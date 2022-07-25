What’s Coming to Hulu in August 2022, Including ‘Prey,’ ‘Mike,’ ‘Reservation Dogs’ Season 2

Two of the originals coming to Hulu next month terrify in their own distinct ways. The first, “Prey,” is a prequel to the “Predator” franchise set 300 years ago in the Comanche Nation. The sci-fi action film begins streaming on Aug. 5. “Prey” pits Naru, a skilled Comanche warrior (played by Amber Midthunder), against an alien predator. She’s determined to protect her tribe from a monster that hunts humans as sport.

Watch the Trailer for “Prey”:

The second terrifying title captures the real-life brutality in the personal and professional life of boxer Mike Tyson. The eight-episode limited series “Mike” stars Trevante Rhodes as the fierce and controversial Tyson, a terror in the ring. The series chronicles the heavyweight’s rise to the top of his sport and the scandals that led to his fall. “Mike,” which starts streaming on Aug. 25, examines class, fame, and the rape conviction that landed Tyson in prison.

Check out the trailer for “Mike”:

Also coming to the service in August is the second season of critically acclaimed comedy “Reservation Dogs,” which follows four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. New episodes begin on Aug. 3. Then on Aug. 12, the Hulu Original series “The Fool” arrives, inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada. The series is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles.

Coming to Hulu in August:

movies= ALL CAPS

August 1

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)

Uncontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)

21 (2008)

AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006)

AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017)

AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012)

BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)

BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999)

BLAZING SADDLES (1974)

BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000)

BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011)

BUGSY (1991)

CAST AWAY (2000)

THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004)

DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DETROIT (2017)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009)

GANDHI (1982)

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989)

GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007)

GROUNDHOG DAY (1993)

GULLIVER’S TRAVELS (2010)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012)

I FEEL PRETTY (2018)

IN TIME (2011)

JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011)

JUST GO WITH IT (2011)

KINDERGARTEN COP (1990)

THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018)

MAN ON FIRE (2004)

MEN OF HONOR (2000)

MILES AHEAD (2016)

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984)

NINJA ASSASSIN (2009)

NURSE 3-D (2014)

THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)

PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989)

SHAME (2011)

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999)

THE SIXTH MAN (1997)

SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993)

SOURCE CODE (2011)

SPIDER-MAN (2002)

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)

SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)

STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012)

SURF’S UP (2007)

SWIMFAN (2002)

SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)

TOWER HEIST (2011)

VANTAGE POINT (2008)

WANDERLUST (2012)

WAR HORSE (2011)

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)

WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009)

YOU’VE GOT MAIL (1998)

Spider-Man Movies A superhero film series based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. The series is centered on Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), an academically gifted but socially inept freelance photographer who gets bitten by a genetically modified spider and gains spider-like abilities, all of which he uses to fight crime as a spider-masked vigilante, learning for himself that with great power comes great responsibility. Sam Raimi directs this series. See where to stream “The Amazing Spider-Man” series (Andrew Garfield)

See where to stream the MCU “Spider-Man” films (Tom Holland)

August 3 FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere August 4 CMA Fest August 5 Prey (2022) (Hulu Original) August 10 Password: Series Premiere August 11 Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season Premiere (Hulu Original) August 12 This Fool: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original) August 13 FX’s Children of the Underground: Complete Docuseries

August 15

Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

THE CHINA HUSTLE (2017)

THE HATE U GIVE (2018)

JOURNEY TO THE WEST (2013)

MONSTERS (2010) NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME I – EXTENDED DIRECTOR’S CUT (2013)

NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME II – EXTENDED DIRECTOR’S CUT (2013)

RED CLIFF (2008)

STAGE MOTHER (2020)

WHAT JUST HAPPENED (2008)

WHOSE STREETS? (2017)

August 16 Hotties: Complete Season 1 (Only on Hulu) August 17 ON THE COUNT OF THREE (2022) August 18 Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 (Hulu Original)

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (2020) August 23 Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B August 24 Blippi: Complete Season 4

HOSTILE TERRITORY (2022) August 25 Mike: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham: Docuseries Premiere

Welcome to Wrexham August 24, 2022 Documentary series tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars (Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds) take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

August 26

FX’s Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

DOC MCSTUFFINS: THE DOC IS 10! (2022)

August 30

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

Keep This Between Us: Limited Series Premiere (Freeform)

August 31