What Alternatives to Peacock Are Available After Service Executes Price Increase?

It was only a matter of time. As The Streamable predicted a month ago, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock announced on Monday night that it will be raising subscription prices beginning immediately for new customers, and starting Thursday, Aug. 17 for current subscribers.

The increase will bring Peacock up to $5.99 per month for its ad-supported Premium tier and $11.99 per month for its ad-free Premium Plus plan. The annual plans of the service will rise in cost as well, moving from $49.99 for Premium and $99.99 for Premium Plus to $59.99 and $119.99 per year respectively. Peacock discontinued its free streaming tier in January.

If the price increases have you worried that there are more fee hikes to come from Peacock and you are now looking for alternatives, there are some excellent subscription services that might demand your attention, as well as some free platforms worth checking out.

What’s the Best Alternative to Peacock for Streaming Reality TV?

If you’re addicted to shows like “Vanderpump Rules” and other series that air on Bravo before streaming on Peacock, check out discovery+. It hosts a wealth of unscripted fare, with content from HGTV, TLC, OWN, Magnolia Network, Food Network, and many others. Shows like “90 Day Fiance,” “Sister Wives,” “Mythbusters” and more call the platform home, and it costs the same $4.99 for ad-supported streaming that Peacock was previously available for.

What’s the Best Way to Stream Classic TV Outside Peacock?

If you’ve been using Peacock to stream episodes of series like “Saved by the Bell” or “Murder, She Wrote,” you can find a wide variety of such series on free ad-supported TV (FAST) platforms. NBCU recently launched more than three dozen FAST channels with library content to be distributed on Amazon’s Freevee and its own free streaming hub Xumo Play.

Other free streaming platforms like Pluto TV also carry episodes of classic TV. That service has channels dedicated to “Star Trek,” “The Twilight Zone”, and other favorites from yesteryear, but there’s truly no bad options for users looking to stream classic TV series for free. Platforms like Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Plex all have something to enjoy from the Golden Age of Television.

What’s the Best Way to Stream Prestige TV Outside of Peacock?

Peacock hasn’t had as many prestige series as a streamer like Max or Netflix, but shows like “Poker Face” and “Mrs. Davis” prove that it’s ramping up in quality originals. If users are ready to take a step up from there, they should check out Apple TV+. Its flagship series “Ted Lasso” is just the tip of the iceberg, as the streamer offers high production value titles in every genre, such as “Hijack,” “Platonic,” “Silo,” “Foundation” and many more. It’s also where highly anticipated films like Ridley Scott’s “Napoleon” and Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” will stream once they leave theaters.

Apple TV+ is a bit more expensive than Peacock at $6.99 per month, but it features ad-free streaming of high-quality content for that price. If prestige TV at a bargain is what you’re after, Apple TV+ is the way to go.