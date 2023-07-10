What Are All the Channels You Can Add to Fubo?
Fubo is one of our favorite services for live TV streaming. There are three primary channel lineups: Pro, Elite, and Premier. Even at the lowest-price Pro tier, you’ll get 163 channels, including 25 of the 35 Top Cable Channels. You can start watching today with a 7-day free trial.
Fubo also carries ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.
But one of the great features of Fubo is the vast number of channels you can add to your plan for a relatively low price. If you’re a die-hard sports fan, you’ll love the options available.
Sports Plus - $10.99/month
ACC Network (out-of-market), SEC Network (out-of-market), B2 Sports Network, FUEL TV, Game+ Network, Horse & Country, Racing America, UNBEATEN, World Poker Tour, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Fight Network, GOLTV, IMPACT Wrestling, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SportsGrid, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, TVG2, TyCSports, VSiN, and Zona Futbol
International Sports Plus - $6.99/month
Next Level Sports, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, TyCSports, and Zona Futbol
Extra - $7.99/month
ACC Network (out-of-market), Nosey, Circle TV, Great American Adventures, Mystery Science Theater, People Are Awesome, PickleTV, Real Nosey, Retrocrush, Shout! Factory, Space Science Now, TED, True Crime, Watch Mojo, Weatherspy, Wild Nature Now, American Heroes, At Home with Family Handyman, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Curiosity Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DUST, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, Great American Living, GINX Esports TV, GSN, History & Warfare Now, INWONDER, JusticeCentral.TV, LOGO, MagellanTV, Magnolia Network, MLB Network, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, NBA TV, NHL Network, Nick Music, Nicktoons, Outside Television, Pac-12 Network, PokerGO, Revry, Science, Scripps News, Sony Movie Channel, TeenNick, Tennis Channel, and Zona Futbol,
Adventure Plus - $4.99/month
World Fishing Network, INTROUBLE, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Outside Television, Sportsman Channel, and Waypoint
News Plus - $2.99/month
AfricaNews, Bloomberg+, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar, CNBC World, Euronews, i24 News, Law&Crime, NewsNet, Revry News, ROI TV, The TYT Network, and Ticker News
Fox Nation - $5.99/month
Although Fox Nation is a standalone video-on-demand service, you can add the Fox Nation library to your Fubo interface, saving you the trouble of opening another app or having to pay another bill.
The Fox Nation add-on is on-demand only, so you will not see a channel in your guide. Find programming to watch from the Shows or Movies tabs, or by searching for a specific title. You can also browse available FOX Nation programming by selecting Guide > Networks, then selecting Fox Nation.
Fox Nation
Fox Nation is an entertainment streaming service created by Fox News and gives subscribers access to full, commercial-free episodes from well-known right-wing personalities like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, as well entertainment from Kevin Costner, Kelsey Grammer, Sharon Osbourne, Roseanne Barr, and Rob Schneider. Fox Nation service can be accessed as a standalone streamer or as an add-on to the live TV streaming service Fubo. Start streaming today with a 7-day free trial.
To access Fox Nation within Fubo once you’ve added the service, just look within the Shows or Movies tabs, or search for a specific title. You can also browse available FOX Nation programming by selecting Guide > Networks, then selecting FOX Nation.
Fox Nation offers an entire year of free content to U.S. military and veterans.
MLB.TV - $24.99/month
If you love baseball, but want to keep all your TV viewing within one interface, you can add MLB.TV to Fubo.
MLB.TV
MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can see every out-of-market game live or on demand, and choose home or away TV and radio feeds. The app allows fans to watch up to four games simultaneously on the same screen through their Multi-view feature.
Users can choose to follow the entire league for “All Teams” ($149.99) plan, which is also available for “All Teams” ($24.99) a month, or you can stream one team’s out-of-market games for “Single Team” ($129.99).
One major caveat about the service: Your local games may be blacked out through MLB.TV, so you may still need to watch through your local provider.
If you’d like to go beyond the games, MLB.TV provides features, documentaries, and classic games.
Showtime - $10.99/month
Showtime 2, Showtime Beyond, Showtime East, Showtime Extreme, Showtime Family, Showtime Next, Showtime Showcase, Showtime West, and Showtime Women
Note: A better value is to get Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 / month. It pairs Showtime with the vast Paramount+ library with shows from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel.
STARZ - $8.99/month
Starz, Starz Encore, Starz Encore Español, Starz Edge, Starz Comedy , Starz in Black, Starz Kids and Family
Non-English Add-ons
Latino Plus - $19.99/month
AmericaTeve, Canela Clasicos, Canela Telenovelas, Canela Cinema, Canela Deportes, Cine Estrella, Estrella Games, Euronews Español, FILMEX, FILMEX Clasico, FILMEX Documentales, FOX Life, Hogar, Televisión Dominicana, TEVEO, Baby TV, Centroamérica TV, Cine Latino, Cine Sony, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, Estrella News, FOX Deportes, GOLTV, Hola TV, Nat Geo Mundo, Nuestra Tele, Pasiones, Telefe, Tr3s, WAPA América, and Zona Futbol
Portuguese Plus - $14.99/month
GolTV Spanish, RTP International, RTP3, RTP Açores
Rai Italia - $7.99/month
Rai Italia
TV5 Monde - $9.99/month
TV5 Monde
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~44 channels including Cooking Channel and GSN.