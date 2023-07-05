 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ViX

ViX Will Stream All Elite Wrestling Programming in Mexico, Latin America, Caribbean; Get All of the Details

Jeff Kotuby

ViX and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are tag-teaming up to bring AEW’s weekly pro wrestling programming exclusively to ViX subscribers in Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Starting with the July 5 edition of “AEW: Dynamite,” subscribers to ViX’s premium plan in the regions will have access to the most exciting action from AEW each week. “AEW: Dynamite” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, “AEW: Rampage” is broadcast on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, and the promotion’s newest show “AEW: Collision” is live on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET.

On the ad-supported side of the service, subscribers will be able to watch special events like AEW’s quarterly “Battle of the Belts” and “Winter is Coming,” along with more than 190 episodes with commentary in Spanish of “AEW: Dark” and “AEW: Dark Elevation.” Fans will also be able to watch pay-per-view events like “Revolution,” “Double or Nothing,” “All Out,” and “Full Gear;” on a 30-day delay.

While AEW and its domestic broadcasting partner Warner Bros. Discovery are still in a “will they, won’t they” period of streaming content on Max, it’s nice to see pro wrestling’s alternative product thriving in and out of the United States. With rumors that AEW’s head Tony Khan is already thinking of launching a free ad-supported TV (FAST) service, hopefully, this news is the final push that WBD and AEW need to bring wrestling to Max.

Which Latin America and Caribbean Markets Can Stream AEW Programming on VIX?

Latin America

Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Caribbean Region

Anguilla, Aruba, Antigua, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French Guiana (Guyane), Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Isla del Maiz, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Providencia Island, Saba, San Andres Island, St. Barthelemy, St. Christopher [St. Kitts] & Nevis, St. Eustatius, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Suriname, Swan Island, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks And Caicos Islands.

7-Day Trial
ViX via amazon.com

ViX

ViX is a video streaming service focusing on Spanish-language content. Users will see 100+ TV channels, thousands of movies, TV series and soap operas, soccer leagues, and 24/7 news. For more exclusive content without ads, users can subscribe to ViX Premium, which has 40,000 hours of content, featuring originals and library content from Univision and Televisa’s pool of programming. ViX Premium includes 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champions League soccer.

ViX Premium was previously called ViX+.

7-Day Trial
$0+ / month
ViX via amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.