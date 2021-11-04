ViacomCBS Nearing 47MM Global Streaming Subscribers After Adding 4.3MM in Q3 2021, Pluto TV Reaches 54MM Active Users
ViacomCBS announced the company now has nearly 47 million global streaming subscribers, including Paramount+ and Showtime as of Q3 2021, up 4.3 million on the quarter. They didn’t disclose domestic subscribers, which was 19.2 million as of the end of 2020.
The company said they saw strong subscriber sign-ups as the result of A Quiet Place Part II, Paw Patrol: The Movie, and the start of the NFL season. Showtime benefited from original series Billions, American Rust, and The Chi.
Their free streaming service, Pluto TV, has reached 54 million monthly active users globally at the end of Q3 2021, up from 52 million last quarter. The company didn’t disclose domestic monthly actives. At the end of 2020, Pluto TV has reached 30.1 million monthly active users in the U.S.
The quarter’s big development was the official pricing of the Paramount+ Showtime bundles. While during September 2021, there was promotion pricing, the new plans have settled at Paramount+ with Ads & Showtime at $11.99 a month, and $14.99 a month without.
In September, CEO Bob Bakish also touted “900 series in the works” for multiple languages. Paramount+ should be available in 25 markets by the end of the year and 45 markets by end of 2022. This will be accelerated with a new partnership with Comcast-owned Sky, which will launch on its platform in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
“We are thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership with Sky to continue delivering ViacomCBS’ leading portfolio of premium entertainment brands to Sky customers and importantly bring Paramount+ to new audiences in all Sky markets, including the UK, Ireland, Italy, and GSA,” said Raffaele Annecchino, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Networks International.
ViacomCBS recently added plenty of soccer rights to its streaming and linear platforms, securing the rights to the UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, CONCACAF Women’s World Cup Qualifying, the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Women’s World Cup qualifiers for the Asian Football Confederation beginning in January 2022.
They already had rights to UEFA Champions League, Italy’s Serie A, UEFA Europa League, Europa Conference League, NWSL, Concacaf, the Scottish Professional Football League, Brazil’s Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Futbol, the Asian Football Confederation, and the Women’s Cup.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.