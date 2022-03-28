What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2022, Including ‘The Bubble,’ ‘Nothing Personal’
April will see a new Judd Apatow comedy, “The Bubble,” come to Netflix. The movie is about a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel. They are shooting an action movie sequel about flying dinosaurs, which manages to send up the genre and the people who make it. The film made for some social media fun in March as the streamer released promotional materials for the fictional film-within-a-film “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest: Memories of a Requiem.” Fittingly, “The Bubble” premieres on Netflix on April Fools’ Day, April 1.
The Bubble
Sneaking out. Hooking up. Melting down. The cast and crew of a blockbuster action franchise attempt to shoot a sequel while quarantining at a posh hotel.
David Spade is now part of Netflix’s ongoing stand-up specials, as his “Nothing Personal” debuts on April 16. It is his first work with the streamer, filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Spade, who first become known to TV audiences on “Saturday Night Live” and later “Just Shoot Me,” has been guest-hosting “Bachelor in Paradise.”
The last season of “Grace and Frankie,” starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, arrives in April as well. So does the finale of “Ozark,” starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.
Coming to Netflix in April 2022
Coming Apr 1, 2022
Apollo 10½: A Space Age ChildhoodMarch 25, 2022
A man narrates stories of his life as a 10-year-old boy in 1969 Houston, weaving tales of nostalgia with a fantastical account of a journey to the moon.
Battle: FreestyleApril 1, 2022
Amalie and Mikael lead their street dance team to the finals in France but tough competition and personal distractions threaten to ruin their dreams.
Captain NovaDecember 1, 2021
A fighter pilot travels back in time to save the future world from environmental disaster, but a side-effect turns her young again and no-one takes her seriously.
Celeb Five: Behind the CurtainApril 1, 2022
Jokes and improv take center stage as comedian girl group Celeb Five brainstorms material for a comedy special in this behind-the-scenes mockumentary.
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2April 1, 2022
Expert home organizers Clea and Joanna help celebrities and everyday clients edit, categorize and contain their clutter to create stunning spaces.
The Last BusJune 18, 2021
Widower Tom, on the recent passing of his wife Mary, uses his free bus pass to travel the length of Britain from John O’Groats in Scotland to Land’s End in Cornwall, their shared birthplace, using only local buses. It’s an incident-fuelled nostalgia trip and his encounters with local people make him a media phenomenon. Tom is totally unaware and to his surprise on arrival at Land’s End he’s greeted as a celebrity.
Tomorrow (Netflix Original)
Trivia Quest (new episodes daily)
Another Cinderella StorySeptember 16, 2008
A guy who danced with what could be the girl of his dreams at a costume ball only has one hint at her identity: the Zune she left behind as she rushed home in order to make her curfew. And with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in front of him, he sets out to find his masked beauty.
Abby Hatcher: Season 2March 8, 2020
Abby Hatcher is part girl, part superhero; living in a world full of fuzzlies. When a fuzzly friend needs help, Abby takes action – going on a mission to make things right.
Any Given SundayDecember 22, 1999
A star quarterback gets knocked out of the game and an unknown third stringer is called in to replace him. The unknown gives a stunning performance and forces the ageing coach to reevaluate his game plans and life. A new co-owner/president adds to the pressure of winning. The new owner must prove herself in a male dominated world.
ArgoMarch 22, 2012
As the Iranian revolution reaches a boiling point, a CIA ‘exfiltration’ specialist concocts a risky plan to free six Americans who have found shelter at the home of the Canadian ambassador.
BladeAugust 21, 1998
The Daywalker known as “Blade” - a half-vampire, half-mortal man - becomes the protector of humanity against an underground army of vampires.
Blade IIMarch 22, 2002
A rare mutation has occurred within the vampire community - The Reaper. A vampire so consumed with an insatiable bloodlust that they prey on vampires as well as humans, transforming victims who are unlucky enough to survive into Reapers themselves. Blade is asked by the Vampire Nation for his help in preventing a nightmare plague that would wipe out both humans and vampires.
