VIZIO Adds Support For AMC+ App; Watchfree+ Getting Nine Free AMC Channels, 150+ Movies

Things are about to get much more prestigious on VIZIO WatchFree+, the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) service that’s available free to all VIZIO SmartCast TV users. On Thursday, the company announced it was expanding its partnership with AMC to bring even more free channels and content to the service.

To start with, VIZIO is adding support for the AMC+ app, which is now available to all SmartCast TV owners. WatchFree+ already carried the All Reality WE tv, AMC Thrillers, IFC Films Picks, and The Walking Dead Universe channels from AMC; now it will carry an additional nine FAST channels from the premium cable network. Those channels include Portlandia, MSG Sports Zone, AMC en Espanol, Allblk Gems and Overtime.

“AMC and VIZIO have been working together for several years to bring audiences the best in entertainment,” VIZIO VP Katherine Pond said. “The expansion of our partnership is based on user engagement with existing AMC programming across FAST and AVOD programming as well as viewer response to the recent addition of AMC+ to our premium app library. Our expanded agreement means VIZIO users can access an even wider range of AMC’s popular and critically acclaimed original programming - enjoying more of what they love, all in one place.”

In addition to the new channels, WatchFree+ users will get 159 new movies to stream on-demand from AMC. The company did not specify which titles were coming to the service but added to the wide array of FAST channels now available, it totals out to a truly prodigious amount of AMC content being distributed on WatchFree+.

VIZIO users can now easily subscribe to AMC+ from the VIZIO home screen. In the coming months, customers will have the option to subscribe to the service from their VIZIO Account, an aggregation feature that makes it easy to manage subscriptions and redeem special offers in one place, with one monthly bill.

Although there haven’t been a ton of new additions to WatchFree+ this year, the service has made some key improvements. These include a picture-in-picture mini-guide that allows users to browse what else is currently live on the service while watching their chosen content and a mobile app with voice controls and more.