 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Max AMC+

Breaking: 7 AMC Series to Stream on Max Through October Including ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ ‘Killing Eve,’ ‘Interview with the Vampire’

Matt Tamanini

In May, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav predicted that streaming services would begin bundling together in order to provide increasingly economically conscious consumers with a value worthy of paying for. Well, it appears that Zaslav is making moves to prove his prediction correct — at least partially — because on Monday, it was announced that WBD’s flagship streaming service Max would be teaming up with AMC to present the latter’s prestige programming to the wider audience on the much larger Max.

Seven shows from the AMC Networks streamer will debut on Max on Friday, Sept. 2, and will remain there for two months, until Oct. 31, as part of a new section on the service called “AMC+ Picks on Max.” The episodes will be available on both Max’s ad-free and ad-supported platforms; however, on the ad-supported tier, the AMC series will not feature any commercials.

The series making the temporary move to Max are “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” “Dark Winds,” “Gangs of London” (Seasons 1 and 2), “Fear the Walking Dead” (Seasons 1 through 7), “Killing Eve” (Seasons 1 through 4), “A Discovery of Witches” (Seasons 1 through 3), and “Ride with Norman Reedus” (Seasons 1 through 5).

“AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers,” AMC Studios’ president Dan McDermott said. “This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months.”

The series will continue to stream on AMC’s service AMC+ while they are also available on Max in a move similar to WBD licensing shows to Netflix while keeping them available on Max as well. Recently, Issa Rae’s “Insecure” has found a new, wider audience on the world's largest streaming service, and Warner Bros. is hoping for the same from the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson series “Ballers,” which recently bowed on Netflix as well.

While this is billed as a two-month, pop-up hub, it certainly seems as though WBD is open to experiments that push the boundaries of what streaming services have done thus far. Zaslav comes from the world of cable, having run the Discovery networks before his company acquired WarnerMedia last year, bundles and partnerships of this kind feel very reminiscent of how the old world of cable packages worked. So, it would not be a surprise if WBD rotated through a variety of titles in the AMC+ Picks on Max hub. Perhaps “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” arrive on the platform in November with “The Walking Dead” and “Better Call Saul” coming in January.

“Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household,” WBD executive VP Meredith Gertler said. “The AMC+ collection pop up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering.”

This move to incorporate programming from unaffiliated companies seems to indicate that Warner Bros. Discovery is planning to position Max as more than just a traditional streaming platform. By incorporating a 24-hours per day live news feed from CNN — though it is not a full simulcast of CNN’s cable programming — Zaslav appears to be attempting to recreate the streaming bundle with Max at the center of an ever-evolving environment. The walled gardens of the first era of streaming are quickly coming crumbling down and WBD appears to be positioning itself to become integral in whatever comes next.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.