Blade: TrinityDecember 8, 2004
For years, Blade has fought against the vampires in the cover of the night. But now, after falling into the crosshairs of the FBI, he is forced out into the daylight, where he is driven to join forces with a clan of human vampire hunters he never knew existed—The Nightstalkers. Together with Abigail and Hannibal, two deftly trained Nightstalkers, Blade follows a trail of blood to the ancient creature that is also hunting him—the original vampire, Dracula.
The Blind SideNovember 20, 2009
The story of Michael Oher, a homeless and traumatized boy who became an All American football player and first round NFL draft pick with the help of a caring woman and her family.
BlowApril 4, 2001
A boy named George Jung grows up in a struggling family in the 1950’s. His mother nags at her husband as he is trying to make a living for the family. It is finally revealed that George’s father cannot make a living and the family goes bankrupt. George does not want the same thing to happen to him, and his friend Tuna, in the 1960’s, suggests that he deal marijuana. He is a big hit in California in the 1960’s, yet he goes to jail, where he finds out about the wonders of cocaine. As a result, when released, he gets rich by bringing cocaine to America. However, he soon pays the price.
Bonnie and ClydeJuly 18, 1967
In the 1930s, bored waitress Bonnie Parker falls in love with an ex-con named Clyde Barrow and together they start a violent crime spree through the country, stealing cars and robbing banks.
Catch and ReleaseOctober 20, 2006
Gray Wheeler just lost everything. But it could be the best thing that ever happened to her. After the death of her fiancé, Gray moves in with her late love’s best friends. While Sam and Dennis do their best to cheer Gray up, Fritz doesn’t seem to care. Once Gray breaks through Fritz’s defenses, however, she finally sees why her fiancé thought so highly of him. As they spend more time together, Gray learns that her chances for love have not died out with her fiancé. But when some surprise guests show up on their doorstep, it’ll take the love of all of her new friends to help Gray learn that life may be messy, but love is messier.
CoComelonNovember 1, 2020
JJ and his pals sing and dance their way through fun adventures as they learn about letters, numbers, and more.
Season 5
Delta FarceMay 11, 2007
Three bumbling Army reservists are hustled onto a plane headed for combat in Iraq — but the fact that the plane drops them in Mexico doesn’t stop them from “liberating” what they believe to be the Middle East.
Eagle EyeSeptember 25, 2008
Jerry Shaw and Rachel Holloman are two strangers whose lives are suddenly thrown into turmoil by a mysterious woman they have never met. Threatening their lives and family, the unseen caller uses everyday technology to control their actions and push them into increasing danger. As events escalate, Jerry and Rachel become the country’s most-wanted fugitives and must figure out what is happening to them.
Four BrothersAugust 11, 2005
Four adopted brothers return to their Detroit hometown when their mother is murdered and vow to exact revenge on the killers.
Full Metal JacketJune 26, 1987
A pragmatic U.S. Marine observes the dehumanizing effects the U.S.-Vietnam War has on his fellow recruits from their brutal boot camp training to the bloody street fighting in Hue.
Grown UpsJune 24, 2010
After their high school basketball coach passes away, five good friends and former teammates reunite for a Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Heartland: Season 14January 10, 2021
Life is hard on the Flemings’ ranch in the Alberta foothills where abused or neglected horses find refuge with a kind, hard-working family. Debts abound and the bank is about to foreclose. Can they keep the ranch running?
HerDecember 18, 2013
In the not so distant future, Theodore, a lonely writer purchases a newly developed operating system designed to meet the user’s every needs. To Theodore’s surprise, a romantic relationship develops between him and his operating system. This unconventional love story blends science fiction and romance in a sweet tale that explores the nature of love and the ways that technology isolates and connects us all.
How to Train Your DragonMarch 18, 2010
As the son of a Viking leader on the cusp of manhood, shy Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III faces a rite of passage: he must kill a dragon to prove his warrior mettle. But after downing a feared dragon, he realizes that he no longer wants to destroy it, and instead befriends the beast – which he names Toothless – much to the chagrin of his warrior father.
InceptionJuly 15, 2010
Cobb, a skilled thief who commits corporate espionage by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets is offered a chance to regain his old life as payment for a task considered to be impossible: “inception”, the implantation of another person’s idea into a target’s subconscious.
