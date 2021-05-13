How to Watch ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re looking for a movie that will keep you on your toes, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” is the action-thriller you’ve been waiting for. While it’s showing in select theaters, you can also watch it from the comfort of your home. “Those Who Wish Me Dead” will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Friday, May 14. You can stream the movie for 31 days from the theatrical release date, so be sure to watch it before Monday, June 14 so you don’t miss out. Beginning in 2022, HBO Max will no longer offer streaming the same day as Warner Bros. movies are released in theaters.

How to Watch “Those Who Wish Me Dead”

When: Streaming begins at 3 a.m. EST Friday, May 14

Where: In select theaters

Stream: Watch with HBO Max

Starring Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen & Tyler Perry, “Those Who Wish Me Dead” features Hannah Faber (Jolie), a smoke jumper who comes across a lost 12-year-old child, Connor Casserly (Finn Little) in a remote forest. Hannah has just failed to save three lives from a fire, while traumatized and bloodied Connor has nowhere to go after witnessing his father’s murder. So, Hannah agrees to protect him from the twin assassins, Jack (Gillen) and Patrick Blackwell (Hoult), who are after him, but she doesn’t realize just how dangerous this task is.

Throughout the film, which takes place in the Montana wilderness, the pair goes through a lot together as the assassins pursue Connor. Hannah risks it all to keep him safe. They face all kinds of challenges, from federal agents to forest fires. Be sure to catch “Those Who Wish Me Dead” on HBO Max so you don’t miss out on all the action.

Although HBO Max discontinued its free trial in December, but you can still get one if you sign-up through a third-party like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

We’ll walk you through the various ways to get a free trial of HBO Max.

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

7-Day Free Trial $5.99 / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

