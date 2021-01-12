WGN America is Now Available to Stream on fuboTV

Late last-year, Nexstar announced that one of their networks, WGN America, would be joining fuboTV’s channel line-up. Customers are now able to stream the channel as part of all fuboTV plans, which start at $64.99 a month for their Family Bundle.

The carriage agreement adds another ~550K subscribers to their 75 million cable and streaming footprint. WGN America is the home of NewsNation, the country’s only live nationwide newscast airing in prime-time every night.

“This agreement with fuboTV is another significant step forward in the strategic expansion of WGN America,” said Sean Compton, President of the Networks Division of Nexstar Inc. “We are excited to be adding fuboTV’s customers to the reach of the network, and to be bringing NewsNation to even more viewers at a time when so many people are looking for fact-based, unbiased reporting to help them make sense of rapidly changing events across the nation.”

The channel will also be coming to YouTube TV and Hulu Live TV later this month.