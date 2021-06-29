What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2021, Including ‘The Pursuit of Love’ and ‘The Tomorrow War’

This month on Amazon Prime Video, two young women between the world wars, hunt for the ideal husband in “The Pursuit of Love”. One craves passion (Lily James “Rebecca”), while the other, her cousin Fanny (Emily Beecham “Cruella”), settles for a steady love devoid of romance. As politics split England, their personal choices raise crucial questions about love, sex, and freedom.

The thrilling sci-fi action-adventure “The Tomorrow War” stars Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, and J.K. Simmons, while season two of The Legend of El Cid, the Spanish historical action drama about an 11th-century Castilian knight and warlord, kicks off.

What’s Coming To Amazon Prime Video in July:

July 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

30 Minutes Or Less (2011)

Abduction (2016)

Absence Of Malice (1981)

Across The Universe (2007)

Alien (1979)

An Education (2009)

Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid (2004)

Awakenings (1990)

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels Of A Tribe Called Quest (2011)

Big Fish (2003)

Burlesque (2010)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Fat Albert (2004)

Frozen River (2008)

Green Lantern (2011)

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner (1967)

Hellboy (2004)

I, Robot (2004)

Irrational Man (2015)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Madeline (1998)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Midnight In Paris (2011)

Money Train (1995)

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

On The Waterfront (1954)

Only Lovers Left Alive (2014)

Open Season

Patton (1970)

Philadelphia (1993)

Phone Booth (2003)

Premonition (2007)

Ramona And Beezus (2010)

Rear Window (1954)

Riding In Cars With Boys (1988)

School Daze (1988)

Snatch (2001)

The Adventures Of Elmo In Grouchland (1999)

The Animal (2001)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The International (2009)

The Lady In The Van (2006)

The Last King Of Scotland (2006)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Messengers (2007)

The Stepfather (2009)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie (2002)

To Rome With Love (2012)

Underworld: Evolution (2006)

Vertigo (1958)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Your Highness (2011)

Series

American Experience: JFK (2013) (PBS Documentaries)

An Ordinary Woman: Season 1 (Topic)

BBQ with Franklin: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Follow the Money: Season 1 (Topic)

How The States Got Their Shapes: Season 1 (History Vault)

Indian Summers: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Professor T: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Relative Race: Season 3 (UP Faith & Family)

The Art of Crime: Season 1 (MhZ Choice)

The Yogi Bear Show: Seasons 1 (Boomerang)

July 2

The Tomorrow War - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

July 5

Surf’s Up (2007)

July 9

Our Friend (2019)

Luxe Listing Sydney - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

July 15

El Cid - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 16

Miss Pettigrew Lives For A DayMiss Pettigrew Lives For A Day (2008)

Making the Cut - Amazon Original Series: Season 2

July 30

The Pursuit of Love - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

“The Pursuit of Love” trailer