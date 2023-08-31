Top 5 Titles Coming to Prime Video in September 2023: ‘Cassandro,’ ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 2, More

There is no shortage this September of new (and old) things to watch on Prime Video! The Amazon streamer is adding over 300 new TV series and films to its library this month, from highly anticipated season premieres to classic movies.

Included in the list this month are many Amazon Originals, including the highly anticipated “Cassandro,” starring Gael García Bernal, and the Season 2 premiere of the high fantasy series “The Wheel of Time,” starring Rosamund Pike.

But if you’re looking to revisit old favorites, Prime Video will be adding hundreds of movies to its library, including the “Bourne” franchise, “The Birdcage,” and many, many others.

Not sure where to start? Check out The Streamable’s picks below for what’s coming to platform this month!

What are the 5 Best Shows and Movies Coming to Prime Video in September 2023?

“The Wheel of Time” Season 2 | Friday, Sept. 1

September at Prime Video will kick off with the long-awaited Season 2 premiere of “The Wheel of Time.” Based on the book series of the same name by Robert Jordan, the high fantasy series follows Moiraine, a member of a powerful organization of women who can channel the One Power. With her Warder, Lan, she seeks a group of five young villagers following an attack on their village, believing one of them is the reincarnation of the Dragon, an extremely powerful channeller who broke the world. Rosamund Pike stars with Daniel Henney, Josha Stradowski, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, and Ceara Coveney.

Watch the trailer for “The Wheel of Time” Season 2:

“A Thousand and One” | Tuesday, Sept. 19

The winner of the Grand Jury Prize at 2023 Sundance Film Festival, “A Thousand and One” is set in the 1990s and 2000s where Inez, a single mother, decides to kidnap her son from the foster care system to raise him herself as the two struggle with life in a constantly changing New York City. Teyana Taylor stars as Inez with Aaron Kingsley Adetola, Aven Courtney, and Josiah Cross playing her son, Terry, at ages 6, 13, and 17. Will Catlett and Terri Abney also co-star.

Watch the trailer for “A Thousand and One”:

“Cassandro” | Friday, Sept. 22

The highly anticipated “Cassandro,” starring Gael García Bernal, follows the actor as gay wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, wh regularly crosses the border from El Paso to Ciudad Juárez to participate in lucha libre wrestling as El Topo, until he meets his new trainer who encourages him to compete as an exótico, leading to his new identity and success. Roberta Colindrez, Perla De La Rosa, Joaquín Cosío, Raúl Castillo, El Hijo del Santo, and Bad Bunny co-star.

Watch the trailer for “Cassandro”:

The latest from Guy Ritchie, “The Covenant” stars Jake Gyllenhaal John Kinley, a U.S. Army Green Beret sergeant, who after his crew is ambushed and is original interpreter is killed, is paired with Ahmed (Dar Salim), a steadfast-yet-disliked interpreter. The action-thriller also stars Sean Sagar, Jason Wong, Rhys Yates, Christian Ochoa Lavernia, Bobby Schofield, Emily Beecham, Jonny Lee Miller, Alexander Ludwig, and more.

Watch the trailer for “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant)”:

“Kelce” | Saturday, Sept. 12

Prime Video will kickoff its NFL’s Thursday Night Football on Sept. 14 with the Minnesota Vikings facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and before that, on Sept. 12, the streamer will debut its feature-length documentary “Kelce.”The project intimately follows Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce throughout the 2022 season, his 12th in the pros, as he confronts the big question: when is the time to hang it up? In the midst of the arrival of his third daughter, a successful podcast, and a history-making Super Bowl appearance facing the Kansas City Chiefs (and his brother, Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce), Jason must weigh his options, his love of the game, and his future.

Watch the trailer for “Kelce”:

What Shows and Movies Are Coming to Prime Video in September 2023?

September 1

Arabian Nights (2000)

Spin City S1-S6 (1997)

The Wheel of Time Season 2 (2023)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Bullet for Pretty Boy (1970)

A Force Of One (1979)

A Man Called Sarge (1990)

A Matter of Time (1976)

A Rage to Live (1965)

Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

After Midnight (1989)

Alakazam the Great (1961)

Alex Cross (2012)

All About My Mother (2000)

Amazons Of Rome (1963)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

Anaconda (1997)

And Your Name Is Jonah (1979)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Apartment 143 (2012)

April Morning (1988)

Are You In The House Alone? (2022)

Army of Darkness (1993)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Education (2020)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bailout at 43,000 (1957)

Balls Out (2015)

Beer (1985)

Behind the Mask (1999)

Belly of an Architect (1990)

Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981)

Bewitched (2005)

Billion Dollar Brain (1967)

Blow (2001)

Body Slam (1987)

Born to Race (2011)

Bowling For Columbine (2002)

Boy of the Streets (1937)

Breakdown (1997)

Brides of Dracula (1960)

Brigadoon (1954)

Broken Embraces (2010)

Buster (1988)

Calendar Girl Murders (1984)

California Dreaming (1979)

Campus Rhythm (1943)

Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954)

Carpool (1996)

Carry on Columbus (1992)

Carve Her Name with Pride (1958)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Cheerleaders Beach Party (1978)

Children Of Men (2007)

Child’s Play (2019)

China Doll (1958)

Chrome and Hot Leather (1971)

Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction (1983)

Committed (2000)

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Condor (1986)

Confidence Girl (1952)

Courage Mountain (1990)

Crossplot (1969)

Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966)

Curse of the Undead (1959)

Cycle Savages (1969)

Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc. (1971)

Damned River (1989)

Dancers (1987)

