Top 5 Titles Coming to Hulu in August 2023: ‘Breeders,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ More

August is not typically known as a big month for new TV releases, especially since the fall schedule normally kicks into high gear in September. But Hulu is a big exception in 2023, as it has several new seasons of big-name shows coming out to celebrate the arrival of late summer!

Shows like “Reservation Dogs” and “Breeders” will debut their final seasons on the platform in the upcoming month, so fans should prepare to say their bittersweet goodbyes now. But there’s a lot more coming to Hulu in August 2023, so check below for The Streamable’s top five picks!

What are the 5 Best Shows and Movies Coming to Hulu in August 2023?

‘Breeders’ Season 4 | Tuesday, Aug. 1

When we last left Paul and Ally, their marriage was decidedly on the rocks. Five years later the pair are still together, but their problems haven’t evaporated by any stretch of the imagination. Paul’s parents are still a handful, and their son Luke upsets the apple cart in a big way during Christmas dinner with a bombshell announcement. Their daughter Ava is also branching out romantically, leaving Paul and Ally desperate for normalcy and finding anything but. This will be the fourth and final season of “Breeders,” so fans should space out their viewing accordingly to give the show a proper goodbye.

‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 3 Premiere | Wednesday, Aug. 2

Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi’s comedy series about a group of Indigenous teenagers living in the Oklahoma sticks is also winding down this month. The Rez Dogs have finally fulfilled their dream of making it to California, but the problem now is how to get home. There will be hilarity, heart and Bigfoot sightings all season long, as Hulu prepares to say goodbye to one of its most heartfelt shows. Join Bear, Cheese, Willie Jack and Elora Danan on their final adventure. Once a Reservation Dog, always a Reservation Dog!

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere | Tuesday, Aug. 8

The “Only Murders” gang is headed to the Great White Way! Oliver’s new play on Broadway is ready to take audiences by storm, but on its opening night one of the lead actors dies right onstage! It could be a tragic accident, but considering the proximity of the death to Oliver, Mabel and Charles, it’s almost certain that something far fouler is afoot. Join the three amateur investigators as they attempt to crack another scintillating case, and stay alive in the process!

‘Moving’ Series Premiere | Wednesday, Aug. 9

Decades ago, a shadowy Korean governmental organization created a team of superpowered individuals tasked with protecting their country and accomplishing missions no other outfit could. One day, the team vanishes without a trace.

Decades later, a teen boy and girl with extraordinary abilities find themselves at the same school, and begin to share their secrets with each other. But danger is drawing closer to the kids, as an individual is hunting down all the powered people in Seoul. Will he be stopped before he finds Bongseok and Huisoo?

(Note: “Moving” will stream on Disney+ in other global territories, but in the United States it will be a Hulu exclusive).

‘Vacation Friends 2’ | Friday, Aug. 25

Picking up a few months after the end of “Vacation Friends,” this uproarious sequel finds newly married couple Marcus and Emily inviting their uninhibited besties Ron and Kyla to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort. His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese is released from prison and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Hulu in August 2023?

August 1 Breeders Season 4 August 2 Reservation Dogs Season 3 August 3 Demons and Saviors Complete Docuseries

Lollapalooza 2023 August 4 Skinamarink August 8 Only Murders in the Building Season 3 August 9 Moving

Bait (2023)

Enys Men (2022) August 11 Sam & Kate (2022)