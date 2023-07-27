Top 5 Titles Coming to Prime Video in August 2023: ‘Red, White and Royal Blue,’ ‘Shelter,’ ‘Women Talking,’ More

It’s been quite a year for Prime Video already. The service is seeing huge success with its second season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” and its international espionage thriller “Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan” turned in its fourth and final season earlier this summer.

Unfortunately for Tolkien fans, there’s no new season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” to dive into this August, but there are some fantastic titles coming to Prime Video all throughout the month. From Prime Video originals to hot new movies, here are the top five titles The Streamable is most excited about on the service in August 2023.

What Are the Best Shows and Movies Coming to Prime Video in August 2023?

‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ | Aug. 4

Alice Hart has to endure a tragedy no child should have to face, losing her parents in a mysterious fire when she was nine years old. She’s sent to live with her grandmother June, growing to adulthood on June’s flower farm and learning that even secrets have secrets sometimes. But when she becomes an adult, Alice’s past comes back to haunt her in ways she never could have conceived. Sigourney Weaver and Leah Purcell star in this coming-of-age story that shows the past never really stays buried.

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’:

‘The Killing Vote’ | Aug. 10

The death penalty continues to be a controversial part of the justice system in the United States, but what if it went even further? What if citizens were allowed to vote on the fates of the most violent criminals in the system, literally determining if they would live or die? That’s the premise of the new Korean series “The Killing Vote,” which makes its debut in the U.S. exclusively on Prime Video.

Watch a Korean Promo for ‘The Killing Vote’:

When Alex, the son of the President of the United States meets the British Prince Henry, sparks fly…in a bad way. The two are instantly at odds with each other, and a feud that attracts far too much tabloid attention is soon underway. But when the pair are forced to agree to a ceasefire, the friction between them shifts into something far more than friendship! This LGBTQ+-friendly series is one of the most unique rom-coms to hit streaming in a long time, and you can only watch it on Prime Video!

Watch the Trailer for ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’:

‘Women Talking’ | Aug. 29

This one may not be a Prime Video original, but it was a 2023 Academy Award Best Picture nominee. The film centers on the events surrounding a string of sexual assaults committed by the men of an isolated Mennonite colony against its women, and the course of action they collectively decide to pursue. They have a lot of options on the table, and the only thing they won’t do is nothing.

Watch the Trailer for ‘Women Talking’:

“Shelter” is based off Coben’s series of young adult “Mickey Bolitar” mysteries. Mickey and his newfound friends decide there are far too many unsolved mysteries in the town where they live, and the group takes it upon themselves to sleuth out the truth. This series is perfect for parents with teenagers, especially if you’re struggling to find common ground on your TV habits.

See the Trailer for ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Prme Video in August 2023?

Available Aug. 1

3 Idiotas (2017)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Amadeus (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Behind the Sun (2001)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chato’s Land (1972)

City of Men (2008)

City Slickers (1991)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Filth (2004)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gonzo (2008)

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963)

I Wish (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Killers (2010)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Missing In Action (1984)

Missing In Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

One for the Money (2012)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Pinero (2001)

Posse (1993)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Swordfish (2001)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Goonies (1985)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch (2012)

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

Traffic (2001)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Valentina’s Wedding (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Ya veremos (2018)

Yes Man (2008)