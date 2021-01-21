VIZIO Adds CBS Sports App and Two New Sports Networks to Free Streaming Service

A few weeks ago, VIZIO debuted the NFL Channel, a free streaming network, on their free ad-supported streaming service. Now the streaming service has added “Pac-12 Insider” and “beIN SPORTS XTRA.” In addition to the two channels, they’ve also added the CBS Sports App which offers 24/7 news, highlights and access to fantasy advice on CBS Sports HQ..

“For decades, sports have had a tremendous impact on TV viewership and engagement. Adding these sports-focused partners to SmartCast reaffirms VIZIO’s ongoing commitment to deliver the content consumers want most,” said Katherine Pond, VP of Business Development for VIZIO. “SmartCast viewers will now have access to even more free sports content to enjoy from some of the top leagues and media rights holders in the world.”

Pac-12 Insider offers fans free access to the latest football and basketball highlights, classic encores of the top sports and programs across the Conference of Champions, and in-depth, behind-the-scenes stories that showcase the heart and soul of Pac-12 student-athletes, coaches and legends.

This month, Pac-12 Insider fans have access to classic matchups that feature some of the NBA’s brightest stars, including James Harden, Kevin Love, Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook, from their time as Pac-12 student-athletes. Additionally, all of this season’s action on the gridiron is available through weekly installments of “Football in 60,” the no time-out, no-huddle, condensed one-hour re-airs of the most recent Pac-12 football matchups.

“We at Pac-12 Networks are thrilled to showcase our newest offering, Pac-12 Insider, to VIZIO’s robust and diverse user base,” said Pac-12 Networks Vice President of Distribution Henry Watson. “The launch of Pac-12 Insider on VIZIO SmartCast further increases the ways in which Pac-12 fans can watch their favorite highlights, classic games and stories about the Conference of Champions.”

beIN SPORTS XTRA offers a sampling of beIN SPORTS’ world-class content. The free, 24/7 English-language live sports, news, analysis and highlights channel brings everyone closer to the game with dedicated coverage of LaLiga, Ligue 1, SüperLig, Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

Live matches from African Nations Championship, Basketball Champions League and original programming such as Sports Burst round out the robust sports content available for free to beIN SPORTS XTRA viewers. SmartCast viewers will soon have access to the network’s upcoming launch of a Spanish-language version of beIN SPORTS XTRA.

“beIN SPORTS is making it easier than ever before to watch the world’s best soccer leagues and clubs live,” said Antonio Briceño, Managing Director of beIN SPORTS North America. “We are glad to offer even more soccer fans access to thrilling match-ups featuring mega stars like Neymar, Messi, Ramos and more.”