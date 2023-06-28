 Skip to Content
Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2023: ‘They Cloned Tyrone’; Mahomes Docuseries ‘Quarterback’; ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

Fern Siegel

Just as the summer is heating up, Netflix is releasing a slew of new titles in July, highlighted by the star-studded film “They Cloned Tyrone” on July 21. In the film, a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy. This pulpy mystery caper stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier, Kiefer Sutherland, and more.

Get a First Look at ‘They Cloned Tyrone’:

While the world’s largest streamer doesn’t currently carry live sports, it will debut its latest sports-focused docuseries “Quarterback” on July 12. Like the service’s Formula 1 behind-the-scenes series “Drive to Survive” and golf series “Full Swing,” “Quarterback” reveals three NFL quarterbacks in their on and off-field lives during the 2022-23 NFL season. The show follows Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota, and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who won the MVP and Super Bowl last season.

See a sneak peek of “Quarterback”:

Arriving on Netflix on July 6 is the second season of “The Lincoln Lawyer.” After an accident, a Los Angeles defense lawyer jump-starts his practice out of the back of his car. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as the scrappy attorney who gets the job done. His license plate says it all: NTGUILTY.

Watch the “Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 trailer:

On July 8, Adam Devine stars as a bank manager who meets his fiancée’s parents just before the wedding in “The Out-Laws.” Her father (Pierce Brosnan) dubs his prospective son-in-law a “pasty little goober,” while the groom suspects his new in-laws just robbed his bank! Ellen Barkin also stars in the wacky comedy movie.

Catch the trailer for the “Out-Laws”:

On the unscripted front, Netflix’s popular dating show “Too Hot to Handle” returns for Season 5 on July 14 and the seventh season of “The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals” drops on July 26.

Coming in July:

July 1

  • The Days — Netflix Series
  • Bridesmaids
  • The Huntsman: Winter’s War
  • Jumanji (1995)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • The Karate Kid (1984)
  • The Karate Kid Part II
  • The Karate Kid Part III
  • Kick-Ass
  • Liar Liar
  • One Piece: Thriller Bark
  • One Piece: TV Original 2
  • Pride & Prejudice (2005)
  • Prom Night
  • Ray
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • The Squid and the Whale
  • Star Trek
  • Star Trek Into Darkness
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • Titanic
  • Uncle Buck
  • Warm Bodies

THE DAYS

June 1, 2023

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

July 3

  • Little Angel: Volume 3
  • Unknown: The Lost Pyramid — Netflix Documentary

July 4

  • The King Who Never Was — Netflix Documentary
  • Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — Netflix Comedy

July 5

  • Back to 15: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • My Happy Marriage — Netflix Anime
  • Wham! — Netflix Documentary

July 6

  • Deep Fake Love — Netflix Series
  • Gold Brick — Netflix Film
  • The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
  • Wake Up, Carol! — Netflix Family

July 7

  • Fatal Seduction — Netflix Series
  • Hack My Home — Netflix Series
  • The Out-Laws — Netflix Film
  • Seasons — Netflix Film

July 10

  • Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
  • StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • Unknown: Killer Robots — Netflix Documentary

July 11

  • Nineteen to Twenty — Netflix Series

July 12

  • Mr. Car and the Knights Templar — Netflix Film
  • Quarterback — Netflix Series
  • Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 — Netflix Anime
  • Sugar Rush: The Baking Point — Netflix Series

Wham!

June 27, 2023

Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.

July 13

  • Burn the House Down — Netflix Series
  • Devil’s Advocate — Netflix Series
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Sonic Prime: Season 2 — Netflix Family
  • Survival of the Thickest — Netflix Series

July 14

  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Bird Box Barcelona — Netflix Film
  • Five Star Chef — Netflix Series
  • Love Tactics 2 — Netflix Film
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — Netflix Series

July 15

  • Country Queen — Netflix Series
  • Morphle 3D: Season 1
  • My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

July 16

  • Ride Along

July 17

  • Unknown: Cave of Bones — Netflix Documentary

July 19

  • The (Almost) Legends — Netflix Film
  • The Deepest Breath — Netflix Documentary

July 20

  • Supa Team 4 — Netflix Family
  • Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — Netflix Series

July 21

  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
  • They Cloned Tyrone — Netflix Film

Sweet Magnolias

May 19, 2020

Lifelong friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue lift each other as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small, Southern town of Serenity.

July 24

  • Big Eyes
  • Dew Drop Diaries — Netflix Family
  • Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine — Netflix Documentary

July 25

  • Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts — Netflix Comedy
  • Sintonia: Season 4 — Netflix Series

July 26

  • Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga — Netflix Anime
  • The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 — Netflix Series
  • Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case — Netflix Documentary

July 27

  • Happiness For Beginners — Netflix Film
  • The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders — Netflix Documentary
  • Paradise — Netflix Film
  • Today We’ll Talk About That Day — Netflix Film
  • The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 — Netflix Series

July 28

  • A Perfect Story — Netflix Series
  • Captain Fall — Netflix Series
  • D.P.: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • Hidden Strike
  • How to Become a Cult Leader — Netflix Documentary
  • Love, Sex and 30 Candles — Netflix Film
  • Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie — Netflix Family
  • The Tailor: Season 2 — Netflix Series
  • What If — Netflix Film

July 29

  • The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 — Netflix Series

July 31

  • Bastard‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers four plans — on 2 device in HD with their “Standard with Ads” ($6.99) plan, on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

