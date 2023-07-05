Watch High-Stakes Poker Action at No Cost on Sling Freestream to Celebrate 2023 World Series of Poker

You’ve got to know when to hold ‘em and when to fold ‘em to be a successful poker player. For most of us, the experience is more fun when you’re just a spectator instead of an active participant, and those heartbreaking losses don’t affect your pocketbook personally.

Luckily for such viewers, the 2023 World Series of Poker is underway! Users can watch live and on-demand WSOP action through the PokerGO streaming service and YouTube page, but if you’re looking for even more free poker content, look no further than Sling Freestream.

What Free Poker Channels Does Sling Freestream Offer?

Sling Freestream is a recent addition from Sling, which allows users to watch free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels whether they are paid Sling subscribers or not. Its current channel count stands at over 400, and there’s seemingly something new to watch on the platform every week.

Sling Freestream offers two poker FAST channels. The first is the PokerGO FAST offering, which has some live tournaments, as well as shows like “Friday Night Poker,” “Poker After Dark,” and others. PokerGO’s FAST channel also includes on-demand content, so viewers can watch any time they want.

The second poker-related offering on Sling Freestream is the World Poker Tour channel. It offers live and on-demand episodes of the “World Poker Tour,” which is a collection of prestigious tournaments played in top casinos and card rooms across the globe featuring players like Gus Hansen and Daniel Negreanu.

What Can You Watch on the PokerGo Channel on Sling Freestream?

Content on the PokerGo channel updates regularly, but over the next few days, you will be able to stream a variety of content, including:

2004 WSOP Bracelet Events

2023 WSOP Main Event

Dolly’s Game Action

Poker After Dark: Action Arden

Poker After Dark: Holidays with Hellmuth

Poker After Dark: Killer Table

Poker After Dark: Lucky Charms Week Pokerography: The Story of Vanessa Selbst

Pokerography: The Story of Vanessa Tilly

Pokerography: The Story of Liv Boeree

Super High Roller Cash Game

Super High Roller Celebrity Shootout

US Poker Open (multiple tournaments)

What Can You Watch on the WPT Channel on Sling Freestream?

Content on the WPT channel updates regularly, but over the next few days, you will be able to stream a variety of content, including:

Bay 101 Shooting Star

Borgata Poker Open

LA Poker Classic

Legends of Poker

World Poker Tour: Season 7

World Poker Tour: Season 8 World Poker Tour: Season 10

World Poker Tour: Season 11

World Poker Tour: Season 12

World Poker Tour: Season 13

World Poker Tour: Season 14

WPT Tournament of Champions

Can You Watch 2023 World Series of Poker on Sling Freestream?

Yes, but you won’t be able to watch all of it. The PokerGO channel on Sling Freestream will carry the WSOP Main Event coverage that is available on the service’s YouTube page. The live, free streaming content will be available on select days and will feature both tournament action and one-hour preshows. To watch the entire 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event coverage, you will need to subscribe to PokerGO here or sign up for a live TV streaming service that offers the PokerGO channel. Fubo is your best option to do this, as it offers all new users a seven-day free trial before they’re charged for their first month.

Users can also tune into the 2023 WSOP through the PokerGO on-demand service, which will allow them to stream tournaments live or tune in later to watch the action on demand.

What Else Can You Watch With Sling Freestream?

In addition to top-notch poker play from around the globe, Freestream offers over 400 live TV channels and more than 41,000 on-demand titles completely for free. You’ll need to sign up for an account to access personalized features on Sling Freestream, but all you’ll need is a valid username and password; there are no credit cards required for this service!