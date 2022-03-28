What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2022, Including ‘The Bubble,’ ‘Nothing Personal’

April will see a new Judd Apatow comedy, “The Bubble,” come to Netflix. The movie is about a group of actors stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel. They are shooting an action movie sequel about flying dinosaurs, which manages to send up the genre and the people who make it. The film made for some social media fun in March as the streamer released promotional materials for the fictional film-within-a-film “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest: Memories of a Requiem.” Fittingly, “The Bubble” premieres on Netflix on April Fools’ Day, April 1.

The Bubble April 1, 2022

David Spade is now part of Netflix’s ongoing stand-up specials, as his “Nothing Personal” debuts on April 16. It is his first work with the streamer, filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Spade, who first become known to TV audiences on “Saturday Night Live” and later “Just Shoot Me,” has been guest-hosting “Bachelor in Paradise.”

The last season of “Grace and Frankie,” starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, arrives in April as well. So does the finale of “Ozark,” starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney.

Coming Apr 4, 2022 Better Call Saul: Season 5 February 23, 2020 Jimmy finally makes the decision that changes everything — to practice law as “Saul Goodman.” And this decision will soon create unexpected and profound waves of change for everyone in his world.

Coming Apr 5, 2022 Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

Coming Apr 6, 2022 Furioza

Green Mothers’ Club

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story April 6, 2022 Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom’s most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as 5.

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear! April 6, 2022 From the stage of Vinile, in Rome, rigorously standing up alone in front of her audience, Michela Giraud tells her own truth through the strong and self-deprecating point of view that has always distinguished her.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

Coming Apr 7, 2022 Queen of the South: Season 5 April 7, 2021 Teresa flees Mexico after her drug-runner boyfriend is murdered. Settling in Dallas, she looks to become the country’s reigning drug smuggler and to avenge her lover’s murder.

Return to Space April 7, 2022 The inspirational rise of SpaceX as well as Elon Musk’s two-decade effort to resurrect America’s space travel ambitions.

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

Coming Apr 9, 2022 My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

Coming Apr 10, 2022 The Call March 14, 2013 Jordan Turner is an experienced 911 operator but when she makes an error in judgment and a call ends badly, Jordan is rattled and unsure if she can continue. But when teenager Casey Welson is abducted in the back of a man’s car and calls 911, Jordan is the one called upon to use all of her experience, insights and quick thinking to help Casey escape, and not just to save her, but to make sure the man is brought to justice.

Nightcrawler October 23, 2014 When Lou Bloom, desperate for work, muscles into the world of L.A. crime journalism, he blurs the line between observer and participant to become the star of his own story. Aiding him in his effort is Nina, a TV-news veteran.

Coming Apr 12, 2022 Hard Cell April 12, 2022 A Netflix comedy series written and directed by Catherine Tate set in a women’s prison. Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley capturing the penal system at its brutal humorous best.

The Creature Cases

Coming Apr 13, 2022 Almost Happy: Season 2 April 13, 2022 A locally famous radio host has to deal with his ex-wife, who he still loves, and his two children.

Our Great National Parks April 13, 2022 Narrated by former President Barack Obama, this stunning docuseries shines the spotlight on some of the planet’s most spectacular national parks.

Smother-in-Law

Today We Fix the World January 13, 2022 David Samaras, “el Griego”, is the general producer of the popular talk show “Hoy se arregla el mundo”, where supposedly ordinary people resolve relationship, couple, friendship, work, parent and child conflicts. The most enduring bond in his life is Benito, his 9-year-old son, the fruit of a casual relationship. The story changes completely when he learns that Benito is not his son. The search for the real dad will lead them to a crossroads much bigger than the one they set out to face.

Coming Apr 14, 2022 Ultraman: Season 2 April 14, 2022 Several years have passed since the events of Ultraman, with the legendary “Giant of Light” now a memory, as it is believed he returned home after fighting the many giant aliens that invaded the Earth. Shin Hayata’s son Shinjiro seems to possess a strange ability, and it is this ability, along with his father’s revelation that he was Ultraman, that leads Shinjiro to battle the new aliens invading the Earth as the new Ultraman.

Coming Apr 15, 2022 Anatomy of a Scandal April 15, 2022 Anthology series centering on the personal and political scandals of Britain’s elite.

