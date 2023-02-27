What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2023: ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2, ‘You’ Season 4, Part 2
Netflix scored with “Murder Mystery,” a 2019 comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a married couple that unwittingly solved a crime while vacationing in Europe. Now, the world’s largest streaming is getting ready to premiere the sequel on March 31. This round, Nick and Audrey Spitz are running their own detective agency; when their billionaire friend the maharajah (Adeel Akhtar) is kidnapped at his own wedding on a private island, the two shift into high gear.
Watch the “Murder Mystery 2” trailer:
Arriving on Netflix on March 2 is the second season of steamy drama series “Sex/Life.” The series stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos as three points of a rather tempestuous love triangle. In Season 2, Billie (Shahi) navigates new challenges — and fresh desires — as she lusts after the life she wants. But will she be able to have it all? The show is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.
Get Ready for Season Two with the Trailer for “Sex/Life”:
“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” brings his unique stand-up to the streamer March 4. It’s a Netflix first: Rock will perform in real-time as the event is live-streamed globally. Also coming in March will be the second half of “You” Season 4, which will premiere on March 9, one month after the first half dropped.
Coming in March:
March 1
- Big Daddy
- Burlesque
- Cheat
- Easy A
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
- The Hangover
- The Hangover: Part II
- The Hangover: Part III
- Little Angel: Volume 2
- Magic Mike XXL
- National Lampoon’s Animal House
- Open Season
- Open Season 2
- Out of Africa
- Rango
- Seven Years in Tibet
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
- The Other Boleyn Girl
- Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me
- Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2)
The Hangover Movies
The Hangover is a 2009 American comedy film, co-produced and directed by Todd Phillips and written by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. It is the first film of The Hangover franchise. The film stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, Zach Galifianakis, Heather Graham, Justin Bartha, and Jeffrey Tambor. The Hangover tells the story of Phil Wenneck, Stu Price and Alan Garner, who travel to Las Vegas for a bachelor party to celebrate their friend Doug Billings’ impending marriage. However, Phil, Stu and Alan have no memory of the previous night’s events and must find Doug before the wedding can take place. It was followed by 2 sequels.
March 2
- Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
- Karate Sheep
- Masameer County: Season 2
- Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
- Sex/Life: Season 2
- This Is Where I Leave You
March 3
- Love at First Kiss
- Next in Fashion: Season 2
- Split the Root
March 4
- Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
- Divorce Attorney Shin
March 6
- Ridley Jones: Season 5
March 7
- World War Z
March 8
- Faraway
- MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
March 9
- You: Season 4
March 10
- The Glory Part 2
- Have a nice day!
- Luther: The Fallen Sun
- Outlast
- Rana Naidu
March 14
- Ariyoshi Assists
- Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
You
A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.
March 15
- The Law of the Jungle
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
March 16
- The Chronicles of Riddick
- Kick-Ass 2
- Pitch Black
- Riddick
- Shadow and Bone: Season 2
- Still Time
March 17
- Dance 100
- In His Shadow
- Maestro in Blue
- The Magician’s Elephant
- Noise
- Sky High: The Series
March 20
- Carol
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7
March 21
- We Lost Our Human
March 22
- Invisible City: Season 2
- The Kingdom: Season 2
- Waco: American Apocalypse
March 23
- Johnny
- The Night Agent
March 24
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
- Love Is Blind: Season 4
March 28
- InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
- Mae Martin: SAP
March 29
- Emergency: NYC
- Unseen
- Wellmania
March 30
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
- From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
- Unstable
March 31
- Copycat Killer
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
- Kill Boksoon
- Love Is Blind: Season 4
- Murder Mystery 2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2
