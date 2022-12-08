‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Named Best Picture of 2022 by National Board of Review - How to Stream the Award Winners
Could the year’s biggest blockbuster be the year’s best film? According to the National Board of Review, “Top Gun: Maverick” is the best movie of 2022. As we head into awards season, critics, journalists, actors, and filmmakers will start voting on prizes for the best films and performances. If you’re looking for a holiday binge session, it’s a good idea to add these movies to your queue.
National Board of Review 2022 Award Winners
Top Gun: MaverickMay 24, 2022
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell finds himself training a detachment of TOP GUN graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen.
This movie was named Best Film with Claudio Miranda winning Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography.
The FabelmansNovember 11, 2022
Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
Steven Spielberg was named Best Director with Gabriel LaBelle winning Breakthrough Performance. Since this is a Universal film, it should arrive on Peacock in the next few months.
The Banshees of InisherinOctober 21, 2022
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
Colin Farrell wins for Best Actor with Brendan Gleeson named Best Supporting Actor. The film also won Best Original Screenplay for Martin McDonagh. As a Searchlight Picture, this film should end up on Hulu.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out MysteryNovember 23, 2022
World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.
Janelle Monáe wins Best Supporting Actress for this crowd-pleaser.
All Quiet on the Western FrontOctober 7, 2022
Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller, egged on by romantic dreams of heroism, voluntarily enlist in the German army. Full of excitement and patriotic fervour, the boys enthusiastically march into a war they believe in. But once on the Western Front, they discover the soul-destroying horror of World War I.
This Netflix original wins Best Adapted Screenplay.
TillOctober 14, 2022
The true story of Mamie Till Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14 year old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins in Mississippi.
Danielle Deadwyler wins Breakthrough Performance for her leading role. The film should stream first on Prime Video.
AftersunOctober 21, 2022
11-year-old Sophie takes a summer vacation to Turkey with her loving and idealistic father, Calum. Twenty years later, she reminisces about the experience and reflects on their relationship – and the parts of him she wasn’t able to know.
Charlotte Wells wins for Best Directorial Debut.
Marcel the Shell with Shoes OnJune 24, 2022
Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family.
This movie wins Best Animated Feature.
CloseNovember 1, 2022
Two thirteen year olds have always been incredibly close but they drift apart after the intimacy of their relationship is questioned by schoolmates. When tragedy strikes, one is forced to confront why he distanced himself from his closest friend.
The film from Belgium wins Best International Film.
“Sr.”September 2, 2022
A portrait of the life and career of Robert Downey, Sr., the visionary American director who set the standard for counterculture comedy in the ’60s and ’70s.
This is the NBR’s selection as Best Documentary.
Women TalkingDecember 23, 2022
A group of women in an isolated Mennonite community struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
This movie wins Best Ensemble.
National Board of Review Top Films (in alphabetical order)
Avatar: The Way of WaterDecember 14, 2022
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, learn the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
While you wait for this to arrive in theaters, refresh your memory with the original “Avatar” on Disney+.
Everything Everywhere All at OnceMarch 24, 2022
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes.
This wild fusion of sci-fi and kung-fu is one of the most original films in years. It’s silly and sweet and moving and funny. Michelle Yeoh leads a stellar cast including Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
RRRMarch 24, 2022
A fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.
The Woman KingSeptember 15, 2022
The story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen, and General Nanisca as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life.
“The Woman King” was also named Best Picture of 2022 by The African American Film Critics Association. The film will eventually stream on Netflix.
Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order)
Argentina, 1985September 29, 2022
In the 1980s, a team of lawyers takes on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship in a battle against odds and a race against time.
This film also won an NBR Freedom of Expression Award.
Decision to LeaveJune 29, 2022
From a mountain peak in South Korea, a man plummets to his death. Did he jump, or was he pushed? When detective Hae-joon arrives on the scene, he begins to suspect the dead man’s wife Seo-rae. But as he digs deeper into the investigation, he finds himself trapped in a web of deception and desire.
