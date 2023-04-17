Walmart Preparing to Sell $19.88 Google TV Streaming Device, But It’s Not Available Yet

Like the proverbial carrot and stick, confused shoppers may be wondering why any store would advertise a product that you can’t actually buy, but that’s exactly what Walmart has done and it’s not the first time. Walmart’s Onn-brand Google TV streaming device was recently spotted on the Google Play Console before making its way onto the company's website. Though, as of publication time, the product is not available to purchase online, its arrival has left customers eagerly awaiting its availability.

This isn’t the first time Walmart has announced a product before making it available. Back in 2021, the retailer revealed another budget-friendly streaming player — an Android TV device — before it was available to purchase.

This time, however, in addition to being in various locations online, 9to5Google is reporting that some Walmart stores across the country have actually put the units on the shelves and that they are priced at $19.88. The new Google TV Onn 4K Streaming Box offers a streaming experience with 4K Ultra High-Definition resolution and Dolby Audio support, and there is a wide selection of over 700,000 movies and shows that you can access with Google’s voice assistant. You can also cast photos, videos, and music using the built-in Google Chromecast.

The device also comes with a standard remote that is similar to previous versions. The only change on the remote is the inclusion of the Paramount+ app shortcut button whereas the old remote had an HBO Max button. The other three app shortcut buttons are still for YouTube, Netflix, and Disney+.

In line with Google’s announcement in 2021 that it planned to move all Android TV devices sold in retail to Google TV this new device is labeled Google TV on the box distinguishing from the earlier model of the device. When the Onn device is finally available to buy make sure to check for this detail on the box to ensure you’re getting the latest model.