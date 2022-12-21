Top Ten FAST Channels Netflix Should Consider Adding in 2023

Netflix launched its ad-supported tier on Nov. 3; while it may take some time to determine what kind of success the company is seeing from its new price plan, the move was clearly intended to help Netflix monetize as many of its customers as possible.

If the service truly wants to maximize its earning potential, it should consider launching free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels to attract more viewers to its paid subscriptions. Netflix has a huge catalog of movies and shows, and it has ample opportunity to turn some of that content into free TV channels.

While they have never launched FAST channels, they have tested linear channels in select markets. If they are going to expand that, here are the top 10 FAST channels that The Streamable thinks Netflix should consider adding in 2023.

Adult Animation Channel

Animation is usually reserved for kid’s content, but Netflix has broken that trend with several different shows. From “BoJack Horseman” to “Tuca and Bertie,” Netflix can use these shows to advertise series that stay behind its paywall, like the ongoing “Big Mouth.”

Awesome Originals Channel

One of Netflix’s best features is its large and growing library of original movies and TV shows. Series like “Orange is the New Black” and “Narcos” likely don’t draw a huge number of new viewers, but this new FAST channel would help bring them back to life, and serve as a perfect platform to advertise new Netflix originals that would remain available to subscribers only.

90s Rewind Movies Channel

Nostalgia is a hugely important driver of new viewers, and this channel is perfect for bringing in Millennials. It would offer beloved movies from the 1990s, like the “Austin Powers” franchise and romantic comedy/dramas in luding “Notting Hill” and “Runaway Bride.”

Sony Selects Channel

Thanks to a 2021 deal between Sony and Netflix, Sony’s theatrical releases head to Netflix for 18 months before moving to another service. This channel would feature older movies like Toby Maguire’s “Spider-Man” franchise, which would help Sony and Netflix advertise future installments of the “Venom” franchise. Sony and Netflix could use the channel to promote any future theatrical release in such a manner.

Oscar Winners Channel

As the 2023 Academy Awards approach in March, audiences will undoubtedly want to catch up with past Oscar winners. The Netflix library offers dozens of such award-winning films, from Charlize Theron’s “Monster” to “The Imitation Game” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” This channel would be the perfect ramp-up to awards season and show potential paid subscribers the depth and quality of Netflix’s catalog.

Second-Run Series Channel

When Netflix first started creating its own content, it was seen as a game-changer by many in the media industry. But the service upped the ante even further when it began picking up shows that other networks discarded, and bringing them to life for a second run. This channel would feature shows like “Designated Survivor” and “Lucifer,” and could even host older seasons of “Cobra Kai” to advertise new seasons.

Best of British Comedy Channel

The dry British wit is widely regarded as being one of the best sources of comedy in the world. This channel would be a love letter to all things British comedy, with such shows as “The IT Crowd” and movies like “Snatch,” as well as older classics like “Monty Python's Flying Circus” and “Still Game.” The best part is, you won’t even have to break out a silly walk in order to access the channel.

Stand-Up Specials Channel

There was a time when stand-up comedy was the best way for funny people to break into show business. The industry has certainly changed since then, but stand-up comedy is still one of the primary vehicles for delivering a high volume of laughs. Netflix has dozens of stand-up specials available from comics of every stripe, including Ricky Gervais, Kevin Hart, Katt Williams, Dave Chapelle, Taylor Tomlinson and many more.

‘Seinfeld’ Channel

Single-series channels are often a big draw for FAST services, whose customers particularly enjoy the “lean back” experience offered by such selections. “Seinfeld,” the ultimate show about nothing, is an absolutely perfect selection to carry a single-series channel. “Seinfeld” is almost completely episodic, meaning each episode is a self-contained story, which will prevent viewers from feeling they have to go back and catch up to understand what’s going on.

Docs, Docs, Docs Channel

Netflix has become a production powerhouse in a relatively short amount of time, churning out both fictional and non-fictional content. The service is home to some top-flight documentary films, such as its “Greatest Events of World War II in Color” series and “The Tinder Swindler.” This channel would serve as a home to Netflix’s large back-catalog of documentaries, and could also advertise new documentaries meant for Netflix’s paid subscribers.