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land April 15, 2022 In 1387 Barcelona, a boy who dreams of becoming a shipbuilder is supported and protected by a now-elderly Arnau.

Mai

One Piece Film: Z December 15, 2012 Zephyr, now known as Z, rides the seas with only one goal: Destroy all pirates and their dreams at becoming King of Pirates. When Luffy and his crew encounter him at sea, not only are they utterly defeated by the man with an arm made of Seastone, Nami, Robin, and Chopper are turned 10 years younger due to Z’s minion Ain. Luffy is so determined to win against him that he does not even notice Z’s master plan that could sacrifice thousands of lives.

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: (Season 1)

Coming Apr 16, 2022 LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission March 16, 2018 Meet Andrea, Mia, Emma, Olivia and Stephanie. They’re five best friends. And they’re on a heroic mission: to save Heartlake City from wily swindlers. Seasons 1–4

No Man of God August 19, 2021 The complicated relationship that formed between the FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier and serial killer Ted Bundy during Bundy’s final years on death row.

Ouija: Origin of Evil October 20, 2016 In 1965 Los Angeles, a widowed mother and her two daughters add a new stunt to bolster their séance scam business and unwittingly invite authentic evil into their home. When the youngest daughter is overtaken by the merciless spirit, this small family confronts unthinkable fears to save her and send her possessor back to the other side.

Van Helsing: Season 5 April 16, 2021 Vanessa, Violet, and Jack will risk it all to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One. Who will win the battle between light and dark?

Coming Apr 19, 2022 Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 April 19, 2022 Two siblings - an idealistic teenage boy and his naïve younger sister - are forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents.

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

Coming Apr 20, 2022 The Marked Heart

Russian Doll: Season 2 April 20, 2022 Nadia keeps dying and reliving her 36th birthday party. She’s trapped in a surreal time loop — and staring down the barrel of her own mortality.

The Turning Point November 14, 1977 When her daughter joins a ballet company, a former dancer is forced to confront her long-ago decision to give up the stage to have a family.

Yakamoz S-245

Coming Apr 21, 2022 All About Gila

He's Expecting April 21, 2022 When a successful ad executive who’s got it all figured out becomes pregnant, he’s forced to confront social inequities he’d never considered before.

Coming Apr 22, 2022 Along for the Ride April 22, 2022 The summer before college Auden meets the mysterious Eli, a fellow insomniac. While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted.

Heartstopper October 31, 2006 Two hospitalized young people discover that things can get even worse when the dilapidated institution is stranded by a severe storm and a maniac stalks the corridors butchering the patients and staff.

Selling Sunset: Season 5 April 22, 2022 The elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.

The Seven Lives of Lea April 22, 2022 Follows a woman who stumbles upon the body of Ismael, a teenager who disappeared thirty years earlier, with the event taking her back to 1991 and seeing her wake up every morning in the body…

Coming Apr 25, 2022 Big Eyes December 24, 2014 The story of the awakening of painter, Margaret Keane, her phenomenal success in the 1950s, and the subsequent legal difficulties she had with her husband, who claimed credit for her works in the 1960s.

Coming Apr 26, 2022 David Spade: Nothing Personal April 26, 2022 Stand-up comedy special

Coming Apr 27, 2022 Bullsh*t The Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege April 27, 2022 After a failed sabotage mission, a trio of anti-apartheid freedom fighters ends up in a tense bank hostage situation. Based on a true story.

Coming Apr 28, 2022 Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble September 3, 2005 Set against the backdrop of a decaying Midwestern town, a murder becomes the focal point of three people who work in a doll factory.

Coming Apr 29, 2022 Grace and Frankie: Season 7 August 13, 2021 Elegant, proper Grace and freewheeling, eccentric Frankie are a pair of frenemies whose lives are turned upside down - and permanently intertwined - when their husbands leave them for each other. Together, they must face starting over in their 70s in a 21st century world.

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season 4 January 21, 2022 Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.

Rumspringa

Youth v Gov November 11, 2020 How can we bring accountability over the climate crisis? This inspiring story of youth activism documents 21 activists from across the nation as they file a groundbreaking lawsuit against the United States. The case reveals evidence that the government has endangered their constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property by acting over six decades to create the climate crisis. Youth v Gov, produced by the company behind acclaimed films such as The Ivory Game and Step, shows the power of young people to lead.