Love ActuallySeptember 7, 2003
‘Love Actually’ follows the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives, in various loosely and interrelated tales, all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England.
Molly's GameJanuary 1, 2017
Molly Bloom, a young skier and former Olympic hopeful becomes a successful entrepreneur (and a target of an FBI investigation) when she establishes a high-stakes, international poker game.
Monster-in-LawMay 13, 2005
Office temp Charlotte Cantilini thinks she’s found Mr. Right when she starts dating gorgeous surgeon Dr. Kevin Fields. But there’s a problem standing in the way of everlasting bliss: Kevin’s overbearing and controlling mother, Viola. Fearing she’ll lose her son’s affections forever, Viola decides to break up the happy couple by becoming the world’s worst mother-in-law.
New York MinuteMay 7, 2004
Top student Jane Ryan heads to Manhattan for a college-scholarship competition. Her rebellious twin Roxy Ryan goes along to crash a video shoot. But anything can happen - and does - in a romp involving a pursuing truant officer, a smuggler, hunkalicious guys and the girls’ realization that when the chips are down, a sister can be the best friend of all.
The Nut JobJanuary 17, 2014
Surly, a curmudgeon, independent squirrel is banished from his park and forced to survive in the city. Lucky for him, he stumbles on the one thing that may be able to save his life, and the rest of park community, as they gear up for winter - Maury’s Nut Store.
Polly Pocket:: Summer of Fun (Season 4)
Puss in BootsOctober 28, 2011
Long before he even met Shrek, the notorious fighter, lover and outlaw Puss in Boots becomes a hero when he sets off on an adventure with the tough and street smart Kitty Softpaws and the mastermind Humpty Dumpty to save his town. This is the true story of The Cat, The Myth, The Legend… The Boots.
The RentalJuly 23, 2020
Two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. Before long, what should have been a celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister.
The RingOctober 18, 2002
It sounded like just another urban legend: A videotape filled with nightmarish images, leading to a phone call foretelling the viewer’s death in exactly seven days. As a newspaper reporter, Rachel Keller was naturally skeptical of the story, until four teenagers all met with mysterious deaths exactly one week after watching just such a tape. Allowing her investigative curiosity to get the better of her, Rachel tracks down the video… and watches it. Now she has just seven days to unravel the mystery of the Ring.
Rumor Has It…December 22, 2005
Sarah Huttinger’s return home with her fiance convinces her that the sedate, proper, country-club lifestyle of her family isn’t for her – and that maybe the Huttinger family isn’t even hers – as she uncovers secrets that suggest the Huttingers are neither sedate nor proper.
Saving Private RyanJuly 24, 1998
As U.S. troops storm the beaches of Normandy, three brothers lie dead on the battlefield, with a fourth trapped behind enemy lines. Ranger captain John Miller and seven men are tasked with penetrating German-held territory and bringing the boy home.
Sherlock HolmesJanuary 1, 2009
Eccentric consulting detective Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson battle to bring down a new nemesis and unravel a deadly plot that could destroy England.
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of ShadowsNovember 22, 2011
There is a new criminal mastermind at large (Professor Moriarty) and not only is he Holmes’ intellectual equal, but his capacity for evil and lack of conscience may give him an advantage over the detective.
Shrek Forever AfterMay 16, 2010
A bored and domesticated Shrek pacts with deal-maker Rumpelstiltskin to get back to feeling like a real ogre again, but when he’s duped and sent to a twisted version of Far Far Away—where Rumpelstiltskin is king, ogres are hunted, and he and Fiona have never met—he sets out to restore his world and reclaim his true love.
Something's Gotta GiveDecember 12, 2003
Harry Sanborn is an aged music industry exec with a fondness for younger women like Marin, his latest trophy girlfriend. Things get a little awkward when Harry suffers a heart attack at the home of Marin’s mother, Erica. Left in the care of Erica and his doctor, a love triangle starts to take shape.
We the AnimalsAugust 17, 2018
Manny, Joel and Jonah tear their way through childhood and push against the volatile love of their parents. As Manny and Joel grow into versions of their father and Ma dreams of escape, Jonah, the youngest, embraces an imagined world all his own.
