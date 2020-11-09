Tubi Will Be Available on PS5 at Launch

Tubi has teamed with PlayStation 5 for its launch on Nov. 12, giving the AVOD a featured position on its home screen.

“The Tubi app will be one of a select number of turnkey downloads for PlayStation users, furthering our mission to provide easy access to premium content for everyone,” said Andrea Clarke-Hall, Tubi’s global head of business development.

The streamer offers viewers 26,000 free movies and TV shows from 250 content partners, as well as the option of streaming news and weather via News on Tubi. The latter supplies content from NBC News Now, Bloomberg, USA Today and 17 Fox News stations. It’s the first streamer to carry Euronews World live in the U.S. and Spanish-language news streams from Estrella News.

Sony reports PS5 will launch in two options: a standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a digital model without a disc drive.

Tubi, a division of Fox Entertainment, announced it reached 33 million monthly active users in August, a rise of 65% year-over-year.

Tubi is accessible on Android and iOS devises, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One.

Fox Corp. reported that “since acquisition, Tubi has averaged approximately 100% increase year-over-year, in total view time.”

The company has also recorded an uptick in global use. Viewing time increased in Canada (95%), Australia (242%), and delivered a nine-times growth in Mexico.

In October, Tubi signed a content deal with Chinese studio Wanda Pictures. The partnership will debut the English-dubbed versions of “Detective Chinatown 2,” the sixth-highest-grossing movie in China.