Top Sports Figures, Including Gretzky, Jordan, Mahomes, Osaka, Invest in Short-Form Streaming Service, Buzzer

The short-form sports streaming service Buzzer has got some Hall of Fame-worthy talent joining its investor ranks from the worlds of football, basketball, hockey, tennis, and more.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Buzzer, the short-form sports streaming service, has added $20 million in investments from venture capital firms and a number of popular athletes. These athletes include Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins, Devin Booker, LaMelo Ball, and Sabrina Ionescu. A few sports owners also got into the mix, including Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeffrey Vinik, and Lerner Enterprises, the owners of the Washington Nationals.

Bloomberg says Buzzer will use the funding to hire more staff, focusing on product, engineering, and data science. The app’s notification system will also receive an overhaul to better match a user’s preferences and provide them clips they’d likely be interested in.

Buzzer is described as an app designed to appeal to younger fans, providing sports coverage in the form of bite-sized clips locked behind a paywall. We last heard that clips would be about two minutes long and cost 99 cents per clip. The service currently has partnerships with the NHL and PGA, two perfect leagues for Buzzer’s short, impactful offerings.

Trying to monetize clips is an ambitious endeavor, as many would argue social media fills that niche for free.

“This is a generation that doesn’t want to subscribe,” said Buzzer CEO Bo Han. former director of live content at Twitter. “How do you make the subscription palatable to Gen Z?”

Sign Up espnplus.com ESPN+ ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Always Late w/ Katie Nolan, the entire library of 30 for 30 and E:60, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders. … The service can be subscribed for $5.99 per month or annually for $59.99. You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB and NHL, as well as the entire MLS Live out-of-market schedule with exclusive local-market coverage of the Chicago Fire. The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more. College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more. For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events. ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter. What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2. To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable. Sign Up $5.99 / month espnplus.com

They seem to have a strategy in mind, taking cues from the gaming industry through the use of “microtransactions.” A fan signs up for the platform and inputs their team and player preferences. Buzzer will then alert the user to any must-see moments that feature their favored keywords. Fans can sign up for free, but to see what all the alerts are about they’ll have to pay to see the clip.

Buzzer is currently in early access and will apparently be included with ESPN+ going forward.

‘Welcome to Buzzer’