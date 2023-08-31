Top 5 Titles Coming to Tubi in September 2023; ‘Freak Brothers’ Season 2, ‘A Knight’s Tale,’ ‘Safehouse,’ More

September may traditionally be a month that sees the weather cool off, but the action is just heating up on Tubi! The free ad-supported streaming service has some fantastic new titles debuting this month, including original action movies like “The Vigilante.”

There’s a wide range of other shows and movies headed to Tubi this month, including original stoner comedies, 2000s action series like “The Expendables,” and much more. Check below for a list of every show and movie headed to Tubi in September, and for The Streamable’s top five titles that will be available there this month!

What Are the Top 5 Series and Movies Headed to Tubi in September?

Heath Ledger stars as William Thatcher, a lowly squire who dreams of becoming a knight himself. Thatcher takes a chance and reaches for everything he’s ever wanted, finding love, excitement and adventure. But if he is exposed as a fraud, his very life could be in jeopardy. This action comedy will satisfy a wide audience, and it’s one of Ledger’s most fun roles.

Check out the Trailer for ‘A Knight’s Tale’

‘Queen of Crypto’ | Wednesday, Sept. 6

She promised them wealth beyond their wildest dreams. But the $4 billion empire she built was all based on lies and deceit, and she’s been fleeing across the globe ever since, determined to evade law enforcement as well as the people she defrauded. This is the story of Dr. Ruja Ignatov, her victims, and her efforts to evade responsibility for what she’s done.

Watch a Report on Dr. Ruja Ignatov, Wanted Fugative:

‘The Vigilante’ | Friday, Sept. 8

Wars need soldiers, that’s a given. But one Marine who thought she had left the battlefield behind her forever has to put her skills to use once again when she returns home to find her 13-year-old sister has been kidnapped by human traffickers. She’ll stop at nothing to rescue her sibling, but she’ll need to use every ounce of courage and deadly determination she’s got.

Watch a Trailer for ‘The Vigilante’:

‘The Freak Brothers’ Season 2, part 2 | Sunday, Sept. 24

This wacky comedy series follows a group of stoner friends who get a little too high in 1969, and end up taking a 50-year nap before waking up in the modern day! This season, they’ll go head-to-head with Mark Zuckerberg, get even with their old foe Mitch McConnell, and maybe find themselves in over their heads when they challenge Seth Rogen to a pot brownie-baking contest.

Check out a Promo for ‘Freak Brothers’ Season 2:

‘Safehouse’ | Thursday, Sept. 28

After Carla’s brother is brutally murdered, she goes on the run and becomes trapped in a cat-and-mouse game with the CIA, the government, and the cartel. She knows she must find out who was really behind his death, but getting to the truth will be an even deadlier journey than she realized, and she can’t trust anyone but herself and her own abilities.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Safehouse’:

What Other Shows and Movies Are Coming to Tubi in September?

All titles are scheduled to arrive on Tubi Sept. 1 unless otherwise noted.

Action 12 Rounds

Cold Pursuit

Commando (1985)

Contraband

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Godzilla Vs. Kong

Hitman: Agent 47

Midnight In Switchgrass

Pompeii (2014)

Skyscrapers

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Expendables

The Marine

The Rundown

Unleashed

Walking Tall (2004) Art House Bad Education

Biutiful

Broken Embraces

Full Metal Jacket

Incendies

La Bamba

The Graduate

Full Metal Jacket

Black Cinema Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Booty Call

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

In The Mix

Jackie Brown (9/30)

Johnson Family Vacation

Juwanna Mann

Meet The Blacks

Notorious (2009)

The Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Roll Bounce

Stomp The Yard

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming

The Color Purple

The House Next Door: Meet The Blacks 2

To Sleep With Anger

You Got Served Comedy 21 Jump Street (2012)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Graffiti

Bringing Down The House

Get Hard – 9/9

Girls Trip

Half Baked

Hall Pass

Hooking Up -9/4

Joe Dirt (2001)

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

More American Graffiti

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Internship

The Watch (2012)

The Waterboy

You, Me And Dupree

Mrs. Doubtfire

Documentary Best Of Enemies: Buckley Vs. Vidal

Conan O’Brien: Can’t Stop

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room

Outrage

The Defiant Ones

Whitey: United States Of America V. James J Bulger Drama Akeelah And The Bee

American Heist (2015)

Deliverance

From Prada To Nada

God’s Not Dead

The Guardian

Hidden Figures

Julie & Julia

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Program

Wind River

The Lincoln Lawyer

Horror 30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anatomy

Anatomy 2

Bones

Evil Dead II

Get Out

Halloween (2018)

Idle Hands

Stephen King’s It (1990)

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Sinister

The Last House on the Left

The Strangers

Vacancy (2007)

Vacancy 2: The First Cut Korean Drama 3-Iron

Decibel

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter… And Spring Kids & Family Annie (1982)

Anpanman (Franchise)

Casper (1995)

Casper And Wendy’s Ghostly Adventures

Casper’s Scare School

Four Kids And It

Little Big League

The Kid Who Would Be King

The Longshots

The Perfect Man

The Space Between Us

Casper

Romance Chasing Papi

Fools Rush In

In The Heights

Moulin Rouge

Poetic Justice (1993)

Sex And The City

The Perfect Guy

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins Sci-Fi & Fantasy Don’t Let Go

Hellboy (2019)

I, Robot

Looper

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

Seventh Son

The 5th Wave

The Book Of Eli

Moulin Rouge!

Thriller Addicted

Down A Dark Hall

Inside Man

Insomnia

Killer Joe

The Client

The Pelican Brief

The Poison Rose Western Dances With Wolves

The Longest Drive

Unforgiven