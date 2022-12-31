Top 10 Movies to Stream on New Year’s Eve 2023 For Free or Cheap

If you’re waiting up to for the Ball Drop at midnight, you have quite the selection of hit movies that you can stream –– many of which are available for free.

These include Top Gun: Maverick, which is available on Paramount+, which offers a 30-Day Free Trial with Code: 1923. You could also pick Bros., the Judd Apatow Rom-Com, that is available with a subscription to Peacock Premium. All of our picks are available to stream with a free trial or for under $5 for your first month.

We’re going to walk you through a full list of movies that you can stream as the year turns from 2022 to 2023.

Top Gun: Maverick May 24, 2022 After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.

Jurassic World Dominion June 1, 2022 Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, Biosyn operatives attempt to track down Maisie Lockwood, while Dr Ellie Sattler investigates a genetically engineered swarm of giant insects.

Bros September 30, 2022 Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship.

4. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ | Streaming: STARZ

Spider-Man: No Way Home December 15, 2021 When Spider-Man’s secret identity is revealed, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange to help him regain his anonymity with a magic spell. But when the spell goes wrong, Spider-Man faces a battle against a rogue’s gallery from his past. As the emotional toll grows, Peter must face the most difficult choice of his life. The film is a delight for anyone who’s followed the Spider-saga since its cinematic beginnings. Be sure to watch the original “Spider-Man” series with Tobey Maguire and the “Amazing Spider-Man” series with Andrew Garfield to fully appreciate this crowd-pleaser.

The Batman March 1, 2022 In his second year of fighting crime, Batman (Robert Pattinson) uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). The cast includes Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle/Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Colin Farrell (Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot/Penguin), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth). The film was directed and written by Matt Reeves.

Black Adam October 19, 2022 Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Elvis June 22, 2022 The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Parker. Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Romeo + Juliet”) directs.

8. ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ | HBO Max

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 March 30, 2022 After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Scream January 12, 2022 The first in the Scream franchise not to be directed by Wes Craven, Scream 5 will instead be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Scream 5 is a direct sequel to Scream 4, and will see Campbell, Cox, Arquette, and Marley Shelton reprise their roles. Filming took place in Wilmington, North Carolina, from September to November 2020, and the movie is slated for a 2022 release.

Nope July 20, 2022 This thriller from director Jordan Peele follows a family of horse ranchers who provide animals for Hollywood productions. When things start falling from the sky and people go missing, OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Em (Keke Palmer) hatch a plan to film the terrifying phenomenon and strike it rich.

What to Stream If You Have Kids?

If you’re looking for only family-friendly movies to watch on New Year’s Eve, here are a couple of options for the entire family.

Sing 2 December 1, 2021 Buster and his new cast now have their sights set on debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City. But with no connections, he and his singers must sneak into the Crystal Entertainment offices, run by the ruthless wolf mogul Jimmy Crystal, where the gang pitches the ridiculous idea of casting the lion rock legend Clay Calloway in their show. Buster must embark on a quest to find the now-isolated Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

2. ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ | Peacock

Minions: The Rise of Gru June 29, 2022 A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them, with the backup of his followers, the Minions.

Lightyear June 15, 2022 Legendary Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear embarks on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion Sox.

4. ‘DC’s League of Super Pets’ | HBO Max

DC League of Super-Pets July 27, 2022 When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto the Super-Dog must convince a rag-tag shelter pack - Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel - to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.

5. ‘The Bad Guys’ | Netflix