-
EOSeptember 30, 2022
The world is a mysterious place when seen through the eyes of an animal. EO, a grey donkey with melancholic eyes, meets good and bad people on his life’s path, experiences joy and pain, endures the wheel of fortune randomly turn his luck into disaster and his despair into unexpected bliss. But not even for a moment does he lose his innocence.
Saint OmerNovember 23, 2022
Saint-Omer court of law. A novelist lattends the trial of a young woman accused of killing her 15-month-old daughter by abandoning her to the rising tide on a beach in northern France. But as the trial continues, the words of the accused and witness testimonies will shake convictions and call into question our own judgement.
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
All the Beauty and the BloodshedNovember 23, 2022
Following the life of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, the pharmaceutical dynasty who was greatly responsible for the opioid epidemic’s unfathomable death toll.
This film also won an NBR Freedom of Expression Award.
All That BreathesOctober 21, 2022
Against the darkening backdrop of New Delhi’s apocalyptic air and escalating violence, two brothers devote their lives to protecting one casualty of the turbulent times: the bird known as the black kite.
-
DescendantOctober 21, 2022
History exists beyond what is written. The Africatown residents in Mobile, Alabama, have shared stories about their origins for generations. Their community was founded by enslaved ancestors who were transported in 1860 aboard the last known and illegal slave ship, Clotilda. Though the ship was intentionally destroyed upon arrival, its memory and legacy weren’t. Now, the long-awaited discovery of the Clotilda’s remains offers this community a tangible link to their ancestors and validation of a history so many tried to bury.
-
Turn Every Page - The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert GottliebDecember 30, 2022
Delight in the fascinating, intersecting stories of the iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro and his editor of 50 years, the literary giant Robert Gottlieb, as they race to complete their life’s work.
WildcatDecember 21, 2022
Back from war in Afghanistan, a young British soldier struggling with depression and PTSD finds a second chance in the Amazon rainforest when he meets an American scientist, and together they foster an orphaned baby ocelot.
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
Armageddon TimeOctober 28, 2022
In 1980, Queens, New York, a young Jewish boy befriends a rebellious African-American classmate to the disapproval of his privileged family and begins to reckon with growing up in a world of inequality and prejudice.
-
Emily the CriminalAugust 12, 2022
Emily, who is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record, gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.
-
The Eternal DaughterDecember 2, 2022
An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past.
-
Funny PagesAugust 8, 2022
A teenage cartoonist rejects the comforts of his suburban life in a misguided quest for soul.
-
The InspectionNovember 18, 2022
Ellis French is a young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside. But even as he battles deep-seated prejudice and the grueling routines of basic training, he finds unexpected camaraderie, strength, and support in this new community, giving him a hard-earned sense of belonging that will shape his identity and forever change his life.
-
LivingNovember 4, 2022
A veteran civil servant and bureaucratic cog in the rebuilding of Britain post-WWII, Williams expertly pushes paperwork around a government office only to reckon with his existence when he’s diagnosed with a fatal illness.
-
A Love SongJuly 29, 2022
Two childhood sweethearts, now both widowed, share a night by a lake in the mountains.
-
NannyNovember 23, 2022
Aisha, an undocumented immigrant, lands a job as a nanny for a wealthy Manhattan couple. As she prepares for the arrival of the son she left behind in Senegal, a violent presence begins to invade both her dreams and her reality, threatening to destroy the American Dream she is painstakingly piecing together.
-
The WonderNovember 2, 2022
Haunted by her past, a nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl’s supposedly miraculous fast.
-
To LeslieOctober 7, 2022
Leslie is a West Texas single mother struggling to provide for her son when she wins the lottery and a chance at a good life. But a few short years later the money is gone, and Leslie is on her own, living hard and fast at the bottom of a bottle as she runs from the world of heartbreak she left behind. With her charm running out and with nowhere to go, Leslie returns home. Unwelcome and unwanted by those she wronged, it’s Sweeney, a lonely motel clerk, who takes a chance when no one else will.