Coming Apr 4, 2022
Better Call Saul: Season 5February 23, 2020
Jimmy finally makes the decision that changes everything — to practice law as “Saul Goodman.” And this decision will soon create unexpected and profound waves of change for everyone in his world.
Coming Apr 5, 2022
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
Coming Apr 6, 2022
Furioza
-
Green Mothers’ Club
-
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror StoryApril 6, 2022
Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom’s most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as 5.
-
From the stage of Vinile, in Rome, rigorously standing up alone in front of her audience, Michela Giraud tells her own truth through the strong and self-deprecating point of view that has always distinguished her.
-
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
Coming Apr 7, 2022
Queen of the South: Season 5April 7, 2021
Teresa flees Mexico after her drug-runner boyfriend is murdered. Settling in Dallas, she looks to become the country’s reigning drug smuggler and to avenge her lover’s murder.
-
Return to SpaceApril 7, 2022
The inspirational rise of SpaceX as well as Elon Musk’s two-decade effort to resurrect America’s space travel ambitions.
-
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
-
Barbie It Takes Two: (Season 1)
-
Dirty LinesApril 8, 2022
In 1980s Amsterdam, an enterprising college student stumbles into a new career at a phone sex line started by two wildly different brothers.
-
Elite: Season 5
When three working class kids enroll in the most exclusive school in Spain, the clash between the wealthy and the poor students leads to tragedy.
-
Green Eggs and Ham: The Second ServingApril 8, 2022
Guy-Am-I, an inventor, and his friend Sam-I-Am go on a cross-country trip that would test the limits of their friendship. As they learn to try new things, they find out what adventure brings.
-
Metal LordsApril 8, 2022
For teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, the path to glory is clear: Devote themselves to metal. Win Battle of the Bands. And be worshipped like gods.
-
TIGER & BUNNYApril 3, 2011
In an alternate New York City protected by a band of superheroes called NEXT, veteran Wild Tiger is forced to team up with rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr.
-
Nicknamed after a human-devouring spirit, the ruthless leader of an overseas black ops team takes up a dangerous mission in a city riddled with spies.
Coming Apr 9, 2022
-
My Liberation Notes
Our Blues
Coming Apr 10, 2022
The CallMarch 14, 2013
Jordan Turner is an experienced 911 operator but when she makes an error in judgment and a call ends badly, Jordan is rattled and unsure if she can continue. But when teenager Casey Welson is abducted in the back of a man’s car and calls 911, Jordan is the one called upon to use all of her experience, insights and quick thinking to help Casey escape, and not just to save her, but to make sure the man is brought to justice.
-
NightcrawlerOctober 23, 2014
When Lou Bloom, desperate for work, muscles into the world of L.A. crime journalism, he blurs the line between observer and participant to become the star of his own story. Aiding him in his effort is Nina, a TV-news veteran.
Coming Apr 12, 2022
Hard CellApril 12, 2022
A Netflix comedy series written and directed by Catherine Tate set in a women’s prison. Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley capturing the penal system at its brutal humorous best.
-
The Creature Cases
-
Almost Happy: Season 2April 13, 2022
A locally famous radio host has to deal with his ex-wife, who he still loves, and his two children.
-
Our Great National ParksApril 13, 2022
Narrated by former President Barack Obama, this stunning docuseries shines the spotlight on some of the planet’s most spectacular national parks.
-
Smother-in-Law
Today We Fix the WorldJanuary 13, 2022
David Samaras, “el Griego”, is the general producer of the popular talk show “Hoy se arregla el mundo”, where supposedly ordinary people resolve relationship, couple, friendship, work, parent and child conflicts. The most enduring bond in his life is Benito, his 9-year-old son, the fruit of a casual relationship. The story changes completely when he learns that Benito is not his son. The search for the real dad will lead them to a crossroads much bigger than the one they set out to face.
Coming Apr 14, 2022
Ultraman: Season 2April 14, 2022
Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary “Giant of Light” now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.
Coming Apr 15, 2022
Anatomy of a ScandalApril 15, 2022
Anthology series centering on the personal and political scandals of Britain’s elite.
