What’s Coming to Pluto TV in February 2023, Including ‘The Defiant Ones’ and ‘Runaway Bride’

Pluto TV’s programming for February is concentrated on Valentine’s Day and Black History Month. The latter will feature an array of black movies and stars in various genres. Of special note, Feb. 20 is Sidney Poitier’s birthday, celebrated with some of his most notable movies, including “The Defiant Ones,” “Paris Blues,” and his Oscar-winning performance as Best Actor in “Lilies of the Field.”

“The Defiant Ones,” which also garnered an Oscar nomination for Poitier and his co-star Tony Curtis, is the dramatic story of two prisoners, one black, one white, shackled together in a Southern chain gang. Once they escape, despite their initial hatred, they must join forces to survive. And in time, they discover a love and respect for each other. The 1958 film, directed by Stanley Kramer, was critically acclaimed on release.

Valentine’s Day releases include “Runaway Bride,” starring Julia Roberts as a woman who left three grooms at the altar, and Richard Gere as the journalist covering her unusual behavior.

Check out “The Defiant Ones” trailer:

The Ed Sullivan Show June 20, 1948 The Ed Sullivan Show is an American TV variety show that originally ran on CBS from Sunday June 20, 1948 to Sunday June 6, 1971, and was hosted by New York entertainment columnist Ed Sullivan. It was replaced in September 1971 by the CBS Sunday Night Movie, which ran only one season and was eventually replaced by other shows. In 2002, The Ed Sullivan Show was ranked #15 on TV Guide’s 50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation October 6, 2000 A Las Vegas team of forensic investigators are trained to solve criminal cases by scouring the crime scene, collecting irrefutable evidence and finding the missing pieces that solve the mystery.

