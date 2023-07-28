Top 5 Titles Coming to BritBox in August 2023: ‘A Room with a View,’ ‘Inside No. 9,’ More

The heart of London, small-town Wales, or beautiful Florence— the world is your oyster with BritBox! The best-of-British media streamer has announced its August 2023 slate with plenty of diverse titles to choose from— from the classic satirical comedy series “Rumpole of the Bailey,” the critically acclaimed Welsh drama “The Museum,” the beloved 1980s romantic drama “A Room with a View,” and more.

Here are the top five titles coming to the platform we are most excited about at The Streamable!

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to BritBox in August 2023?

“A Room with a View” | Aug. 17

New to BritBox this month, the beloved British drama “A Room with a View” stars Helena Bonham-Carter as Lucy Honeychurch, a young Englishwoman touring Italy with her older cousin (Maggie Smith). While at a hotel in Florence, Lucy meets the charming, free-spirited George Emerson (Julian Sands). When she returns to England, Lucy must choose between George and the wealthy, serious Cecil (Daniel Day-Lewis).

Watch the “A Room with a View” trailer below:

“Inside No. 9” Season 8 | Aug. 25

The long-running, BAFTA-winning anthology “Inside No. 9” makes its North American premiere later in August. Created by Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, Season 8 comes with six new “deliciously dark tales where the ordinary and mundane rub shoulders with the extraordinary and macabre.” Mixing comedy, drama, horror, and thriller, the black comedy’s most recent season will feature an all-star cast of guest actors including Simon Callow, Asim Chaudhry, Amanda Abbington, Lee Mack, and more.

Watch the “Inside No. 9” Season 8 trailer below:

“Another Country” | Aug. 17

The BAFTA-nominated film adaptation of Julian Mitchell’s award-winning play “Another Country” stars Rupert Everett and Colin Firth as fellow outcasts and classmates Guy Bennett and Tommy Judd, respectively. The pair—Bennett, openly gay, and Judd, openly a Marxist—find comfort in a friendship against bullying and the expectations of their elite British public school during the 1930s.

Watch the “Another Country” trailer below:

“The Museum” Season 2 | Aug. 28

North American Premiere, BritBox Exclusive, six episodes

(“Yr Amgueddfa”)

The second season of the critically acclaimed Welsh drama “The Museum” (Welsh: “Yr Amgueddfa”) comes to BritBox as the series moves to West Wale from Cardiff. For its sophomore season, Della (played by Nia Roberts) takes a temporary reassignment from her role as a director of a museum in Cardiff and now must run a museum in a rural town. But no matter her location in the world, the world of art crime follows her.

Steffan Rhodri, Steffan Cennydd, and more star opposite Roberts.

Watch the “The Museum” trailer below:

“Rumpole of the Bailey” Seasons 1–7 | Aug. 15

Uncover the world of criminal law in the classic British comedy “Rumpole of the Bailey.” In the seven-season satirical series created by John Mortimer, Horace Rumpole (Leo McKern), a Wordsworth-spouting, slovenly barrister at the Old Bailey who defends underdogs. Joanna Van Gyseghem, Joyce Heron, David Yelland Peter Bowles, Peter Blythe, Patricia Hodge, Richard Murdoch, Moray Watson, Edward de Souza, Bill Fraser, and more are courtroom regulars.

Watch a “Rumpole of the Bailey” promo below:

