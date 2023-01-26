VIZIO Launches Updates for SmartCast TVs, WatchFree+, Mobile App to Aid in Content Discovery

The WatchFree+ experience is about to get even easier for users of VIZIO smart TVs. VIZIO announced on Thursday the full details of its 2023 AutoUpdate, and it’s all about helping viewers find the content that they want to watch more quickly.

To start, VIZIO is adding a new mini guide to WatchFree+. This will bring up a miniature window with a full guide of what’s on the 260+ channels WatchFree+ currently offers so that viewers can browse channels without interrupting the show or movie they’re currently watching.

Content discoverability is more important than ever for free ad-supported streaming services nowadays. There are over 1,500 free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels available in the U.S., spread across different services like WatchFree+. Users are spending more time than ever trying to find something to watch, so features like WatchFree+’s new mini guide will be a big help in keeping subscriber eyes locked in.

WatchFree+ will now be easier to watch on the VIZIO mobile app, as well. Customers will be able to access and browse WatchFree+ with just a few swipes, and can now use the mobile app to manage the other streaming subscriptions they’ve accessed through their VIZIO account. The mobile app will also feature push-to-talk voice controls for VIZIO devices.

VIZIO’s update also includes improvements to its TV menu. VIZIO smart TV owners will be able to adjust picture settings, pair devices like Bluetooth headphones for a better and more private sound experience, activate or disable closed captioning subtitles, and access the full menu of in-depth settings in a user-friendly interface.

Users will also notice a new dedicated row for recently used apps on their smart TV menu, allowing them to quickly return to their favorite streaming service and start watching faster. No more fumbling around to find the next new episode of “The Last of Us,” the HBO Max app is right there waiting for you.

The new update will work hand-in-hand with previous new features launched on WatchFree+ to improve the user experience. In November 2022, the service added updates to its interface, including picture-in-picture, a programming guide and more. In October, WatchFree+ introduced the “My Watchlist” feature, which allows viewers to add their favorite TV shows and movies from different streaming services into one central location.