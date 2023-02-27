What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2023: ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2, ‘You’ Season 4, Part 2

Netflix scored with “Murder Mystery,” a 2019 comedy starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a married couple that unwittingly solved a crime while vacationing in Europe. Now, the world’s largest streaming is getting ready to premiere the sequel on March 31. This round, Nick and Audrey Spitz are running their own detective agency; when their billionaire friend the maharajah (Adeel Akhtar) is kidnapped at his own wedding on a private island, the two shift into high gear.

Watch the “Murder Mystery 2” trailer:

Arriving on Netflix on March 2 is the second season of steamy drama series “Sex/Life.” The series stars Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos as three points of a rather tempestuous love triangle. In Season 2, Billie (Shahi) navigates new challenges — and fresh desires — as she lusts after the life she wants. But will she be able to have it all? The show is described as the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire.

Get Ready for Season Two with the Trailer for “Sex/Life”:

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” brings his unique stand-up to the streamer March 4. It’s a Netflix first: Rock will perform in real-time as the event is live-streamed globally. Also coming in March will be the second half of “You” Season 4, which will premiere on March 9, one month after the first half dropped.

Coming in March:

March 1

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Cheat

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks (Season 2)

March 2 Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County: Season 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2

This Is Where I Leave You March 3 Love at First Kiss

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Split the Root March 4 Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Divorce Attorney Shin March 6 Ridley Jones: Season 5 March 7 World War Z March 8 Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared March 9 You: Season 4 March 10 The Glory Part 2

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Outlast

Rana Naidu March 14 Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

March 15 The Law of the Jungle

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story March 16 The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

Still Time March 17 Dance 100

In His Shadow

Maestro in Blue

The Magician’s Elephant

Noise

Sky High: The Series March 20 Carol

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7 March 21 We Lost Our Human March 22 Invisible City: Season 2

The Kingdom: Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse March 23 Johnny

The Night Agent March 24 Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love Is Blind: Season 4 March 28 InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Mae Martin: SAP March 29 Emergency: NYC

Unseen

Wellmania March 30 Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable March 31 Copycat Killer

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Kill Boksoon

Love Is Blind: Season 4

Murder Mystery 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2