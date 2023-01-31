 Skip to Content
What’s Coming to Pluto TV in February 2023, Including ‘The Defiant Ones’ and ‘Runaway Bride’

Fern Siegel

Pluto TV’s programming for February is concentrated on Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. The latter will feature an array of black movies and stars in various genres. Of special note, Feb. 20 is Sidney Poitier’s birthday, celebrated with some of his most notable movies, including “The Defiant Ones,” “Paris Blues,” and his Oscar-winning performance as Best Actor in “Lilies of the Field.”

“The Defiant Ones,” which also garnered an Oscar nomination for Poitier and his co-star Tony Curtis, is the dramatic story of two prisoners, one black, one white, shackled together in a Southern chain gang. Once they escape, despite their initial hatred, they must join forces to survive. And in time, they discover a love and respect for each other. The 1958 film, directed by Stanley Kramer, was critically acclaimed on release.

Valentine’s Day releases include “Runaway Bride,” starring Julia Roberts as a woman who left three grooms at the altar, and Richard Gere as the journalist covering her unusual behavior.

Check out “The Defiant Ones” trailer:

Coming in February:

Hallmark Movies and More:

Titles released all month

Pluto TV Love Stories:

Titles released every Tuesday

Pluto TV Romance:

Titles released all month including:

  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • Last Holiday, Serendipity
  • Runaway Bride
  • 40 Days & 40 Nights
  • Two if By Sea
  • It Had to Be You
  • Chasing Amy
  • Love, Rosie

Valentines Day Content Release on February 14

Pluto TV’s Classic TV

Families channel featuring:

  • The Donna Reed Show
  • The Honeymooners
  • The Dick Van Dyke Show
  • The Brady Bunch

The Ed Sullivan Show channel:

Episodes with classic love songs

The Ed Sullivan Show

June 20, 1948

The Ed Sullivan Show is an American TV variety show that originally ran on CBS from Sunday June 20, 1948 to Sunday June 6, 1971, and was hosted by New York entertainment columnist Ed Sullivan. It was replaced in September 1971 by the CBS Sunday Night Movie, which ran only one season and was eventually replaced by other shows.

In 2002, The Ed Sullivan Show was ranked #15 on TV Guide’s 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

Black Throwbacks:

  • Everybody Hates Chris
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Girlfriends
  • Half & Half
  • Sister, Sister
  • The Parkers

Pluto TV Horror:

  • My Bloody Valentine
  • The Loved Ones
  • May

ValenCRIMES

Pluto TV Crime Drama
Titles released every Tuesday

  • FBI
  • Criminal Minds
  • Numbers

Pluto TV True Crime

Titles released every Wednesday

  • Deadly Dates
  • Murder at My Door
  • I Lived with A Killer
  • Killer Mysteries

BritBox Mysteries

Titles released every Friday

  • The Coroner
  • Jonathan Creek
  • New Tricks
  • Scott & Bailey
  • Silent Witness

Investiga

Titles released every Friday
CSI and CSI en español: Titles released every Saturday
CSI: Miami and CSI: Miami en español: Titles released every Sunday
CSI: NY and CSI: NY en español: Titles released every Monday

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

October 6, 2000

A Las Vegas team of forensic investigators are trained to solve criminal cases by scouring the crime scene, collecting irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that solve the mystery.

Spanish Programming

Cine XOXO: Titles released all month
Amantes del romance: Titles released all month
Novelas con la Abuela: Titles released all month
Telemundo Classicas

Black History Month Shows

  • Pluto TV Celebrity
  • Classic Movies Channel (Feb. 20, Sidney Poitier movies)
  • Black Cinema (Feb. 3)
  • Black Cinema (Feb. 10, Queen Latifa movies)
  • Black Cinema (Feb. 12, Pam Grier movies)
  • BET Pluto TV
  • BET Her Pluto TV
  • Pluto TV History
Pluto.TV

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 350 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.

Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.

Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV. You’ll find channels dedicated to “Star Trek,” “CSI,” “Jersey Shore,” “Survivor,” and “The Amazing Race.”

