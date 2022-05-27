What’s Coming to Hulu in June 2022, Including ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘The Orville: New Horizons,’ ‘Fire Island’

Hulu’s quirky, breakout true-crime adjacent comedy “Only Murders in the Building” returns for a second season in June. Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star as co-op residents that have a knack for discovering dead bodies in their luxury Manhattan high-rise. Season two sees the unlikely trio of friends and podcast co-hosts framed for a murder they didn’t commit. Will they be able to prove their innocence and find the real killer before it’s too late? Find out on June 28. when the season premiere debuts.

Check out a teaser for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2:

30-Day Free Trial $6.99+ / month hulu.com Through May 27th, Get Hulu For Just $1/mo. For Next 3 Months.

Also coming to the streamer in June is the quasi-third season of Seth MacFarlane’s space adventure series “The Orville.” Set 400 years in the future, the spaceship’s crew, which includes MacFarlane, has to navigate the universe and chart a course for their relationships. After the first two seasons aired on Fox, the series moved to Hulu and rebranded as “The Orville: New Horizons.” The new version of this series will premiere on June 2.

Also in June, two new original films will be coming to Hulu; “Fire Island” — a queer rom-com modernizing Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” starring Emma Thompson as an unfulfilled married woman hoping a young sex worker (Daryl McCormack) will supply her with a night of passion. The former premieres on June 3 and the latter on June 17.

Hitting Hulu on June 13 is one of the best-reviewed films of 2021, the Academy-Award nominated Norwegian movie “The Worst Person in the World.”

Coming to Hulu in June:

June 1

America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Glee: Complete Series

The 6th Day (2000)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Good Day to Die Hard (2013)

Alien (1979)

Aliens (1986)

Alien 3 (1992)

Alien: Resurrection (1997)

Alien v. Predator (2004)

Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)

The American (2010)

An Education (2009)

Bewitched (2005)

Bridesmaids (2011)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Cabin Fever (2003)

Compadres (2016)

Country Strong (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Dick (1999)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995)

The Dilemma (2011)

Disturbing the Peace (2020)

Don Jon (2013)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Fred Claus (2007)

Freddy Got Fingered (2001)

Get Low (2010)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Go for It (2011)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

In The Line of Fire (1993)

The Last Tourist (2021)

Lemon (2017)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Masterminds (2016)

Muppets From Space (1999)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

The Nutty Professor (1996)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

The Professional (1994)

Prometheus (2012)

Push (2009)

Reign Over Me (2007)

Results (2015)

Robots (2005)

RV (2006)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Tomcats (2001)

Try Harder! (2021)

Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns (2008)

Untraceable (2008)

Vacancy (2007)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Weekend At Bernie’s (1989)

When a Stranger Calls (2006)

White God (2014)

Your Highness (2011)

June 2

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere

The Duff (2015)

June 3

Fire Island (Hulu Original)

Fire Island June 3, 2022 Two gay best friends take a trip to the Pines, a hamlet on New York’s Fire Island that’s a hotspot for queer culture. Over the course of their vacation, they party with friends and develop flirtations with two other, significantly wealthier vacationers.

June 5

Intrigo: Dear Agnes (2019)

June 6

Hotel Hell: Complete Series

June 7

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere

Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Accursed (2021)

Between Me and My Mind (2019)

Queens Of Pain (2020)

June 8

Killer Cases: Complete Season 2

June 9

The Dog Knight (2021)

Indemnity (2021)

June 10

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 8, 9, 10

June 11

Here Before (2021)

Warhunt (2022)

June 12

Intrigo: Samaria (2019)

June 13

The Free Fall (2021)

The Worst Person in the World (2021)

June 15

Love, Victor: Complete Final Season

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 2

Alone: Complete Season 8

American Pickers: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17

Assembly Required: Complete Season 1

Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1

Crime Beat: Complete Season 1

Crime Beat: Complete Season 2

Crime Beat: Season 3A

Dance Moms: Complete Season 3

Dance Moms: Complete Season 4

Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4

Hoarders: Complete Season 5

Hoarders: Complete Season 7

Hoarders: Complete Season 8

Hoarders: Complete Season 9

Hoarders: Complete Season 13

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 2

Leave it to Geege: Complete Season 1

Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 13

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 3

Mountain Men: Complete Season 7

Mountain Men: Complete Season 8

Mountain Men: Complete Season 9

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18

Roman to the Rescue: Season 1C

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor (2011)

I Melt with You (2011)

Obsessed with the Babysitter (2021)

Scary Movie 5 (2013)

Secrets Of a Gold Digger Killer (2021)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

Two Lovers (2008)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

June 16

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream

Related: Hulu to Be Exclusive Streaming Home of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits

June 17

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream

FX’s The Old Man: Series Premiere

June 18

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream

The Ledge (2022)

Ted K (2021)

June 19

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream

June 22

Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere

June 23

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 1

The Burning Sea (2021)

June 25

Big Gold Brick (2022)

Gasoline Alley (2022)

June 26

The Desperate Hour F.K.A Lakewood (2022)

June 28

Only Murders in the Building: Season 2 Premiere

June 30