Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2023: ‘Beef,’ ‘Florida Man,’ ‘Mighty Morphin Power Ranges: Once & Always’

Fern Siegel

One of the most eagerly anticipated series of the spring is coming to Netflix on April 6. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun star in “Beef” as strangers involved in a road-rage incident. But rather than let insurance sort it out, the two drivers morph into lunatics bent on revenge, resulting in increasingly harrowing — and hilarious — circumstances.

Watch the trailer for “Beef”:

More than just a meme, on April 13, Netflix unveils limited series “Florida Man,” which follows a struggling ex-cop (played by Edgar Ramírez) forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.

Check out the trailer for “Florida Man”:

Also coming to Netflix in April will be the final chapter of “Firefly Lane.” Season 2, part 2 of the series, starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, will drop on April 27. They play lifelong best friends, Tully and Kate, trying to repair a relationship that seemed all but destroyed earlier in the season.

Take a look at “Firefly Lane” Season 2, Part 2:

The world’s largest streamer is also releasing a pair of films targeting very different audiences. First, on April 19, the many past stars of the series will reunite in “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.” Then, two days later on April 21, Rachael Leigh Cook will travel to Vietnam following an unexpected breakup in “A Tourist’s Guide to Love.”

Coming in April:

April 1

  • 28 Days
  • A League of Their Own
  • American Hustle
  • Battleship
  • The Birds
  • Born on the Fourth of July
  • The Bourne Identity
  • The Bourne Supremacy
  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • Charlie Wilson’s War
  • Conan the Destroyer
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
  • Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
  • Friday Night Lights
  • Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
  • Hoarders: Season 12
  • Hotel Transylvania
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • How to Train Your Dragon
  • I, Frankenstein
  • Inception
  • Inside Man
  • The Land Before Time (1988)
  • Marnie
  • Matilda (1996)
  • The Negotiator
  • Not Another Teen Movie
  • Psycho (1960)
  • Puss in Boots
  • Shark Tale
  • Shrek Forever After
  • Smokey and the Bandit
  • Smokey and the Bandit II
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain
  • Weathering — NETFLIX FILM
  • Zombieland

Spider-Man Movies

A superhero film series based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. The series is centered on Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), an academically gifted but socially inept freelance photographer who gets bitten by a genetically modified spider and gains spider-like abilities, all of which he uses to fight crime as a spider-masked vigilante, learning for himself that with great power comes great responsibility.

Sam Raimi directs this series.

April 2

  • War Sailor: Limited Series — NETFLIX SERIES

April 3

  • Magic Mixies: Season 1
  • Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

April 4

  • My Name Is Mo’Nique — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • The Signing — NETFLIX SERIES

April 5

  • Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

April 6

  • Beef — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Last Stand

April 7

  • Chupa — NETFLIX FILM
  • Holy Spider
  • Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign — NETFLIX FILM
  • Oh Belinda — NETFLIX FILM
  • Thicker Than Water — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Transatlantic — NETFLIX SERIES

April 8

  • Hunger — NETFLIX FILM

April 10

  • CoComelon: Season 8

April 11

  • All American: Homecoming: Season 2
  • Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman — NETFLIX COMEDY

Beef

April 6, 2023

A road rage incident between two strangers — a failing contractor and an unfulfilled entrepreneur — sparks a feud that brings out their darkest impulses.

April 12

  • American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Operation: Nation — NETFLIX FILM
  • Smother-in-Law: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

* April 13

  • The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2
  • Florida Man — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Obsession — NETFLIX SERIES

April 14

  • Phenomena — NETFLIX FILM
  • Queenmaker — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Queens on the Run — NETFLIX FILM
  • Seven Kings Must Die — NETFLIX FILM

April 15

  • Doctor Cha — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Time Trap

April 16

  • The Best Man Holiday
  • The Mustang
  • The Nutty Boy Part 2

April 17

  • Oggy Oggy: Season 2

April 18

  • Better Call Saul: Season 6
  • How to Get Rich — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Longest Third Date — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Florida Man

April 13, 2023

A disgraced cop in debt is forced to return to his home state of Florida for a shady mission only to get swept up in a wild — and deadly — treasure hunt.

April 19

  • Chimp Empire — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always — NETFLIX FILM

April 20

  • The Diplomat — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Tooth Pari: When Love Bites — NETFLIX SERIES

April 21

  • A Tourist’s Guide to Love — NETFLIX FILM
  • Chokehold — NETFLIX FILM
  • Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • One More Time — NETFLIX FILM
  • Rough Diamonds — NETFLIX SERIES

April 22

  • Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4

April 25

  • The Hateful Eight
  • The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1
  • John Mulaney: Baby J — NETFLIX COMEDY

April 26

  • The Good Bad Mother — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Kiss, Kiss! — NETFLIX FILM
  • Love After Music — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Workin’ Moms: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 27

  • Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Matchmaker — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Nurse — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sharkdog: Season 3
  • Sweet Tooth: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

April 28

  • AKA — NETFLIX FILM
  • InuYasha: Season 6
  • King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch — NETFLIX SERIES
Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers four plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

