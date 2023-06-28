What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2023: ‘They Cloned Tyrone’; Mahomes Docuseries ‘Quarterback’; ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’

Just as the summer is heating up, Netflix is releasing a slew of new titles in July, highlighted by the star-studded film “They Cloned Tyrone” on July 21. In the film, a series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy. This pulpy mystery caper stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, David Alan Grier, Kiefer Sutherland, and more.

Get a First Look at ‘They Cloned Tyrone’:

While the world’s largest streamer doesn’t currently carry live sports, it will debut its latest sports-focused docuseries “Quarterback” on July 12. Like the service’s Formula 1 behind-the-scenes series “Drive to Survive” and golf series “Full Swing,” “Quarterback” reveals three NFL quarterbacks in their on and off-field lives during the 2022-23 NFL season. The show follows Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, the Atlanta Falcons’ Marcus Mariota, and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who won the MVP and Super Bowl last season.

See a sneak peek of “Quarterback”:

Arriving on Netflix on July 6 is the second season of “The Lincoln Lawyer.” After an accident, a Los Angeles defense lawyer jump-starts his practice out of the back of his car. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo stars as the scrappy attorney who gets the job done. His license plate says it all: NTGUILTY.

Watch the “Lincoln Lawyer” Season 2 trailer:

On July 8, Adam Devine stars as a bank manager who meets his fiancée’s parents just before the wedding in “The Out-Laws.” Her father (Pierce Brosnan) dubs his prospective son-in-law a “pasty little goober,” while the groom suspects his new in-laws just robbed his bank! Ellen Barkin also stars in the wacky comedy movie.

Catch the trailer for the “Out-Laws”:

On the unscripted front, Netflix’s popular dating show “Too Hot to Handle” returns for Season 5 on July 14 and the seventh season of “The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals” drops on July 26.

Coming in July:

July 1

The Days — Netflix Series

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

One Piece: Thriller Bark

One Piece: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

July 3 Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid — Netflix Documentary July 4 The King Who Never Was — Netflix Documentary

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — Netflix Comedy July 5 Back to 15: Season 2 — Netflix Series

My Happy Marriage — Netflix Anime

Wham! — Netflix Documentary July 6 Deep Fake Love — Netflix Series

Gold Brick — Netflix Film

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series

Wake Up, Carol! — Netflix Family July 7 Fatal Seduction — Netflix Series

Hack My Home — Netflix Series

The Out-Laws — Netflix Film

Seasons — Netflix Film July 10 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Unknown: Killer Robots — Netflix Documentary July 11 Nineteen to Twenty — Netflix Series July 12 Mr. Car and the Knights Templar — Netflix Film

Quarterback — Netflix Series

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 — Netflix Anime

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point — Netflix Series

July 13 Burn the House Down — Netflix Series

Devil’s Advocate — Netflix Series

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic Prime: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Survival of the Thickest — Netflix Series July 14 The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Bird Box Barcelona — Netflix Film

Five Star Chef — Netflix Series

Love Tactics 2 — Netflix Film

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — Netflix Series July 15 Country Queen — Netflix Series

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1 July 16 Ride Along July 17 Unknown: Cave of Bones — Netflix Documentary July 19 The (Almost) Legends — Netflix Film

The Deepest Breath — Netflix Documentary July 20 Supa Team 4 — Netflix Family

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — Netflix Series July 21 Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

They Cloned Tyrone — Netflix Film

July 24 Big Eyes

Dew Drop Diaries — Netflix Family

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine — Netflix Documentary July 25 Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts — Netflix Comedy

Sintonia: Season 4 — Netflix Series July 26 Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga — Netflix Anime

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 — Netflix Series

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case — Netflix Documentary July 27 Happiness For Beginners — Netflix Film

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders — Netflix Documentary

Paradise — Netflix Film

Today We’ll Talk About That Day — Netflix Film

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 — Netflix Series July 28 A Perfect Story — Netflix Series

Captain Fall — Netflix Series

D.P.: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Hidden Strike

How to Become a Cult Leader — Netflix Documentary

Love, Sex and 30 Candles — Netflix Film

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie — Netflix Family

The Tailor: Season 2 — Netflix Series

What If — Netflix Film July 29 The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 — Netflix Series July 31 Bastard‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 — Netflix Anime