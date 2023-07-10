What Are All the Channels You Can Add to Fubo?

Fubo is one of our favorite services for live TV streaming. There are three primary channel lineups: Pro, Elite, and Premier. Even at the lowest-price Pro tier, you’ll get 163 channels, including 25 of the 35 Top Cable Channels. You can start watching today with a 7-day free trial.

Fubo also carries ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

But one of the great features of Fubo is the vast number of channels you can add to your plan for a relatively low price. If you’re a die-hard sports fan, you’ll love the options available.

Sports Plus - $10.99/month International Sports Plus - $6.99/month

STARZ - $8.99/month Non-English Add-ons

ACC Network (out-of-market), SEC Network (out-of-market), B2 Sports Network, FUEL TV, Game+ Network, Horse & Country, Racing America, UNBEATEN, World Poker Tour, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, Fight Network, GOLTV, IMPACT Wrestling, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SportsGrid, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, TVG2, TyCSports, VSiN, and Zona Futbol

Next Level Sports, ESPN Deportes, FOX Deportes, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, TyCSports, and Zona Futbol

ACC Network (out-of-market), Nosey, Circle TV, Great American Adventures, Mystery Science Theater, People Are Awesome, PickleTV, Real Nosey, Retrocrush, Shout! Factory, Space Science Now, TED, True Crime, Watch Mojo, Weatherspy, Wild Nature Now, American Heroes, At Home with Family Handyman, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Curiosity Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DUST, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, Great American Living, GINX Esports TV, GSN, History & Warfare Now, INWONDER, JusticeCentral.TV, LOGO, MagellanTV, Magnolia Network, MLB Network, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, NBA TV, NHL Network, Nick Music, Nicktoons, Outside Television, Pac-12 Network, PokerGO, Revry, Science, Scripps News, Sony Movie Channel, TeenNick, Tennis Channel, and Zona Futbol,

World Fishing Network, INTROUBLE, MAVTV, Outdoor Channel, Outside Television, Sportsman Channel, and Waypoint

AfricaNews, Bloomberg+, Bloomberg TV, Cheddar, CNBC World, Euronews, i24 News, Law&Crime, NewsNet, Revry News, ROI TV, The TYT Network, and Ticker News

Although Fox Nation is a standalone video-on-demand service, you can add the Fox Nation library to your Fubo interface, saving you the trouble of opening another app or having to pay another bill.

The Fox Nation add-on is on-demand only, so you will not see a channel in your guide. Find programming to watch from the Shows or Movies tabs, or by searching for a specific title. You can also browse available FOX Nation programming by selecting Guide > Networks, then selecting Fox Nation.

If you love baseball, but want to keep all your TV viewing within one interface, you can add MLB.TV to Fubo.

If you love baseball, but want to keep all your TV viewing within one interface, you can add MLB.TV to Fubo.

Showtime 2, Showtime Beyond, Showtime East, Showtime Extreme, Showtime Family, Showtime Next, Showtime Showcase, Showtime West, and Showtime Women

Note: A better value is to get Paramount+ with Showtime for $11.99 / month. It pairs Showtime with the vast Paramount+ library with shows from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel.

30-Day Free Trial $11.99/mo. paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: WANTMORE

Starz, Starz Encore, Starz Encore Español, Starz Edge, Starz Comedy , Starz in Black, Starz Kids and Family

AmericaTeve, Canela Clasicos, Canela Telenovelas, Canela Cinema, Canela Deportes, Cine Estrella, Estrella Games, Euronews Español, FILMEX, FILMEX Clasico, FILMEX Documentales, FOX Life, Hogar, Televisión Dominicana, TEVEO, Baby TV, Centroamérica TV, Cine Latino, Cine Sony, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, Estrella News, FOX Deportes, GOLTV, Hola TV, Nat Geo Mundo, Nuestra Tele, Pasiones, Telefe, Tr3s, WAPA América, and Zona Futbol

GolTV Spanish, RTP International, RTP3, RTP Açores

Rai Italia

TV5 Monde