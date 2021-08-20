What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2021, Including ‘Cinderella’ and ‘Voyeurs’

It’s a classic fairy tale with a 21st Century twist, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The latest movie musical incarnation of Cinderella stars singer-songwriter Camila Cabello. The ambitious heroine counts on help from her fabulous fairy godmother (Billy Porter, Pose) — and her talents as a fashion designer — to make her dreams come true. The all-star cast includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden and Pierce Brosnan.

Also coming next month: The Voyeurs, starring Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus) and Justice Smith (The Get Down), as a Montreal couple who become sexually obsessed watching their neighbors. What starts out as an innocent look turns dangerous.

On the docuseries front: LuLaRich, a four-part series, charts the unraveling of the billion-dollar leggings empire; while fans of Goliath will get a final season with renegade, down-and-out lawyer Billy McBride (Billy Bob Thornton). For years, McBride has fought the powerful on behalf of the dispossessed. Now, he's returned to a big-city practice to take down the opioid industry.

Plus, starting on Sept. 15, the streamer will feature a curated collection of titles to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

What’s on Amazon Prime Video in September:

September 1

Movies

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

21 Grams (2003)

American Me (1992)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Armageddon (1998)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Can’t Hardly Wait (2017)

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

Closer (2004)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Daredevil (2003)

Daredevil (Director’s Cut) (2003)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Do The Right Thing (1989)

Grown Ups (2010)

Heist (2001)

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I Am Duran (2019)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Open Range (2003)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Predators (2010)

Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Rudy (1993)

Sicko (2007)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

The Alamo (2004)

The A-Team (2010)

The A-Team (Extended Cut) (2010)

The Best Man (1999)

The Boy (2016)

The Descent (2006)

The Host (English Subtitled) (2006)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

The Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

The Omen (2006)

The Social Network (2010)

The Unborn (2009)

The Unborn (Unrated) (2009)

Traffic (2000)

Year One (2009)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Series

A Feeling Home (2019) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

August Creek (2017) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Forensic Factor: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Land Girls: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Latino Americans: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Mail Call: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Native Peoples of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Republic of Doyle: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Flintstones: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Killing: Season 1 (Topic)

We’ll Meet Again: Season 1 (PBS Living)

September 3

Movies

Cinderella - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

September 10

Movies

The Voyeurs - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

Series

LuLaRich - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

September 12

Movies

Desperado (1995)

September 17

Movies

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

The Mad Women’s Ball - Amazon Original Movie (2021)

American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally (2021)

Series

Do, Re & Mi - Amazon Original Series: Season 1

September 24

Series

Goliath - Amazon Original Series: Season 4

