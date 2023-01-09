Verizon Announces Four Free Months of Peloton Through +play for Limited Time

Mobile carriers have been partnering with streaming services for years, from bundles to deals and everything in between, but Verizon is building quite the subscription hub with its +play platform, which is currently in its beta stage. Last week, Verizon announced that premium cable streaming service STARZ had joined the platform, and starting today, Verizon customers who are not already Peloton members can get four months of the Peloton App for free through +play beta.

The deal, which customers have to claim by Jan. 30, is the longest free trial that Peloton has ever offered new members and is idea for either fitness enthusiasts or people looking to begin their exercise journey in the new year. The Peloton App offers access to live classes and on-demand classes that include a selection of indoor and outdoor focuses on running, strength, cycling, yoga, bootcamp, meditation, and more. And, besides being free to Verizon customers, no Peloton equipment is required.

“With +play, we’re offering customers access to savings that they can’t get anywhere else and we’re excited to have Peloton as a partner bringing tremendous value with this one-of-a-kind offer,” Verizon’s chief content officer Erin McPherson said. “As the partner-of-choice for content providers and partners alike, these are the types of offers Verizon customers can expect with +play and we’re looking forward to adding more value for them across the subscription space.”

+play, which launched earlier this year, is a first-of-its-kind content hub exclusive to Verizon mobile and 5G Home and LTE Home customers. The service is being built to help users save money and manage their favorite subscriptions all in one place. The platform builds on the content Verizon already offers through leading content providers including Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, discovery+, and AMC+, all of which are featured in the new service.

The Verizon hub also has added new subscription service partners, like NFL+, NBA League Pass, HBO Max, Netflix, STARZ, A+E Networks (Lifetime Movie Club, HISTORY Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, Calm and Duolingo, among many others – with more coming soon.

To access the offer, Verizon customers should visit verizon.plusplay.com, sign in using their My Verizon credentials, and the offer will be on the +play beta homepage, as well as on the Peloton product page.