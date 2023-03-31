What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2023: ‘Beef,’ ‘Florida Man,’ ‘Mighty Morphin Power Ranges: Once & Always’
One of the most eagerly anticipated series of the spring is coming to Netflix on April 6. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star in “Beef” as strangers involved in a road-rage incident. But rather than let insurance sort it out, the two drivers morph into lunatics bent on revenge, resulting in increasingly harrowing — and hilarious — circumstances.
Watch the trailer for “Beef”:
More than just a meme, on April 13, Netflix unveils limited series “Florida Man,” which follows a struggling ex-cop (played by Edgar Ramírez) forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.
Check out the trailer for “Florida Man”:
Also coming to Netflix in April will be the final chapter of “Firefly Lane.” Season 2, part 2 of the series, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, will drop on April 27. They play lifelong best friends, Tully and Kate, trying to repair a relationship that seemed all but destroyed earlier in the season.
Take a look at “Firefly Lane” Season 2, Part 2:
The world’s largest streamer is also releasing a pair of films targeting very different audiences. First, on April 19, the many past stars of the series will reunite in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.” Then, two days later on April 21, Rachael Leigh Cook will travel to Vietnam following an unexpected breakup in “A Tourist’s Guide to Love.”
Coming in April:
April 1
- 28 Days
- A League of Their Own
- American Hustle
- Battleship
- The Birds
- Born on the Fourth of July
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Charlie Wilson’s War
- Conan the Destroyer
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Friday Night Lights
- Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
- Hoarders: Season 12
- Hotel Transylvania
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- How to Train Your Dragon
- I, Frankenstein
- Inception
- Inside Man
- The Land Before Time (1988)
- Marnie
- Matilda (1996)
- The Negotiator
- Not Another Teen Movie
- Psycho (1960)
- Puss in Boots
- Shark Tale
- Shrek Forever After
- Smokey and the Bandit
- Smokey and the Bandit II
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- Spider-Man 3
- Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
- Weathering — NETFLIX FILM
- Zombieland
April 2
- War Sailor: Limited Series — NETFLIX SERIES
April 3
- Magic Mixies: Season 1
- Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1
April 4
- My Name Is Mo’Nique — NETFLIX COMEDY
- The Signing — NETFLIX SERIES
April 5
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 6
- Beef — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Last Stand
April 7
- Chupa — NETFLIX FILM
- Holy Spider
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — NETFLIX FILM
- Oh Belinda — NETFLIX FILM
- Thicker Than Water — NETFLIX SERIES
- Transatlantic — NETFLIX SERIES
April 8
- Hunger — NETFLIX FILM
April 10
- CoComelon: Season 8
April 11
- All American: Homecoming: Season 2
- Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — NETFLIX COMEDY
April 12
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Operation: Nation — NETFLIX FILM
- Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
* April 13
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
- Florida Man — NETFLIX SERIES
- Obsession — NETFLIX SERIES
April 14
- Phenomena — NETFLIX FILM
- Queenmaker — NETFLIX SERIES
- Queens on the Run — NETFLIX FILM
- Seven Kings Must Die — NETFLIX FILM
April 15
- Doctor Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
- Time Trap
April 16
- The Best Man Holiday
- The Mustang
- The Nutty Boy Part 2
April 17
- Oggy Oggy: Season 2
April 18
- Better Call Saul: Season 6
- How to Get Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Longest Third Date — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
April 19
- Chimp Empire — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — NETFLIX FILM
April 20
- The Diplomat — NETFLIX SERIES
- Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — NETFLIX SERIES
April 21
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love — NETFLIX FILM
- Chokehold — NETFLIX FILM
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- One More Time — NETFLIX FILM
- Rough Diamonds — NETFLIX SERIES
April 22
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4
April 25
- The Hateful Eight
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
- John Mulaney: Baby J — NETFLIX COMEDY
April 26
- The Good Bad Mother — NETFLIX SERIES
- Kiss, Kiss! — NETFLIX FILM
- Love After Music — NETFLIX SERIES
- Workin’ Moms: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 27
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Matchmaker — NETFLIX FILM
- The Nurse — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sharkdog: Season 3
- Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
April 28
- AKA — NETFLIX FILM
- InuYasha: Season 6
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — NETFLIX SERIES
