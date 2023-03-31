What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2023: ‘Beef,’ ‘Florida Man,’ ‘Mighty Morphin Power Ranges: Once & Always’

One of the most eagerly anticipated series of the spring is coming to Netflix on April 6. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star in “Beef” as strangers involved in a road-rage incident. But rather than let insurance sort it out, the two drivers morph into lunatics bent on revenge, resulting in increasingly harrowing — and hilarious — circumstances.

Watch the trailer for “Beef”:

More than just a meme, on April 13, Netflix unveils limited series “Florida Man,” which follows a struggling ex-cop (played by Edgar Ramírez) forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.

Check out the trailer for “Florida Man”:

Also coming to Netflix in April will be the final chapter of “Firefly Lane.” Season 2, part 2 of the series, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, will drop on April 27. They play lifelong best friends, Tully and Kate, trying to repair a relationship that seemed all but destroyed earlier in the season.

Take a look at “Firefly Lane” Season 2, Part 2:

The world’s largest streamer is also releasing a pair of films targeting very different audiences. First, on April 19, the many past stars of the series will reunite in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.” Then, two days later on April 21, Rachael Leigh Cook will travel to Vietnam following an unexpected breakup in “A Tourist’s Guide to Love.”

Coming in April:

April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Weathering — NETFLIX FILM

Zombieland

April 2 War Sailor: Limited Series — NETFLIX SERIES April 3 Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1 April 4 My Name Is Mo’Nique — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Signing — NETFLIX SERIES April 5 Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY April 6 Beef — NETFLIX SERIES

The Last Stand April 7 Chupa — NETFLIX FILM

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — NETFLIX FILM

Oh Belinda — NETFLIX FILM

Thicker Than Water — NETFLIX SERIES

Transatlantic — NETFLIX SERIES April 8 Hunger — NETFLIX FILM April 10 CoComelon: Season 8 April 11 All American: Homecoming: Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 12 American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks — NETFLIX COMEDY

Operation: Nation — NETFLIX FILM

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES * April 13 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2

Florida Man — NETFLIX SERIES

Obsession — NETFLIX SERIES April 14 Phenomena — NETFLIX FILM

Queenmaker — NETFLIX SERIES

Queens on the Run — NETFLIX FILM

Seven Kings Must Die — NETFLIX FILM April 15 Doctor Cha — NETFLIX SERIES

Time Trap April 16 The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2 April 17 Oggy Oggy: Season 2 April 18 Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Longest Third Date — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 19 Chimp Empire — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — NETFLIX FILM April 20 The Diplomat — NETFLIX SERIES

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — NETFLIX SERIES April 21 A Tourist’s Guide to Love — NETFLIX FILM

Chokehold — NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

One More Time — NETFLIX FILM

Rough Diamonds — NETFLIX SERIES April 22 Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 April 25 The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J — NETFLIX COMEDY April 26 The Good Bad Mother — NETFLIX SERIES

Kiss, Kiss! — NETFLIX FILM

Love After Music — NETFLIX SERIES

Workin’ Moms: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES April 27 Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Matchmaker — NETFLIX FILM

The Nurse — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog: Season 3

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES April 28 AKA — NETFLIX FILM

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — NETFLIX SERIES