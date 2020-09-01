Tubi Streams All 4 ‘Hunger Games’ Movies For Free

The four “Hunger Games” are now streaming on Tubi.

The franchise includes: “The Hunger Games,” “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” and “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2.”

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”) stars in the dystopian saga, alongside Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Banks and Woody Harrelson.

Based on the sci-fi adventure trilogy by Suzanne Collins, the movies are distributed by Lionsgate.

“The Hunger Games” is the 21st-highest-grossing film franchise, scooping in nearly $3 billion worldwide.

AVOD Tubi has a library of 23,000+ movies and TV show and alliances with more than 200 content partners, including key Hollywood studios.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Cox Contour, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TV, Sony and Samsung TV, Roku, Apple and Chromecast.

Last month, Fox executive chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said that Tubi “surpassed 200 million hours streamed per month” in June during their Q4 2020 earnings call. Murdoch said it represented “more than 100% growth year-over-year” with “The Masked Singer” being their #1 streamed series.

Separately, Tubi just signed a new agreement with TiVo. The streaming service is now available on TiVo Stream 4K devices and TiVo+. It already streams on TiVo Edge — TiVo’s premium, 4K UHD, all-in-one media device.