What’s Coming to Disney+ in September 2022, Including ‘Pinocchio,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The live-action “Pinocchio,” starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, the woodcarver who treats the puppet Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) like a real boy, premieres on Disney+ Day, Sept. 8. Oscar winner Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”) directs the touching story of love and longing, based on an 1883 Italian children’s novel and iconic Disney animated feature, proving wishes really do come true. Joseph Gordon-Levitt co-stars as Jiminy Cricket.

The film is one of many special treats the studio has in store for its second-annual streaming celebration.

Watch the “Pinocchio” trailer:

The highly anticipated sequel to “Hocus Pocus” — “Hocus Pocus 2” — finally arrives on Disney+ on Sept. 30. The evil Sanderson sisters are back to create more Halloween havoc in Salem, Mass. It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle — and the sisters are ready to flex their villainous muscles. The comedy reunites the original film’s stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Also coming to the streamer in September is Season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars.” Hosted by supermodel and media giant Tyra Banks and actor, TV personality, and “DWTS” champion Alfonso Ribeiro, this season will be the first for the competition show on Disney+ after being a broadcast staple for Disney on ABC since 2005. The new era for the show heads to the floor Sept. 19.

Coming to Disney+:

Sept. 1 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 3 Sept. 2 Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab Sept. 7 Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3)

Europe from Above (S4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 “Camp Prom”

Sept. 8 Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Thor: Love and Thunder

Cars on the Road

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Growing Up

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Pinocchio

Remembering

Thor: Love and Thunder

Tierra Incognita — Disney+ Original series premiere (all episodes streaming)

Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons)

Tierra Incógnita

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 4 Sept. 9 United Sharks of America Sept. 14 First Alaskans (S1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit (new episode) — Disney+ Original series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 308 Sept. 15 She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 5 Sept. 16 Coco (Sing-Along)

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija — Disney+ original documentary premiere Sept. 19 Dancing With the Stars – Season 31 premiere

