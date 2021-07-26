What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2021, Including ‘Annette’ and ‘Modern Love’

In Annette, a stand-up comic (Adam Driver, Lincoln, Marriage Story) and famed singer (Marion Cotillard, La Vie en Rose, Public Enemies) seem glam and happy. But the birth of their first child, Annette, a girl with an exceptional gift, will change their lives forever.

Annette July 6, 2021 The story of Henry, a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor and Ann, a singer of international renown. In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy, and glamourous. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

Modern Love February 14, 2021 An anthology film made up of 15 stories about love, romance and dating in contemporary London.

Pete the Cat December 25, 2017 Along with his pals - Callie Cat, Grumpy Toad, Sally Squirrel, Emma the Quebecoise Pug, Gustavo the Platypus, Pete brings you along on their adventures. Whether learning to conquer his fears of the waves, meeting the new platypus on the block, starting a band with his friends or chasing a trick-or-treating ghost, Pete and his pals always try to keep cool, keep kind and keep rocking.

August Titles on Prime Video

August 1

Movies

21 (2008)

Aliens (1986)

All About Steve (2009)

Anaconda (1997)

Annie (1982)

Attack The Block (2011)

Borat (2006)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Center Stage (2000)

Die Hard 2: Die Harder (1990)

Elektra (2005)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Fast Times At Ridgemont High (1982)

Freedomland (2006)

Hook (1991)

In Her Shoes (2005)

Jaws: The Revenge (1987)

Jaws (1975)

Jaws 2 (1978)

Jaws 3 (1983)

Knowing (2009)

La Bamba (1987)

Machete (2010)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Max Payne (2008)

Moneyball (2011)

Mud (2013)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Patriot Games (1992)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predator (1987)

Predator 2 (1990)

Seabiscuit (2003)

Secret Window (2004)

Sideways (2004)

Slither (2006)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Soul Surfer (2011)

The Great Debaters (2013)

The Insider (2000)

The Iron Lady (2011)

The Legend Of Zorro (2005)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Natural (1984)

The Roommate (2011)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Water For Elephants (2011)

You, Me And Dupree (2006)

Series

Addison: Season 1

Bannan: Season 1

Be Cool, Scooby-Doo: Season 1

Chesapeake Shores: Season 1

City Confidential: Season 1

Delicious: Season 1

Dirt Every Day: Season 1

Frankie Drake Mysteries: Season 1

The French Chef with Julia Child: Season 1

Here We Go Again: Season 1

How the Earth Was Made: Season 1

In Their Own Words: Season 1

Sea Raiders: Season 1

The Bridge: Season 1

The Nordic Murders: Season 1

Winners of the West: Season 1

August 6

Movies

Val - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

S.O.Z.: Soldiers or Zombies (English subtitles only) Season 1

August 13

Movies

Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon A Time

Series

Modern Love, Season 2

August 16

Movies

Evan Almighty (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

August 17

Movies

The Skeleton Twins (2014)

August 20

Movies

Annette - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Killer Among Us (2021)

August 27

Movies

The Courier (2021)

Specials

Pete the Cat: Back to School Operetta - Amazon Original Special (2021)

Annette trailer