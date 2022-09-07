Want to Stream NFL Games in 2022? This is What You Can Watch with ESPN+

Are you ready for some football? We have finally reached that time of year where we won’t have to live without NFL games until next February. Over the last few years, the worldwide leader in sports’ streaming service, ESPN+, has begun adding more and more content specifically geared for NFL fans. So what NFL games can you watch with a subscription to ESPN+?

In addition to select “Monday Night Football” games, which normally air on ESPN, ESPN+ will now be the exclusive home to one NFL game every season.

This season, ESPN+ will air six “MNF” telecasts, including the season opener on Sept. 12 with Russell Wilson returning to Seattle as a member of the Denver Broncos. ESPN+ will also carry the Week 2 matchup between the Vikings and Eagles), Week 3 between the Cowboys and Giants, Week 15 between the Rams and Packers, Week 17 between the Bills and Bengals, and a game from the first-ever Super Wild Card Weekend.

But, one reason that you will need ESPN+ this season is that it will be the only way to watch Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars take on Wilson and the Broncos live from London on Oct. 30. This will be the first of a new annual exclusive game on ESPN+.

On top of the traditional telecast, ESPN+ will also carry the “ManningCast: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” during Week 1, Week 3, Week 15, and Super Wild Card Weekend.

Related: ManningCast Schedule for the 2022 NFL Season - How to Watch for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

With your ESPN+ subscription, you will also get “NFL Primetime” with Chris Berman every Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and exclusive original shows like “Peyton’s Places” and “Man in the Arena.” If you want to ace your fantasy football league, ESPN+ subscribers get access to member-exclusive fantasy tools and cheat sheets, as well as insights from Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, and more.

ESPN+ NFL Highlights

NFL Week Date Monday Night Football Game Network 1 Sept. 12 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks ESPN+ 2 Sept. 19 Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles ESPN+ 3 Sept. 26 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants ESPN+ 8 Oct. 30 Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN+ 15 Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers ESPN+ 17 Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals ESPN+ Wild Card^ Jan. 16 TBD ESPN+

^ = Super Wild Card Weekend

Is There a Free Trial of ESPN+?

While there isn’t a free trial to ESPN+, you can save nearly $11 per month if you sign up for the Disney Bundle. You can get ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ for as cheap as $13.99 even though signing up for all three services individually would cost $24.97.

What Else Can You Watch with ESPN+?

With ESPN+, not only will you get tons of NFL action, but you will also get access to a ton of other live sports, including live College Football, UFC events, 75+ exclusive NHL games, 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, daily Major League Baseball out-of-market coverage, some of the best international soccer from around the world, PGA Tour Live, live cricket, other college sports, and more.

ESPN+ is also home to some of the best original sports programming on streaming and has incredible archives of some of ESPN’s best series, 30-for-30 films, and much more.