Top 5 Titles Coming to Max in September 2023? ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ ‘Halloween Wars,’ ‘Starstruck,’ More

The summer is nearly over! September has arrived, and for many in the United States that means a much-needed break from hot temperatures and sticky humidity.

There are a wealth of new titles coming to Max to celebrate the advent of fall this month. One of the splashiest Max-related news stories of the past month broke just this week, when it was announced that seven AMC titles were coming to the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer on Sept. 1.

That’s not all that’s coming to Max by a long shot this month, so check out The Streamable’s list of top shows and movies coming to the service, along with all the other titles that will soon be available with a Max subscription!

What Are the Five Best Shows and Movies Coming to Max in September 2023?

Seven AMC Original Series | Sept. 1

Ok, this is officially cheating a little. But it’s hard to let the news that seven titles originating from another streamer are debuting on Max this month pass! Fans will be able to kick off their Spooky Season in style with titles like “Fear the Walking Dead,” “Interview with the Vampire” and “Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches.”

In addition to those shows, Max is also bringing on “Dark Winds,” “Gangs of London,” “Killing Eve” and “Ride with Norman Reedus” at the beginning of the month. There’s something for just about everyone in this lineup, and it’s a great way to try something new on Max to kick off your September.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Interview with the Vampire’:

‘Donyale Luna: Super Model’ | Sept. 13

This stirring documentary tells the tale of the first Black model ever to appear on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue. Her name was Donyale Luna, and despite her huge impact on fashion and culture over the span of two decades of work, she remains largely unknown to the public. Audiences will learn her story in this new feature-length film, which aims to shed light on a key figure in the history of American fashion.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Donyale Luna: Super Model’:

‘Halloween Wars’ Season 13 | Sept. 17

October may still be a few weeks out, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get a jump on the Halloween season now, does it? “Halloween Wars” returns for its lucky 13th season on Sept. 17, meaning fans will get another new batch of episodes dedicated to frightfully delicious Halloween-themed edible displays. There’s a big cash prize on the line, and some truly epic spooky creations just waiting to be devoured!

Watch a Trailer for ‘Halloween Wars’:

‘Young Love’ Series Premiere | Sept. 21

This animated show is an expansion on the 2019 short “Hair Love,” and explores the relationship between a Black father and his young daughter. It will delve deeply into the life of the Chicago family at its core, exploring themes of race, social issues, marriage, working parenthood and the power of family. Scott Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Harry Lennix, Tamar Braxton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Debra Wilson, and Brooke Monroe Conaway will all lend their voices to the show.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Young Love’:

‘Starstruck’ Season 3 Premiere | Sept. 28

In the third season of this well-regarded comedy series, we pick up with Jesse, who is living in London and working at the local movie theater while exploring a new single life after parting ways with film star Tom. Two years after the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Starstruck’ Season 3:

What Other Titles Are Coming to Max in September?

Sept. 1

42 (2013)

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Aliens in the Attic (2009)

Anna (2019)

Annabelle (2014)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)

Be Kind Rewind (2008)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Bullet To The Head (2013)

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People (1942)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Class Action (1991)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Critters (1986)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Date Night (2010)

Design Defined, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Drive Me Crazy (1999)

Dutch (1991)

The Exorcist (1973)

Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Fast Food Nation (2006)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Firestorm (1998)

Friday (1995)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Georgia Rule (2007)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Heartburn (1986)

It (2017)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Juice (1992)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The Mask (1994)

MI-5 (2015)

Millennium (1989)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Ordinary Love (2020)

Out of the Furnace (2013)

Philomena (2013)

Post Grad (2009)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1992)

Restoring Galveston, Season 4B (Magnolia Network)

Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Sabrina (1995)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

She’s Funny That Way (2015)

Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Snitch (2013)

Source Code (2011)

Spy (2015)

Sunset Strip (2000)

Tears of the Sun (2003)

THX 1138 (1971)

Time After Time (1979)

Unfaithfully Yours (1984)

XXX (2002)

XXX: State of the Union (2005)

Friday the 13th Movies Friday the 13th is an American horror slasher franchise created by Victor Miller and Sean Cunningham. Set largely around the fictional small town of Crystal Lake, New Jersey, it tells the story of serial murderer Jason Voorhees, and others who would kill on his behalf and in his name. Neglected and bullied as a young boy, Jason is believed to have drowned at Camp Crystal Lake while the counselors responsible for his well-being were off making love, but decades later he returns to the camp with bloody vengeance as his sole motivating factor.

Sept. 2 The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart (2023) Sept. 4 Megan Thee Stallion vs Tory Lanez: Five Shots, Season 1 (2023)

Tough Love With Hilary Farr, Season 2 (HGTV) Sept. 5 My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 11 (TLC)

See It Loud: The History of Black Television (CNN)

Welcome To Plathville, Season 5 (TLC) Sept. 6 Crime Scene Confidential, Season 2 (ID)

Max (2015) Sept. 7 Devil’s Road: The True Story of Ed and Lorraine Warren (Travel Channel)

Does Murder Sleep? (ID)

Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo (Travel Channel)

Ghost Brothers, Seasons 1-2 (Travel Channel)

Ghost Loop, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Halloween Baking Championship, Seasons 1-8 (Food Network)

Haunting in the Heartland, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship (Food Network)

Most Terrifying Places in America, 2 Seasons (Travel Channel)

Most Terrifying with Jason Hawes, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

My Horror Story, Season 1 (Travel Channel)

The Dead Files, Season 15B (Travel Channel)

Sept. 8 Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 1 (Cartoon Network) Sept. 9 Ambient Swim, Season 2 (Adult Swim) September 10 FLCL: Grunge, Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Love & Marriage: Detroit (OWN)

Unsellable Houses, Season 4 (HGTV) Sept. 11 Halloween Baking Championship, Season 9 (Food Network)

The Faking Dead Sept. 13 Donyale Luna: Supermodel (HBO Original)

Halloween Cake-Off (Food Network)

Halloween Cookie Challenge (Food Network)

Halloween Wars, Season 1-12 (Food Network)

Outrageous Pumpkins, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network) Sept.14 No Demo Reno, Season 3 (HGTV) Sept. 15 Teen Titans Go!, Season 8C (Cartoon Network)

WB 100th Behind The Shield Sept. 16 Batwheels, Season 1G (Cartoon Network)

Gold Rush: Mine Rescue with Freddy & Juan, Season 1B (Discovery Channel) Sept. 17 Building Roots (HGTV)

Halloween Wars, Season 13 (Food Network) Sept. 18 Chico Virtual (2023)

Double Cultura (2023)

El Carrito (2023)

Keep/Delete (2023)

La Macana (2023)

Thank You, Have A Nice Day (Short, 2023)

Un Pequeño Corte (2023)

