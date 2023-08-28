Top 5 Titles Leaving Hulu in September 2023: ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel,’ More

There’s plenty to look forward to in Hulu’s incoming slate, including the latest “American Horror Story” installment, BAFTA winner “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and new “The Kardashians.” But unfortunately, the streamer has to lose to gain, and new content means a library cleanout.

Throughout the month, Hulu will lose nearly 100 movies and series to make room, including multiple entries in “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” franchises, Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” and many others.

Find out below The Streamable’s top 5 picks for what you should prioritize to watch before they leave this month!

What are the 5 Best Shows and Movies Leaving Hulu in September 2023?

“The Full Monty” | Friday, Sept. 15

Hat’s off and farewell to the hit British comedy and Oscar Best Picture nominee as it departs the streamer this month. 1997’s “The Full Monty” follows the unemployed Gaz, Dave, Gerald, Lomper, Horse, and Guy who decide to form a male striptease act à la the Chippendales to make some money. Their biggest selling point? The title says it all. Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Steve Huison, Paul Barber, and Hugo Speer lead the classic, and those missing “The Full Monty” don’t have to go too far: you can watch the new “The Full Monty” series, which takes place 25 years after the film as the band of brothers navigates post-industrial Sheffield and stars most of the original cast.

Watch the trailer for “The Full Monty”:

“Blackfish” | Monday, Sept. 11

A regular headline-grabber in 2023, orcas are the subject of the award-winning decade-old documentary “Blackfish” from Gabriela Cowperthwaite. Focusing on the captivity of Tilikum, a SeaWorld orca involved in the deaths of three people, the documentary covers his capture in 1983 and a series of incidents that the filmmaker argues contributed to the aggression. The documentary led to massive revenue losses for SeaWorld and eventually led to the end of its orca breeding and live performances. Another point to the orcas.

Watch the trailer for “Blackfish”:

“The Grand Budapest Hotel” | Friday, Sept. 29

While 2023 was all about “Asteroid City,” we were all checking into Wes Anderson’s “The Grand Budapest Hotel” in 2014. The aesthetically pleasing dramedy stars Ralph Fiennes as Monsieur Gustave H., the famed concierge of a 20th-century mountainside resort in Eastern Europe. When he is framed for the murder of his wealthy lover, he and his recently befriended protégé Zero (Tony Revolori) start a quest toward escape, fortune, and a priceless Renaissance painting. The all-star ensemble also stars F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Harvey Keitel, Jude Law, Bill Murray, Edward Norton, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Schwartzman, Léa Seydoux, Tilda Swinton, Tom Wilkinson, and Owen Wilson. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” is not the only Anderson film leaving Hulu this month: the famed director’s feature directorial debut “Bottle Rocket” will also leave on Sept. 30.

Watch the trailer for “The Grand Budapest Hotel”:

It’s a triple hit for Tolkien fans. “The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers” and “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” will leave Hulu in September, but the biggest blow may be 2003’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King,” the blockbuster final installment of the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy. The Fellowship and their allies finish what they started with Frodo, Sam, and Gollum making their way toward Mount Down to destroy the One Ring, and Merry, Pippin, Gandalf, Aragorn, Legolas, Gimli, and the others join forces to take down Sauron and his legions in Minas Tirith. The winner of 11 Oscars, the trilogy stars Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin, Cate Blanchett, John Rhys-Davies, Bernard Hill, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, and more.

Watch the trailer for “The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King”:

“Whiplash” | Saturday, Sept. 30

The high-anxiety, fast-tempo psychological thriller follows jazz drummer and music student Andrew Neiman, who is pushed to his limits by his abusive instructor Terence Fletcher at his prestigious music conservatory. Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role, face off as Andrew and Fletcher, respectively, in the Damien Chazelle feature with Paul Reiser and Melissa Benoist in supporting roles. Rush—no dragging!—to stream it before it leaves at the end of the month.

Watch the trailer for “Whiplash”:

What Shows and Movies Are Leaving Hulu in September 2023?

September 1 This Means War (2010) September 4 You’re Not You (2014) September 8 Wild Horses (2015) September 10 Dirty Weekend (2015)

In Dubious Battle (2016) September 11 Blackfish (2013)

The Grand Seduction (2013) September 14 360 (2011)

Life Partners (2014) September 15 The Full Monty (1997) September 22 Paris Can Wait (2017)

Summer Days, Summer Nights (2021)

Wrath of Man (2021) September 23 One Shot (2021)

Skyfire (2021) September 29 The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

