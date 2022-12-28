You Can Watch 2022 Holiday Bowl: Oregon vs. UNC in 4K on fuboTV, YouTube TV, and the Fox Sports App

FOX’s lone bowl game this year has a leg up on the competition — you can watch it in stunning 4K resolution.

Throughout the college football season, FOX aired select games in 4K, which you could stream using the FOX Sports app on compatible streaming devices. Now, it seems like FOX’s last hurrah for the college football season will also join the 4K party and stream live in 4K.

How Can I Watch FOX in 4K?

To watch FOX in 4K, you’ll have to first download the Fox Sports app onto your 4K streaming device. From there, you’ll need to log in using your TV Anywhere credentials.

If you subscribe to fuboTV’s Elite Plan or YouTube TV’s 4K Plus Plan, you can watch the game in 4K right from those individual interfaces. If you’re not subscribed to either of those — don’t worry, you will still have access to the game in 4K. You’ll just have to leave your regular TV-viewing app of choice and log in through the FOX Sports app.

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks and the North Carolina Tar Heels travel to Petco Park in San Diego to duke it out in the 2022 Holiday Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Both teams enter on a three-bowl-game losing streak — and they’d love to get off the schneid with a win in sunny California.

Oregon is 2-1 in past Holiday Bowl appearances, while the Tar Heels are making their first appearance in the bowl game this year. Oregon had College Football Playoff hopes at one point but late-season losses to Washington and Oregon State derailed their chances of making it into the dance. Now, they have their sights set on a bowl game victory.

What Devices Can I Use to Stream in 4K?

To view ultra-high definition and high dynamic range content, subscribers must have a 4K HDR-enabled television, HDMI 2.0/HDCP 2.2 compatible cable, and run the FOX Sports app on a streaming device that supports the formats.

Bandwidth speeds of 30Mbps-40Mbps or higher are recommended. 4K HDR-capable TVs may also need calibration to present the content correctly.