-
Choose or Die
Heirs to the LandApril 15, 2022
In 1387 Barcelona, a boy who dreams of becoming a shipbuilder is supported and protected by a now-elderly Arnau.
-
Mai
One Piece Film: ZDecember 15, 2012
Zephyr, now known as Z, rides the seas with only one goal: Destroy all pirates and their dreams at becoming King of Pirates. When Luffy and his crew encounter him at sea, not only are they utterly defeated by the man with an arm made of Seastone, Nami, Robin, and Chopper are turned 10 years younger due to Z’s minion Ain. Luffy is so determined to win against him that he does not even notice Z’s master plan that could sacrifice thousands of lives.
-
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: (Season 1)
Coming Apr 16, 2022
LEGO Friends: Girls on a MissionMarch 16, 2018
Meet Andrea, Mia, Emma, Olivia and Stephanie. They’re five best friends. And they’re on a heroic mission: to save Heartlake City from wily swindlers.
Seasons 1–4
No Man of GodAugust 19, 2021
The complicated relationship that formed between the FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier and serial killer Ted Bundy during Bundy’s final years on death row.
Ouija: Origin of EvilOctober 20, 2016
In 1965 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her two daughters add a new stunt to bolster their séance scam business and unwittingly invite authentic evil into their home. When the youngest daughter is overtaken by the merciless spirit, this small family confronts unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side.
-
Van Helsing: Season 5April 16, 2021
Vanessa, Violet, and Jack will risk it all to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One. Who will win the battle between light and dark?
Coming Apr 19, 2022
Battle Kitty
-
Two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents.
-
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
-
The Marked Heart
-
Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. She’s trapped in a surreal time loop — and staring down the barrel of her own mortality.
-
The Turning PointNovember 14, 1977
When her daughter joins a ballet company, a former dancer is forced to confront her long-ago decision to give up the stage to have a family.
-
Coming Apr 21, 2022
-
All About Gila
He's ExpectingApril 21, 2022
When a successful ad executive who’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequities he’d never considered before.
Coming Apr 22, 2022
Along for the RideApril 22, 2022
The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.
-
Two hospitalized young people discover that things can get even worse when the dilapidated institution is stranded by a severe storm and a maniac stalks the corridors butchering the patients and staff.
-
Selling Sunset: Season 5April 22, 2022
The elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.
-
The Seven Lives of LeaApril 22, 2022
Follows a woman who stumbles upon the body of Ismael, a teenager who disappeared thirty years earlier, with the event taking her back to 1991 and seeing her wake up every morning in the body…
Coming Apr 25, 2022
Big EyesDecember 24, 2014
The story of the awakening of painter, Margaret Keane, her phenomenal success in the 1950s, and the subsequent legal difficulties she had with her husband, who claimed credit for her works in the 1960s.
Coming Apr 26, 2022
-
Bullsh*t The Game Show
-
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton SiegeApril 27, 2022
After a failed sabotage mission, a trio of anti-apartheid freedom fighters ends up in a tense bank hostage situation. Based on a true story.
Coming Apr 28, 2022
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
-
BubbleSeptember 3, 2005
Set against the backdrop of a decaying Midwestern town, a murder becomes the focal point of three people who work in a doll factory.
Coming Apr 29, 2022
Grace and Frankie: Season 7August 13, 2021
Elegant, proper Grace and freewheeling, eccentric Frankie are a pair of frenemies whose lives are turned upside down - and permanently intertwined - when their husbands leave them for each other. Together, they must face starting over in their 70s in a 21st century world.
-
Honeymoon with My Mother
-
Ozark: Season 4January 21, 2022
Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.
-
Rumspringa
-
Youth v GovNovember 11, 2020
How can we bring accountability over the climate crisis? This inspiring story of youth activism documents 21 activists from across the nation as they file a groundbreaking lawsuit against the United States. The case reveals evidence that the government has endangered their constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property by acting over six decades to create the climate crisis. Youth v Gov, produced by the company behind acclaimed films such as The Ivory Game and Step, shows the power of young people to lead.
