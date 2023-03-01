Vidgo Expands Content Library With Over 10,000 Titles from Cinedigm

The live TV streaming service Vidgo doesn’t make as many headlines as its bigger cousins in the industry. The service is trying to change that, as it announced on Wednesday that it was adding over 10,000 new on-demand titles from Cinedigm.

The expansions in content bring Vidgo’s on-demand library to more than 40,000 shows and movies. Vidgo is one of the cheaper live TV streamers available, with plans starting at $64.99 per month. The service offers at least 110 channels, depending on which plan customers pick, and offers FOX and ABC in select markets, as well as sports channels like MLB Network.

The new programming from Cinedigm span across a plethora of popular genres, including animation, westerns, and documentaries, and are sourced from Cinedigm’s vast library of premium content. The additions include notable titles such as:

“Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie” : the popular series based on the Japanese manga and anime in which the heroic Yugi squares off against archrival Kaiba.

“New York, New York” : Dong Luo evokes Wong Kar-wai in this exquisite drama about lovers divided by desires, by choices, and by dreams of the West.

“Elvis: A Generous Heart” : showcases the musician’s extreme generosity, as he helped family, friends and many charities throughout his life.

“Daniel Boone, Trailblazer”: made at the height of Hollywood’s fascination with pioneer days, Daniel Boone battles Shawnee warriors as he leads a band of settlers into Kentucky.

“Our focus is to deliver an unbeatable value to our customers, while providing the content that excites audiences the most – whether it’s a major sporting event or the next Blockbuster hit,” said Derek Mattson, CEO of Vidgo. “Cinedigm is an ideal partner to help us achieve this goal. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can now offer even more of the programming our audiences love and crave, for the best value in the streaming industry. With more than 10,000 new titles, Vidgo can continue to deliver even more of the content our audiences love at the best value in the streaming industry.”

The deal will be beneficial for both parties. It gives Vidgo another way to lure in new users, by offering a large and expanding library of on-demand content. It also gives users a reason to try Cinedigm’s other streaming services Cineverse and Screambox, both of which are free, ad-supported services. It marks an expansion of the relationship between Cineverse and Vidgo, which was the first live TV streamer to add the platform in September 2022.

“This partnership represents increased accessibility of the entertainment we love most,” said Chris McGurk, Chairman and CEO of Cinedigm. “By joining forces with Vidgo, we’re able to share our incredible pool of content with more customers than ever before, and at a price people can afford. We look forward to continuing to grow this mutually beneficial relationship.”