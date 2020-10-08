Tubi Adds Linear Channels, Including Live Streaming of 17 FOX Stations

After being acquired by Fox in March, Tubi continues widening its content offerings. The ad-supported streaming service announced the launch of “News on Tubi” today, which offers access to live, premium streaming news content.

News on Tubi features content from FOX Television Stations, NewsNOW from FOX, FOX SOUL, Bloomberg TV, NBC News NOW, PeopleTV, CBC, WeatherNation, Cheddar, Altice USA’s News 12 New York, fubo Sports Network, and Black News Channel.

“Tubi is building the best free news streaming offering, utilizing the local news expertise of FOX and other leading national and international news outlets to offer the information viewers need now more than ever,” said Farhad Massoudi, CEO of Tubi. “We will continue to evolve News on Tubi to offer more choices while also diversifying other content choices to serve our young, diverse, and growing userbase.”

The addition of “News on Tubi” brings linear channels to the platform for the first time, allowing them to compete with other top free streaming services with live channels such as Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Xumo. Tubi’s new local channels will also compete with STIRR City and CBSN, which has added OTT channels in various markets.

With “News on Tubi”, users can access live, local news feeds from across the country, including 17 feeds from FOX owned and operated television stations in top markets that include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Dallas.

Channels include New York (WNYW-TV); Los Angeles (KTTV-TV); Chicago (WFLD-TV); Philadelphia (WTXF-TV); Dallas (KDFW-TV); San Francisco (KTVU-TV); Washington DC (WTTG-TV); Houston (KRIV-TV); Atlanta (WAGA-TV); Phoenix (KSAZ-TV); Tampa (WTVT-TV); Seattle (KCPQ-TV); Detroit (WJBK-TV); Minneapolis (KMSP-TV); Orlando (WOFL-TV); Milwaukee (WITI-TV); and Austin (KTBC-TV).

Tubi plans on adding stations from Hearst Television and will also become the first major streaming home for Euronews World in the U.S. The streamer will also launch the first 24-hour Spanish-language news stream from “Estrella News network, and offer streaming news from USA Today.

In September, Tubi announced that their monthly active users broke the record in August, reaching 33 million, a 65 percent increase year-over-year. Not only that, but the company also revealed that their total viewing time has surpassed 200 million hours streamed each month since April.

