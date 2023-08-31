Top 5 Titles Coming to Tubi in September 2023; ‘Freak Brothers’ Season 2, ‘A Knight’s Tale,’ ‘Safehouse,’ More
September may traditionally be a month that sees the weather cool off, but the action is just heating up on Tubi! The free ad-supported streaming service has some fantastic new titles debuting this month, including original action movies like “The Vigilante.”
There’s a wide range of other shows and movies headed to Tubi this month, including original stoner comedies, 2000s action series like “The Expendables,” and much more. Check below for a list of every show and movie headed to Tubi in September, and for The Streamable’s top five titles that will be available there this month!
What Are the Top 5 Series and Movies Headed to Tubi in September?
‘A Knight's Tale’ | Friday, Sept. 1
Heath Ledger stars as William Thatcher, a lowly squire who dreams of becoming a knight himself. Thatcher takes a chance and reaches for everything he’s ever wanted, finding love, excitement and adventure. But if he is exposed as a fraud, his very life could be in jeopardy. This action comedy will satisfy a wide audience, and it’s one of Ledger’s most fun roles.
Check out the Trailer for ‘A Knight’s Tale’
‘Queen of Crypto’ | Wednesday, Sept. 6
She promised them wealth beyond their wildest dreams. But the $4 billion empire she built was all based on lies and deceit, and she’s been fleeing across the globe ever since, determined to evade law enforcement as well as the people she defrauded. This is the story of Dr. Ruja Ignatov, her victims, and her efforts to evade responsibility for what she’s done.
Watch a Report on Dr. Ruja Ignatov, Wanted Fugative:
‘The Vigilante’ | Friday, Sept. 8
Wars need soldiers, that’s a given. But one Marine who thought she had left the battlefield behind her forever has to put her skills to use once again when she returns home to find her 13-year-old sister has been kidnapped by human traffickers. She’ll stop at nothing to rescue her sibling, but she’ll need to use every ounce of courage and deadly determination she’s got.
Watch a Trailer for ‘The Vigilante’:
‘The Freak Brothers’ Season 2, part 2 | Sunday, Sept. 24
This wacky comedy series follows a group of stoner friends who get a little too high in 1969, and end up taking a 50-year nap before waking up in the modern day! This season, they’ll go head-to-head with Mark Zuckerberg, get even with their old foe Mitch McConnell, and maybe find themselves in over their heads when they challenge Seth Rogen to a pot brownie-baking contest.
Check out a Promo for ‘Freak Brothers’ Season 2:
‘Safehouse’ | Thursday, Sept. 28
After Carla’s brother is brutally murdered, she goes on the run and becomes trapped in a cat-and-mouse game with the CIA, the government, and the cartel. She knows she must find out who was really behind his death, but getting to the truth will be an even deadlier journey than she realized, and she can’t trust anyone but herself and her own abilities.
Watch a Trailer for ‘Safehouse’:
What Other Shows and Movies Are Coming to Tubi in September?
All titles are scheduled to arrive on Tubi Sept. 1 unless otherwise noted.
Action
- 12 Rounds
- Cold Pursuit
- Commando (1985)
- Contraband
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Godzilla Vs. Kong
- Hitman: Agent 47
- Midnight In Switchgrass
- Pompeii (2014)
- Skyscrapers
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Expendables
- The Marine
- The Rundown
- Unleashed
- Walking Tall (2004)
Art House
- Bad Education
- Biutiful
- Broken Embraces
- Full Metal Jacket
- Incendies
- La Bamba
- The Graduate
Black Cinema
- Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
- Booty Call
- How Stella Got Her Groove Back
- In The Mix
- Jackie Brown (9/30)
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Juwanna Mann
- Meet The Blacks
- Notorious (2009)
- The Nutty Professor
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Roll Bounce
- Stomp The Yard
- Stomp The Yard: Homecoming
- The Color Purple
- The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2
- To Sleep With Anger
- You Got Served
Comedy
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- American Graffiti
- Bringing Down The House
- Get Hard – 9/9
- Girls Trip
- Half Baked
- Hall Pass
- Hooking Up -9/4
- Joe Dirt (2001)
- Just Friends
- Magic Mike
- Magic Mike XXL
- More American Graffiti
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- The Internship
- The Watch (2012)
- The Waterboy
- You, Me And Dupree
Documentary
- Best Of Enemies: Buckley Vs. Vidal
- Conan O’Brien: Can’t Stop
- Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room
- Outrage
- The Defiant Ones
- Whitey: United States Of America V. James J Bulger
Drama
- Akeelah And The Bee
- American Heist (2015)
- Deliverance
- From Prada To Nada
- God’s Not Dead
- The Guardian
- Hidden Figures
- Julie & Julia
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Program
- Wind River
Horror
- 30 Days Of Night (2007)
- Anatomy
- Anatomy 2
- Bones
- Evil Dead II
- Get Out
- Halloween (2018)
- Idle Hands
- Stephen King’s It (1990)
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Sinister
- The Last House on the Left
- The Strangers
- Vacancy (2007)
- Vacancy 2: The First Cut
Korean Drama
- 3-Iron
- Decibel
- Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… And Spring
Kids & Family
- Annie (1982)
- Anpanman (Franchise)
- Casper (1995)
- Casper And Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures
- Casper’s Scare School
- Four Kids And It
- Little Big League
- The Kid Who Would Be King
- The Longshots
- The Perfect Man
- The Space Between Us
Casper
Casper is a kind young ghost who peacefully haunts a mansion in Maine. When specialist James Harvey arrives to communicate with Casper and his fellow spirits, he brings along his teenage daughter, Kat. Casper quickly falls in love with Kat, but their budding relationship is complicated not only by his transparent state, but also by his troublemaking apparition uncles and their mischievous antics.
Romance
- Chasing Papi
- Fools Rush In
- In The Heights
- Moulin Rouge
- Poetic Justice (1993)
- Sex And The City
- The Perfect Guy
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Don’t Let Go
- Hellboy (2019)
- I, Robot
- Looper
- Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- Seventh Son
- The 5th Wave
- The Book Of Eli
Thriller
- Addicted
- Down A Dark Hall
- Inside Man
- Insomnia
- Killer Joe
- The Client
- The Pelican Brief
- The Poison Rose
Western
- Dances With Wolves
- The Longest Drive
- Unforgiven
