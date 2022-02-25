 Skip to Content
Amazon Prime Video

What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in March 2022, Including ‘Catastrophe, Season 4,’ ‘Costume Quest’

Fern Siegel

The fourth season of Catastrophe is coming to Amazon Prime Video in March. The show focuses on a couple — played by series creators Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney — who got together after a one-night stand turned into a pregnancy. They now live in London and grapple with marital issues, job demands and kids.

Based on the video game of the same name, Costume Quest is an animated children’s series whose latest season hits the streamer in March. Wren, Reynold, Everett and Lucy combat ferocious, nougat-munching monsters in Auburn Hollow by using their imaginations to unlock the powers of their homemade costumes and save the universe.

Fans of British humor will love the hilarious movie Death at a Funeral (2007) Starring Matthew MacFadyen and Rupert Everett, the film focuses on a pair of brothers forced to cope with the craziness of their father’s funeral thanks to the secrets that his death reveals. Peter Dinklage and Jane Asher co-star.

Coming in March:

March 1

  • A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof (E per tetto un cielo di stelle) (1968)
  • A Woman Possessed (1958)
  • Abduction (2017)
  • Amelia’s 25th (2013)
  • American Beauty (1999)
  • Baba Yaga (1973)
  • Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
  • Big Night (1996)
  • Black Cat (Gatto nero) (1981)
  • Black Sheep (1996)
  • Boomerang (1992)
  • Carpool (1996)
  • City of the Living Dead (Paura nella città dei morti viventi) (1980)
  • Death at a Funeral (2007)
  • Deep Red (Profondo rosso) (1975)
  • Double Jeopardy (1999)
  • Dude, Where’s My Dog?! (2014)
  • Enter the Invincible Hero (Heugpyobigaeg) (1977)
  • From Beneath (2012)
  • Jig (2011)
  • Karl Rove, I Love You (2007)
  • La clave (2008)
  • Let Sleeping Corpses Lie (No profanar el sueño de los muertos) (1974)
  • Lone and Angry Man (Una bara per lo sceriffo) (1965)
  • Chinese Hercules (Ma tou da jue dou) (1973)
  • Major Payne (1995)
  • A Man Called Blade (Mannaja) (1977)
  • Mary Loss of Soul (2014)
  • Murimgori (1982)
  • Nacho Libre (2006)
  • Overkill (1987)
  • P.O.E.: Project of Evil (2012)
  • Prison Girls (1972)
  • Rambo III (1988)
  • Ride Out for Revenge (1957)
  • Setup (2011)
  • So Young So Bad (1950)
  • Still Waiting… (2009)
  • Tapeheads (1988)
  • The American (2010)
  • The Apple (1980)
  • The Bank Job (2008)
  • The Chumscrubber (2005)
  • The Crazies (1973)
  • The Dead and the Damned (2011)
  • The Four of the Apocalypse (I quattro dell’apocalisse) (1975)
  • The Invincible Armour (Ying zhao tie bu shan) (1977)
  • The Mighty Quinn (1989)
  • The New York Ripper (Lo squartatore di New York) (1982)
  • UFO (2018)
  • Us and the Game Industry (2014)
  • Valerie (1957)
  • Vice Squad (1982)
  • Waiting… (2005)
  • Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma) (1980)
  • Xue lian huan (1977)
  • Yin yang xie di zi (1977)
  • You Did This to Me (2016)
  • Boston Legal (Seasons 1-5)
  • Little House on the Prairie (Seasons 1-9)
  • The Practice (Seasons 1-9)
  • The Unit (Seasons 1-4)

March 8

  • Costume Quest, Prime Original Series (Season 1)

March 10

  • Middle Men (2009)

March 11

  • The Royals (Season 4)

March 16

  • Speed Kills (2018)

March 22

  • The Stinky & Dirty Show, Prime Original Series (Season 2)
  • Leng zhan (2000)

March 30

  • Outlaws (2019)

Check out the Season 4 trailer for “Catastrophe” before the season streams on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.

Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.

