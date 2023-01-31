What’s Coming to Pluto TV in February 2023, Including ‘The Defiant Ones’ and ‘Runaway Bride’
Pluto TV’s programming for February is concentrated on Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. The latter will feature an array of black movies and stars in various genres. Of special note, Feb. 20 is Sidney Poitier’s birthday, celebrated with some of his most notable movies, including “The Defiant Ones,” “Paris Blues,” and his Oscar-winning performance as Best Actor in “Lilies of the Field.”
“The Defiant Ones,” which also garnered an Oscar nomination for Poitier and his co-star Tony Curtis, is the dramatic story of two prisoners, one black, one white, shackled together in a Southern chain gang. Once they escape, despite their initial hatred, they must join forces to survive. And in time, they discover a love and respect for each other. The 1958 film, directed by Stanley Kramer, was critically acclaimed on release.
Valentine’s Day releases include “Runaway Bride,” starring Julia Roberts as a woman who left three grooms at the altar, and Richard Gere as the journalist covering her unusual behavior.
Check out “The Defiant Ones” trailer:
Coming in February:
Hallmark Movies and More:
Titles released all month
Pluto TV Love Stories:
Titles released every Tuesday
Pluto TV Romance:
Titles released all month including:
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- Last Holiday, Serendipity
- Runaway Bride
- 40 Days & 40 Nights
- Two if By Sea
- It Had to Be You
- Chasing Amy
- Love, Rosie
Valentines Day Content Release on February 14
Pluto TV’s Classic TV
Families channel featuring:
- The Donna Reed Show
- The Honeymooners
- The Dick Van Dyke Show
- The Brady Bunch
The Ed Sullivan Show channel:
Episodes with classic love songs
The Ed Sullivan Show
The Ed Sullivan Show is an American TV variety show that originally ran on CBS from Sunday June 20, 1948 to Sunday June 6, 1971, and was hosted by New York entertainment columnist Ed Sullivan. It was replaced in September 1971 by the CBS Sunday Night Movie, which ran only one season and was eventually replaced by other shows.
In 2002, The Ed Sullivan Show was ranked #15 on TV Guide’s 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.
Black Throwbacks:
- Everybody Hates Chris
- Are We There Yet?
- Girlfriends
- Half & Half
- Sister, Sister
- The Parkers
Pluto TV Horror:
- My Bloody Valentine
- The Loved Ones
- May
ValenCRIMES
Pluto TV Crime Drama
Titles released every Tuesday
- FBI
- Criminal Minds
- Numbers
Pluto TV True Crime
Titles released every Wednesday
- Deadly Dates
- Murder at My Door
- I Lived with A Killer
- Killer Mysteries
BritBox Mysteries
Titles released every Friday
- The Coroner
- Jonathan Creek
- New Tricks
- Scott & Bailey
- Silent Witness
Investiga
Titles released every Friday
CSI and CSI en español: Titles released every Saturday
CSI: Miami and CSI: Miami en español: Titles released every Sunday
CSI: NY and CSI: NY en español: Titles released every Monday
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
A Las Vegas team of forensic investigators are trained to solve criminal cases by scouring the crime scene, collecting irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that solve the mystery.
Spanish Programming
Cine XOXO: Titles released all month
Amantes del romance: Titles released all month
Novelas con la Abuela: Titles released all month
Telemundo Classicas
Black History Month Shows
- Pluto TV Celebrity
- Classic Movies Channel (Feb. 20, Sidney Poitier movies)
- Black Cinema (Feb. 3)
- Black Cinema (Feb. 10, Queen Latifa movies)
- Black Cinema (Feb. 12, Pam Grier movies)
- BET Pluto TV
- BET Her Pluto TV
- Pluto TV History
