What’s Coming to Paramount+ in December 2022, Including ‘1923,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Snow Day’ Musical
Beginning on Dec. 18, Paramount+ will present its second “Yellowstone” prequel anthology series, “1923.” The eight-episode Western drama will star Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as the heads of the Dutton clan as they work together to save their Montana ranch when drought, disease, and economic hardship threaten to destroy the family. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows last year’s “1883” in telling the origin story of the Dutton family.
Watch the trailer for “1923”:
Also coming to Paramount+ in December is the long-awaited streaming debut of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The sequel to “Top Gun” finally lands on the platform on Dec. 22. The big-screen blockbuster again stars Tom Cruise as a fighter pilot that the military wants to ground — until a new mission demands his expertise.
In more festive fare, the all-new original movie musical “Snow Day” streams on the service on Dec. 17. The film is a musical take on the 2000 “Snow Day” film that starred Chris Elliott, Mark Webber, Zena Grey, Jean Smart, and Chevy Chase. Two siblings, Hal (Ky Baldwin) and Natalie Brandston (Michaela Russell) discover that a snow day means taking risks and discovering real possibilities. The movie-musical remake will also star Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy, Rob Huebel, and more.
Check out the trailer for “Snow Day”:
Coming in December:
Originals, Exclusives & Premieres
- 12/1: Bose
- 12/6: The Check Up with Dr. David Agus premiere
- 12/6: Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 premiere
- 12/13: Sampled premiere
- 12/15: The Game Season 2 premiere
- 12/16: Snow Day premiere
- 12/18: 1923 premiere
- 12/22: Top Gun: Maverick premiere
- 12/30: New episodes of Big Nate
Library Shows
Dec. 3
- Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
- Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
- The Story of Santa Claus
Dec. 4
- Fit for Christmas
Dec. 7
- Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)
- PAW Patrol (Season 7)
Dec. 11
- Must Love Christmas
- National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
Dec. 14
- Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)
- Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 - 9)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
- True Life Crime Season 1
Dec. 16
- Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert
Dec. 18
- When Christmas Was Young
Dec. 20
- Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
Dec. 21
- Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 3)
- The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1 - 8)
Dec. 23
- The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
Dec. 28
- Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 - 14)
- The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
- The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
Dec. 31
- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash
Movies
Dec. 1
- A League Of Their Own
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
- Are We There Yet?
- Capture the Flag
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cloverfield
- Coyote Ugly
- Dead Again
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
- Doubt
- Eight Men Out
- Election
- Elizabethtown
- Footloose
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Friday The 13th
- Guys and Dolls
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
- Head of State
- Heist
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- In the Line of Fire
- Jane Eyre
- Just Wright
- Kinky Boots
- Little Women
- Malcolm X
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
- Mission: Impossible III
- Moonstruck
- Muppets from Space
- Muriel’s Wedding
- My Left Foot
- Ordinary People
- Pet Sematary (1989)
- Regarding Henry
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Rudy
- Saturday Night Fever
- Scrooge
- Sherlock Gnomes
- Shutter Island
- Sleepless In Seattle
- Small Soldiers
- Southside with You
- Terminator Genisys
- The Breakfast Club
- The Cave
- The Color of Money
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Forbidden Kingdom
- The Honeymooners
- The Hurt Locker
- The Legend Of Bagger Vance
- The Muppets Take Manhattan
- The Peacemaker
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Wiz
- Thief
- True Grit
- Uncle Buck
- What’s Love Got to Do with It
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
- Wild Things
- Witness
- Wuthering Heights
- Young Guns
- Young Sherlock Holmes
The Expendables Movies
An ensemble action film series about a group of elite mercenaries. The series pay tribute to the blockbuster action films of the 1980s and early 1990s, and stars an array of action veterans from those decades.
Dec. 5
- Celeste and Jesse Forever
Dec. 12
- Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
- Dog
Dec. 24
- Detroit
Dec. 27
- Django Unchained
Django Unchained
With the help of a German bounty hunter, a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.
Sports
- 12/3: NCAA Men’s Basketball
- 12/3: SEC Championship – Georgia vs. LSU
- 12/4: NFL ON CBS Week 13 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 12/4: Barclays Women’s Super League – Reading vs. Tottenham
- 12/10: College Football on CBS – Army vs. Navy
- 12/11: NFL ON CBS Week 4 (check local listings)
- 12/11: Major League Fishing’s General Tire Heavy Hitters Special
- 12/11: Barclays Women’s Super League – Manchester City vs. Manchester United
- 12/11: Barclays Women’s Super League – Aston Villa vs. Arsenal
- 12/15: Scottish Premiership – Rangers vs. Hibernian
- 12/17: NCAA Men’s Basketball
- 12/17: CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. Ohio State & Kentucky vs.UCLA
- 12/18: NFL ON CBS Week 15 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 12/24: NFL ON CBS Week 16 (check local listings)
- 12/24: Musial Awards
- 12/25: NFL Slimetime
- 12/25: Holiday Rodeo Event
- 12/25: Rogue Invitational
- 12/25: NFL ON CBS Christmas Day – Denver Broncos @ LA Rams
- 12/30: Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
- 12/31: NCAA Men’s Basketball
