Tubi to Expand International Footprint into Latin America this Month

Just a day after FOX reported that its free streaming service Tubi had recorded a 34% increase in active monthly users, the ad-supported platform announced that it will expand its footprint in Latin America later in August as it makes the service available in Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Panama.

The five Latin American countries join Mexico, which started streaming Tubi in 2020.

“We’re delighted to launch our platform in these five Latin American countries, bringing viewers a mix of locally-produced content, Spanish-language favorites and Hollywood titles,” Tubi’s chief content officer Adam Lewinson said. “We’re eager to expand deeper into Latin America after the stellar success of Tubi in Mexico, which has seen tremendous growth in such a short amount of time.”

Over the past year, Tubi has seen its total viewing time in Mexico increase by 60% year-over-year and its total viewers grow by 40% during that period as well. In the country, Tubi has partnered with TV Azteca, one of the two largest producers of Spanish-language content in the world. Thanks to the deal, Tubi serves as the free streaming home for all of TV Azteca’s titles in Mexico.

Additionally, Tubi has recently announced a number of additions to its content library. Last month, the streamer debuted a new channel featuring a round-the-clock stream of Gordon Ramsay content, in June it signed an exclusive deal to be the ad-supported streaming home of Lionsgate films, and when the World Cup kicks off this fall, Tubi will be the on-demand streaming home of every match in the tournament. After games air on FOX linear channels, they will become available for replay on the company’s free streamer.

Popular movies streaming for free on Tubi include “The Green Hornet,” “Hellboy,” “American Psycho,” “Gridiron Gang,” “Snatch,” “Machete,” “Hook,” “The Other Guys,” “The House Bunny,” “The Social Network,” “Obsessed” and “La Bamba.” On the series front, Tubi will be the streaming home in all five Latin American countries for “L.A.’s Finest” and “Masters of Sex.”

Additionally, regionally-produced TV series will soon be available, including Mexico’s “Bienvenida Realidad,” “Atrapada” and “El Sexo Debil;” as well as local versions of popular series such as “The Nanny,” “Bewitched,” and “Married with Children.”