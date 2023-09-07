Tubi Now Has 74 Million Monthly Active Users, Accounts for 1.4% of All TV Watched in July

It’s been a while since Tubi reported its user number, but it appears the company was just making sure it was counting all of its new users correctly. The free ad-supported streaming platform has announced that it now has 74 million monthly active users, up 10 million from the 64M it reported last.

Tubi has also seen its time spent streaming increase to nearly 4 billion hours in the first half of 2023. The announcement also cites data from Nielsen which shows that Tubi accounts for 1.4% of all TV viewing time in July, which was a (link: https://thestreamable.com/news/streaming-hits-record-high-in-total-tv-time-but-streamers-shouldnt-celebrate-until-they-do-it-during-football text: record-breaking month for streaming in general.

“Tubi is now watched as much as a top 5 cable network, as audiences continue to embrace our digital-first, 100% free streaming experience,” said Anjali Sud, newly appointed CEO of Tubi. “The platform continues to scale with 47% growth in ad revenue and 65% growth in total viewing time Q4 over Q4, and we are executing an ambitious strategy to define the next generation of entertainment through our diverse content, passionate audience and innovative tech platform.”

Tubi now boasts more than 200,000 on-demand titles, as well as 250 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels. The 1.4% of total viewing time the service claims is another example of its growth, as Tubi cracked the 1% threshold in February and has continued to gain share since. A recent survey found that one out of every three streaming users is subscribed to a free platform like Tubi, so it’s likely it’s not done growing its customer base.

The company has been busy expanding its reach since February. In April, it allowed its channels to be aggregated with hundreds of other free streaming networks on Google TV. There have also been some shakeups at the corporate level; Tubi said farewell to former CEO Farhad Massoudi in August, replacing him with Sud.

Tubi has proven to be one of the most popular streaming subscriptions among cord cutters, and its newly-released data just reinforces that conclusion. But industry experts will be keeping their eye on free streaming platforms like Tubi as they gain more users, especially as free streaming channels with niche audiences risk being crowded out of the marketplace by corporate branded FAST networks.