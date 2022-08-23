 Skip to Content
VIZIO Launches DistroTV’s 270 Free, Ad-Supported Channels

Matt Tamanini

Starting on Tuesday, VIZIO smart TV owners will see a huge increase of free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels on their streaming hubs as DistroTV — the nation’s largest, independent FAST provider — has launched its diverse content lineup which features over 270 channels and thousands of hours of on-demand content from around the world.

DistroTV features a growing collection of multicultural channels with everything from news, sports, movies, music, general entertainment, lifestyle content, and more. The platform also includes original programming and channel offerings that cater to English, Southeast Asian/Indian, and Spanish-speaking audiences, as well as a recently released channel bundle that targets the African community.

“We are thrilled to join the VIZIO family, particularly at a time when we are continuing to grow our viewership and channel content at a rapid pace,” Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale, DistroTV’s parent, said. “By expanding our distribution via VIZIO Smart TVs, we can continue to provide audiences with the content they crave, and all while maintaining our FAST no-sign up, credit card, or email required model.”

DistroTV’s expansive streaming library includes:

  • 45 sports channels with the most diverse collection of live and linear mainstream sports, combat sports, niche sports, and outdoors channels. DistroTV’s sports offerings include Stadium, beIN SPORTS Xtra, Swerve Sports, IMPACT Wrestling Channel, FightNetwork, Wired2Fish, ACL Cornhole, MotoAmerica TV, and FuelTV.
  • A broad array of diverse movies and entertainment channels including CineLife by Magnolia Pictures, Kweli TV, Watch It Scream, FrightFlix, Bowery Classics, Dark Matter TV, CinePride, and many more.
  • Thirteen documentary channels, including Goalcast, MagellanTV, Beautiful Planet, and True History.
  • Notable new additions to the entertainment, lifestyle, and food category, including AXS TV Now, Trace Urban, Bite, Planet Eat, and GustoTV.
  • A total of 21 Spanish-language channels are currently available in North America, such as Estrella TV, beIN Sports XTRA Ñ, Top Cine, Canela.TV, Trace Latina, Casa Comedy, Spanglish, and more entertainment, movie, documentary, news, and sports channels.
  • 36 live streaming DistroTV Desi South Asian news, entertainment, and music channels featuring WION, TimesNow, Mastiii, Epic, MirrorNow, BritAsia, and much more.
  • African channel bundle, DistroTV Africa, featuring 11 entertainment and music-oriented channels.

“VIZIO appreciates DistroTV’s dedication to building personalized experiences for today’s streaming audience,” VIZIO senior director of business development Chris Tanquary said. “VIZIO strives to be a place where viewers have endless entertainment options across all categories and genres, so, there is something for everyone.”

In June, DistroTV added an impressive 120 new channels primarily focused on international content offerings. DistroTV is available in more than 60 markets via apps on streaming devices and smart TVs, as well as at distro.tv and hopes that the company’s global expansion will empower media companies to “break down content barriers and bring diverse and independent content” to viewers around the world.

distro.tv

DistroTV

DistroTV is a free streaming service with more than 150 free channels featuring live shows, movies, sports, news, gossip, and lots more. The platform features an array of genres and categories, such as News & Opinion, Español, Desi - Indian & South Asian, Business, Comedy, Classics, Fun & Games, Local News, Live Sports, Outdoor Entertainment, Reality TV & Documentaries, Lifestyle, and more.

The service also offers local news in 6 markets.

The platform caters to viewers in the U.S., Canada, and UK.

