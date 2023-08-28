Breaking: 7 AMC Series to Stream on Max Through October Including ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Interview with the Vampire’

In May, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav predicted that streaming services would begin bundling together in order to provide increasingly economically conscious consumers with a value worthy of paying for. Well, it appears that Zaslav is making moves to prove his prediction correct — at least partially — because on Monday, it was announced that WBD’s flagship streaming service Max would be teaming up with AMC to present the latter’s prestige programming to the wider audience on the much larger Max.

Seven shows from the AMC Networks streamer will debut on Max on Friday, Sept. 2, and will remain there for two months, until Oct. 31, as part of a new section on the service called “AMC+ Picks on Max.” The episodes will be available on both Max’s ad-free and ad-supported platforms; however, on the ad-supported tier, the AMC series will not feature any commercials.

The series making the temporary move to Max are “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” “Dark Winds,” “Gangs of London” (Seasons 1 and 2), “Fear the Walking Dead” (Seasons 1 through 7), “Killing Eve” (Seasons 1 through 4), “A Discovery of Witches” (Seasons 1 through 3), and “Ride with Norman Reedus” (Seasons 1 through 5).

“AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers,” AMC Studios’ president Dan McDermott said. “This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months.”

The series will continue to stream on AMC’s service AMC+ while they are also available on Max in a move similar to WBD licensing shows to Netflix while keeping them available on Max as well. Recently, Issa Rae’s “Insecure” has found a new, wider audience on the world's largest streaming service, and Warner Bros. is hoping for the same from the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson series “Ballers,” which recently bowed on Netflix as well.

While this is billed as a two-month, pop-up hub, it certainly seems as though WBD is open to experiments that push the boundaries of what streaming services have done thus far. Zaslav comes from the world of cable, having run the Discovery networks before his company acquired WarnerMedia last year, bundles and partnerships of this kind feel very reminiscent of how the old world of cable packages worked. So, it would not be a surprise if WBD rotated through a variety of titles in the AMC+ Picks on Max hub. Perhaps “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” arrive on the platform in November with “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul” coming in January.

“Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household,” WBD executive VP Meredith Gertler said. “The AMC+ collection pop up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering.”

This move to incorporate programming from unaffiliated companies seems to indicate that Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to position Max as more than just a traditional streaming platform. By incorporating a 24-hours per day live news feed from CNN — though it is not a full simulcast of CNN’s cable programming — Zaslav appears to be attempting to recreate the streaming bundle with Max at the center of an ever-evolving environment. The walled gardens of the first era of streaming are quickly coming crumbling down and WBD appears to be positioning itself to become integral in whatever comes next.