What’s Coming to Disney+ in September 2022, Including ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars’
The live-action “Pinocchio,” starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who treats the puppet Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) like a real boy, premieres on Disney+ Day, Sept. 8. Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”) directs the touching story of love and longing, based on an 1883 Italian children’s novel and iconic Disney animated feature, proving wishes really do come true. Joseph Gordon-Levitt co-stars as Jiminy Cricket.
The film is one of many special treats the studio has in store for its second-annual streaming celebration.
Watch the “Pinocchio” trailer:
The highly anticipated sequel to “Hocus Pocus” — “Hocus Pocus 2” — finally arrives on Disney+ on Sept. 30. The evil Sanderson sisters are back to create more Halloween havoc in Salem, Mass. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle — and the sisters are ready to flex their villainous muscles. The comedy reunites the original film’s stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
Also coming to the streamer in September is Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Hosted by supermodel and media giant Tyra Banks and actor, TV personality, and “DWTS” champion Alfonso Ribeiro, this season will be the first for the competition show on Disney+ after being a broadcast staple for Disney on ABC since 2005. The new era for the show heads to the floor Sept. 19.
Coming to Disney+:
Sept. 1
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3
Sept. 2
- Al Davis VS. The NFL
- Dickie V
- Elway to Marino
- Nature Boy
- Run Ricky Run
- Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?
- The Band That Wouldn’t Die
- The Two Bills
- Year of the Scab
Sept. 7
- Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)
- Europe from Above (S3)
- Europe from Above (S4)
- Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 “Camp Prom”
30 for 30
30 for 30 is the umbrella title for a series of documentary films airing on ESPN and its sister networks and online properties. The series, which highlights people and events in the sports world that have generally received small amounts of attention, has featured two “volumes” of 30 episodes each, a 13-episode series under the ESPN Films Presents title in 2011-2012, and a series of 30 for 30 Shorts shown through the ESPN.com website.
Sept. 8
- Frozen (Sing-Along)
- Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Cars on the Road
- Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances
- Growing Up
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return
- Pinocchio
- Remembering
- Tierra Incognita — Disney+ Original series premiere (all episodes streaming)
- Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4
Sept. 9
- United Sharks of America
Sept. 14
- First Alaskans (S1)
- In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)
- Short Circuit (new episode) — Disney+ Original series
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308
Sept. 15
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5
Sept. 16
- Coco (Sing-Along)
- The Art of Racing in the Rain
- Mija — Disney+ original documentary premiere
Sept. 19
- Dancing With the Stars – Season 31 premiere
Dancing with the Stars
The competition sees celebrities perform choreographed dance routines which are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts and voted on by viewers. Enjoy sizzling salsas, sambas and spray-tans as they vie for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
Sept. 21
- Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)
- Super/Natural — Disney+ original series premiere (all episodes streaming)
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)
- Andor – Episode 1-3
Sept. 22
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 6
Sept. 23
- Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home
- Spies in Disguise
- The Call of the Wild
Sept. 28
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Season 2 premiere
- Andor - Episode 4
Sept. 29
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 7
Sept. 30
- Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)
- Hocus Pocus 2 — Disney+ Original film premiere
- Under Wraps 2
