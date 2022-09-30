What’s Coming to Paramount+ in October, Including ‘Monster High the Movie,’ ‘Significant Other,’ ‘Inside Amy Schumer’
“Monster High” has been a hit for Nickelodeon, so naturally the franchise has morphed into a high-school movie musical: “Monster High the Movie.” All the spooky, kooky creatures are back in the streaming film. Led by Clawdeen, a werewolf played by Miia Harris, who fears her classmates may discover she’s half-human, the movie will start streaming on Paramount+ on Oct. 6.
Watch the trailer for “Monster High the Movie”:
Conversely, “Significant Other,” streaming Oct. 7, is a thriller that follows a young couple, Harry (Jake Lacy) and Ruth (Maika Monroe), hiking through the Northwest. The trip turns into a nightmare when they realize they aren’t alone in the woods.
After four seasons on corporate sibling cable network Comedy Central, “Inside Amy Schumer” is returning with a new set of episodes, this time on Paramount+. The sketch comedy series debuts on Oct. 10 and will likely bring Schumer’s distinct insight and humor to some of the most important topics impacting society.
In addition, all four movies in Steven Spielberg’s beloved action-adventure franchise “Indiana Jones” are arriving on the streamer Oct. 3. So are three of the “Scream” movies, which made Neve Campbell the ultimate final girl for a new generation of horror fans.
Coming in October:
Originals, Exclusives & Premieres
10/6: Monster High The Movie premiere
10/7: Significant Other premiere
10/11: Never Seen Again Season 3 premiere
10/20: Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere
10/27: Star Trek: Prodigy returns with new episodes
Sundays: New episodes of SEAL Team
Tuesdays: New episodes of Inside the NFL
Wednesdays: New episodes of Ink Master
Thursdays: New Episodes of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head
Library Series
Oct. 2
- East New York series premiere
- The Equalizer Season 3 premiere
Oct. 3
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Season 28 premiere
Oct. 5
- Are You Afraid of the Dark (2019) (Season 2)
- Blue’s Clues & You! (Season 2, Episodes 1 - 10)
- The Real Love Boat series premiere
Oct.7
- Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere
- Fire Country series premiere
- S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere
Oct. 9
- NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 premiere
Oct. 12
- Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 5, 7)
- YO! MTV Maps premiere
Oct. 19
- Drunk History (Seasons 1 - 6)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 2)
Oct. 26
- 16 and Pregnant (Season 6)
Library Movies
Oct. 1
- Angel Heart
- Annihilation
- Bloodrunners
- Burnt Offerings
- Cursed
- Domestic Disturbance
- Event Horizon
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Jennifer’s Body
- Monster High: 13 Wishes
- Monster High: Best of the Ghouls - Volume 1
- Monster High: Best of the Ghouls - Volume 2
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
- Monster High: Escape From Skull Shores
- Monster High: Freaky Fusion
- Monster High: Friday Night Frights
- Monster High: Fright On!
- Monster High: Frights, Camera, Action!
- Monster High: Ghouls Rule
- Monster High: Great Scarrier Reef
- Monster High: Haunted
- Monster High: New Ghoul at School
- Monster High: Scaremester Collection
- Monster High: Scaris City of Frights
- Monster High: Welcome to Monster High
- Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love
- Phantoms
- Shutter Island
- Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
- The Addams Family
- The Devil Inside
- The Hole
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Unraveling
- The Woman in Black
- V for Vengeance
Oct. 3
- 7 Days to Vegas
- 11:55
- A Christmas Solo
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Ace the Case: Manhattan Mystery
- Advantageous
- Among Ravens
- Amy and Peter are Getting Divorced
- Another Time
- Beat Street
- Big House
- Bridge and Tunnel
- Buddymoon
- Catch Me If You Can
- Christmas Crime Story (aka Christmas Eve)
- Christmas Kid
- Colewell
- Colors of Heaven
- Cosmos
- Daylight Savings
- Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
- Desperately Seeking Susan
- End of Sentence
- Enemy At the Gates
- Falcon Song
- Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen
- Fire In The Sky
- Fist of Fury
- Flashdance
- Fruitvale Station
- Going to Brazil
- Gunfight At The O.K. Corral
- Hackers
- Hal King
- Hearts and Bones
- Hickey
- Hit By Lightning
- Hondo
- Hustle & Flow
- Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment
- Magnum Opus
- Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip
- Mean Girls
- Murder Bury Win
- My True Fairytale
- Necropath
- No Alternative
- Old School
- Panic
- Patriot Games
- Psychopomp
- Road Trip
- Ryde
- Scream
- Scream 2
- Scream 3
- Shane
- Shuttlecock: Director’s Cut
- Silverado
- Social Animals (ii)
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Summer Rental
- The Babymoon
- The Curator
- The Dictator
- The Divorce Party
- The Dustwalker
- The Harimaya Bridge
- The Manchurian Candidate
- The Monster Squad
- The Purple Rose of Cairo
- The Woman in Red
- Tootsie
- Two for Joy
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
- Universal Soldier: The Return
- Valley Girl
- Vanilla Sky
- Vincent and Theo
- Visioneers
- Wargames
- What’s Love Got to Do with It
- Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
- You’re in Charge
Oct. 7
- Significant Other
Oct. 10
- Noah
Oct. 11
- Where the Scary Things Are
Oct. 17
- The Grudge
Oct. 19
- PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups
Oct. 20
- Torn Hearts
Oct. 21
- Blacklight
Oct. 31
- Unhuman
Sports
- 10/1: College Football on CBS – Navy @ Air Force
- 10/1: SEC on CBS – Alabama @ Arkansas
- 10/1: Serie A – Inter Milan vs. Roma
- 10/1 & 10/2: NWSL Regular Season Final Matchday
- 10/2: NFL ON CBS Week 4 Doubleheader (check local listings)
- 10/4 & 10/5: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 3
- 10/6: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 3
- 10/6: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 3
- 10/8: We Need to Talk
- 10/8: SEC on CBS Doubleheader
- 10/8: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus
- 10/9: NFL ON CBS Week 5 (check local listings)
- 10/9: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rattler Days
- 10/11 & 10/12: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 4
- 10/13: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 4
- 10/13: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 4
- 10/15: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Ridge Rider Days
- 10/15: Beyond Limits: Racing Toward History
- 10/15: SEC on CBS
- 10/16: NFL ON CBS Week 6 Doubleheader featuring Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs (check local listings)
- 10/17: 2022 Ballon d’Or Ceremony
- 10/18-10/20: Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Second Round Competition
- 10/22: SEC on CBS
- 10/23: NFL ON CBS Week 7 (check local listings)
- 10/23: SailGP
- 10/23: Serie A – Roma vs. Napoli
- 10/23: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Final Matchday
- 10/25 & 10/26: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 5
- 10/27: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 5
- 10/27: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 5
- 10/29: SEC on CBS – Florida vs. Georgia
- 10/29: NWSL Championship
- 10/30: NFL ON CBS Week 8 (check local listings)
- 10/30: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Season Recap Show
- Throughout October: NWSL Playoffs
- Throughout October: Barclays Women’s Super League Competition
- Throughout October: Italian Serie A Competition
- Throughout October: Brasileirão Série A Competition
- Throughout October: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol Competition
- Throughout October: Scottish Premiership & Scottish Championship Competition
- Throughout October: Combate Global MMA Action
