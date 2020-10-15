TiVo+ Adds 72 Featured Pluto TV Channels to Platform

Today, TiVo+ announced they have added an additional 72 featured Pluto TV channels to their platform. This means users now have access to additional linear and on-demand content including movies, news, sports, kids, entertainment and lifestyle programming.

“Pluto TV has been an integral partner helping us make more incredible content available to our customers as part of our fully integrated TiVo+ experience. These new channels compliment the tens of thousands of hours of free-to-view on-demand entertainment from our other partners and this expansion really demonstrates our commitment to offer a range of free, high quality programming for our customers,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer, Xperi.

TiVo+ users on TiVo Stream 4K will have access to Pluto TV, with ease-of-access to channels featured in the guide, making it easier to find, watch and enjoy all 144 TiVo+ channels, in addition to the thousands of movies and television shows available on-demand.

TiVo+ launched in October 2019 — free to TiVo device owners. The service is a partnership with various publishers, including XUMO and Jukin Media. Content is myriad; sources include FilmRise, Outside TV+, Unsolved Mysteries, Complex Food52, Gannett, Newsy and others.

Since launching, the platform has added some big names to their lineup. In May, Pluto TV and TiVo announced their partnership and in August, TiVo signed a new agreement with Tubi, which made the streaming service available on TiVO Stream 4K devices and allows users to stream on TiVo+. Under the new agreement, TiVo users have access to Tubi’s library of over 23,000 movies and television shows.

According to the company, in the six-month period between March and September 2020, TiVo+ has seen unique viewership increase 90 percent and viewer engagement increase 165 percent.