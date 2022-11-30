What’s Coming to Paramount+ in December 2022, Including ‘1923,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Snow Day’ Musical

Beginning on Dec. 18, Paramount+ will present its second “Yellowstone” prequel anthology series, “1923.” The eight-episode Western drama will star Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford as the heads of the Dutton clan as they work together to save their Montana ranch when drought, disease, and economic hardship threaten to destroy the family. The show, created by Taylor Sheridan, follows last year’s “1883” in telling the origin story of the Dutton family.

Watch the trailer for “1923”:

Also coming to Paramount+ in December is the long-awaited streaming debut of “Top Gun: Maverick.” The sequel to “Top Gun” finally lands on the platform on Dec. 22. The big-screen blockbuster again stars Tom Cruise as a fighter pilot that the military wants to ground — until a new mission demands his expertise.

In more festive fare, the all-new original movie musical “Snow Day” streams on the service on Dec. 17. The film is a musical take on the 2000 “Snow Day” film that starred Chris Elliott, Mark Webber, Zena Grey, Jean Smart, and Chevy Chase. Two siblings, Hal (Ky Baldwin) and Natalie Brandston (Michaela Russell) discover that a snow day means taking risks and discovering real possibilities. The movie-musical remake will also star Jerry Trainor, Laura Bell Bundy, Rob Huebel, and more.

Check out the trailer for “Snow Day”:

Coming in December:

Originals, Exclusives & Premieres

12/1: Bose

12/6: The Check Up with Dr. David Agus premiere

12/6: Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 premiere

12/13: Sampled premiere

12/15: The Game Season 2 premiere

12/16: Snow Day premiere

12/18: 1923 premiere

12/22: Top Gun: Maverick premiere

12/30: New episodes of Big Nate

Library Shows

Dec. 3 Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire

Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe

The Story of Santa Claus Dec. 4 Fit for Christmas Dec. 7 Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)

PAW Patrol (Season 7) Dec. 11 Must Love Christmas

National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years Dec. 14 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)

Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 - 9)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)

True Life Crime Season 1 Dec. 16 Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert Dec. 18 When Christmas Was Young Dec. 20 Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

Dec. 21 Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 3)

The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1 - 8) Dec. 23 The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove Dec. 28 Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 - 14)

The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Movies

The Expendables Movies An ensemble action film series about a group of elite mercenaries. The series pay tribute to the blockbuster action films of the 1980s and early 1990s, and stars an array of action veterans from those decades.

Dec. 5 Celeste and Jesse Forever Dec. 12 Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders

Dog Dec. 24 Detroit Dec. 27 Django Unchained

Django Unchained December 25, 2012 With the help of a German bounty hunter, a freed slave sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal Mississippi plantation owner.