Danger in Paradise (1977)

Dangerous Love (1988)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Defiance (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Desert Sands (1955)

Desperado (1995)

Detective Kitty O’Day (1944)

Detective School Dropouts (1986)

Devil (2010)

Devil’s Eight (1969)

Diary of a Bachelor (1964)

Dogs (1977)

Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title (1966)

Double Trouble (1992)

Down The Drain (1990)

Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype (1980)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Driving Miss Daisy (1990)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Eight on the Lam (1967)

Electra Glide In Blue (1973)

Elephant Tales (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

Evil Dead (2013)

Explosive Generation (1961)

Extraction (2015)

Face/Off (1997)

Fanboys (2009)

Fashion Model (1945)

Fatal Charm (1978)

Fearless Frank (1969)

Finders Keepers (2014)

Flight That Disappeared (1961)

Flight to Hong Kong (1956)

Fools Rush In (1997)

For The Love of Aaron (1994)

For The Love of It (1980)

For Those Who Think Young (1964)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

From Hollywood to Deadwood (1989)

Frontera (2014)

Fury on Wheels (1971)

Gambit (1967)

Ghost Story (1981)

Gigli (2003)

Grace Quigley (1985)

Grievous Bodily Harm (1988)

Hangfire (1991)

Haunted House (2023)

Hawks (1989)

Hell Drivers (1958)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

Hollywood Harry (1986)

Honeymoon Limited (1935)

Hostile Witness (1969)

Hot Under The Collar (1991)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

Hugo (2011)

I Am Durán (2019)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

I’m So Excited! (2013)

Inconceivable (2017)

Innocent Lies (1995)

Intimate Strangers (2006)

Invisible Invaders (1959)

It Rains In My Village (1968)

Jarhead (2005)

Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011)

Joyride (2022)

Juan Of The Dead (2012)

Kalifornia (1993)

Khyber Patrol (1954)

La Bamba (1987)

Labou (2009)

Lady In A Corner (1989)

Ladybird, Ladybird (1995)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde (2003)

Legend Of Johnny Lingo (2003)

Little Dorrit (Part 1) (1988)

Little Dorrit (Part 2) (1988)

Little Sweetheart (1989)

Lost Battalion (1960)

Mama (2013)

Mandrill (2009)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Matchless (1967)

Meeting At Midnight (1944)

Men’s Club (1986)

Mfkz (2018)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Miss All American Beauty (1982)

Mission of the Shark (1991)

Mixed Company (1974)

Mystery Liner (1934)

National Lampoon’s Movie Madness (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Night Creatures (1962)

No (2012)

Observe and Report (2009)

Octavia (1984)

October Sky (1999)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

One Man’s Way (1964)

One Summer Love (1976)

Operation Atlantis (1965)

Overkill (1996)

Panga (1990)

Passport To Terror (1989)

Phaedra (1962)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

Portrait Of A Stripper (1979)

Powaqqatsi (1988)

Predator: The Quietus (1988)

Private Investigations (1987)

Prophecy (1979)

Pulse (2006)

Quinceanera (1960)

Raiders of the Seven Seas (1953)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (1988)

Red River (1948)

Reform School Girls (1969)

Riddick (2013)

Riot in Juvenile Prison (1959)

River of Death (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rose Garden (1989)

Roxanne (1987)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Runaway Train (1985)

Running Scared (2006)

Safari 3000 (1982)

Season Of Fear (1989)

Secret Window (2004)

Sense And Sensibility (1996)

Sergeant Deadhead (1965)

Seven Hours to Judgment (1988)

Sharks’ Treasure (1975)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

She’s the One (1996)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Sinister (2012)

Slamdance (1987)

Snitch (2013)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Space Probe Taurus (1965)

Spanglish (2004)

Spell (1977)

Stardust (2007)

Step Up (2006)

Sticky Fingers (1988)

Stigmata (1999)

Sugar (2009)

Summer Rental (1985)

Surrender (1987)

Sword Of The Valiant (1984)

Tangerine (2015)

Tenth Man (1988)

The Adventures Of Gerard (1978)

The Adventures Of The American Rabbit (1986)

The Assisi Underground (1986)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Black Tent (1957)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cat Burglar (1961)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Clown and the Kid (1961)

The Diary of a High School Bride (1959)

The Dictator (2012)

The Evictors (1979)

The Fake (1953)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Final Alliance (1990)

The Finest Hour (1991)

The Frog Prince (1988)

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966)

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Late Great Planet Earth (1979)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Living Ghost (1942)

The Locusts (1997)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery (1975)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

The Misfits (1961)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mouse on the Moon (1963)

The Mummy (1932)

The Naked Cage (1986)

The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968)

The Possession (2012)

The Prince (2014)

The Program (1993)

The Ring (2002)

The Sacrament (2014)

The Savage Wild (1970)

The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)

The Sharkfighters (1956)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Winds of Kitty Hawk (1978)

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Young Savages (1961)

Three Came To Kill (1960)

Three Kinds of Heat (1987)

Through Naked Eyes (1983)

Time Limit (1957)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Tough Guys Don’t Dance (1987)

Track of Thunder (1967)

Transformations (1991)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Trollhunter (2011)

True Heart (1996)

Underground (1970)

Unholy Rollers (1972)

Unsettled Land (1989)

V/H/S (2012)

War, Italian Style (1967)

Warriors Five (1962)

We Still Kill the Old Way (1968)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)

Where the River Runs Black (1986)

Wild Bill (1995)

Wild Racers (1968)

Wild Things (1998)

Windows (1980)

Woman Of Straw (1964)

Young Racers (1963)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)