TikTok Now Available on Google TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Android TV OS Devices

Earlier this month, TikTok TV was launched on Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. and Canada. Now the company is bringing the TikTok TV app to Google TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.

The new TikTok TV app is designed for a TV home-viewing experience and allows viewers to stream content from their ‘For You’ and ‘Following’ feeds as well as a variety of categories such as gaming, comedy, food, and cute animal videos. Just like the mobile app, there is also a ‘Discover’ page, which lets viewers ‘discover’ more content, creators, and TikTok categories. People can login with their existing account and have access to their curated For You pages seamlessly.

“We’re taking TikTok to the big screen in the living room, offering a new way to experience the joy and creativity of TikTok together at home. With our mobile app, we bring people little bursts of joy, and the big screen experience allows families and friends to easily enjoy TikTok together.” TikTok writes in its news release.

Unlike its mobile app, users don’t have to swipe vertically to switch to a different video. TikTok TV has an AutoPlay feature that plays a continuous feed with no interruptions. The videos will still be displayed vertically, however. The unused section of the TV screen will have a blurry or dimmer version of the clip in the background which makes far more sense than a black landscape and is a logical way to deal with the differences in mobile and TV viewing ratios..

The mobile app is available in 150 countries and has more than a billion users. It has been downloaded more than 2.6 billion times worldwide and has a huge audience age range from 13 to 60 years old. This new expansion puts TikTok in direct competition with YouTube TV, which has over 100 million users. As longer-form video content becomes more popular for mobile users and competitors expand their product ranges, TikTok’s decision to enter TV and expand their maximum video length to three minutes could shake up the entertainment landscape.