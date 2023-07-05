ViX Will Stream All Elite Wrestling Programming in Mexico, Latin America, Caribbean; Get All of the Details

ViX and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are tag-teaming up to bring AEW’s weekly pro wrestling programming exclusively to ViX subscribers in Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Starting with the July 5 edition of “AEW: Dynamite,” subscribers to ViX’s premium plan in the regions will have access to the most exciting action from AEW each week. “AEW: Dynamite” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, “AEW: Rampage” is broadcast on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, and the promotion’s newest show “AEW: Collision” is live on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET.

On the ad-supported side of the service, subscribers will be able to watch special events like AEW’s quarterly “Battle of the Belts” and “Winter is Coming,” along with more than 190 episodes with commentary in Spanish of “AEW: Dark” and “AEW: Dark Elevation.” Fans will also be able to watch pay-per-view events like “Revolution,” “Double or Nothing,” “All Out,” and “Full Gear;” on a 30-day delay.

While AEW and its domestic broadcasting partner Warner Bros. Discovery are still in a “will they, won’t they” period of streaming content on Max, it’s nice to see pro wrestling’s alternative product thriving in and out of the United States. With rumors that AEW’s head Tony Khan is already thinking of launching a free ad-supported TV (FAST) service, hopefully, this news is the final push that WBD and AEW need to bring wrestling to Max.

Which Latin America and Caribbean Markets Can Stream AEW Programming on VIX?

Latin America

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Caribbean Region

Anguilla, Aruba, Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana (Guyane), Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Isla del Maiz, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Providencia Island, Saba, San Andres Island, St. Barthelemy, St. Christopher [St. Kitts] & Nevis, St. Eustatius, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Suriname, Swan Island, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks And Caicos Islands.