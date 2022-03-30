What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022, Including ‘All the Old Knives,’ ‘Outer Range,’ ‘Outlaw,’

The CIA discovers one of its agents in Vienna leaked information that resulted in the deaths of 100 people — and operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine) is assigned to root out the mole in Prime Video’s new original thriller “All the Old Knives.” The film co-stars Thandiwe Newton, Laurence Fishburne, and Jonathan Price and will begin streaming on April 8.

The new month also brings a much different type of thrill as “The Outlaws hits the streamer. A comedic thriller series about a weird group of lawbreakers who do community service together, Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant head the cast. The BBC dark comedy debuts on April 1.

Also hitting the service in April is Josh Brolin in the highly anticipated series “Outer Range.” In the show, he plays a rancher who tackles a mystery in Wyoming’s vast, unforgiving wilderness. The series also debuts on the first of the month. Towards the end of April, Rosa Salazar stars in the second season of the animated gender-bender dramedy “Undone.”

Coming in April:

April 1

The Outlaws, Season 1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney, Season 2 (2022)

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022)

April 8

All The Old Knives (2022)

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

April 15

Outer Range, Season 1 (2022)

Verdict, Season 1 (2022)

April 22

A Very British Scandal, Season 2 (2022)

April 28

Bang Bang Baby, Season 1 (2022)

April 29